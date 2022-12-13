Read full article on original website
Major supermarket chain announces plans for another new store location in IowaKristen WaltersNorwalk, IA
4 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
TCU completes perfect season, could become the first Texas school to qualify for the College Football PlayoffsJalyn SmootFort Worth, TX
4 Great Pizza Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
2 people dead following a shooting early Monday, Des Moines police say
DES MOINES, Iowa — Two people are dead, and another is injured, following a shooting in Des Moines Monday, police say. According to a press release, first responders were called to the neighborhood of 2600 block of 53rd Street for a shooting call, just before 3 a.m. When they...
West Des Moines police: Officer, 2 drivers injured in Friday evening crash
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — A West Des Moines police officer and at least two drivers were injured after a car rammed into the officer's parked car Friday evening, according to police. At approximately 5:50 p.m. Friday, officers responded to a vehicle in a ditch on I-35 northbound. An...
Des Moines police make arrest in deadly Fleur Drive crash
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police have made an arrest in connection with adeadly crash on Fleur Drive on Tuesday. Thirty-five-year-old Robert Miller III has been arrested on multiple charges, including homicide by vehicle, reckless driving, drag racing and excessive speed. In a release, Police say that a...
Police recover vehicle with possible connection to homicide investigation of Des Moines teacher's associate
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police shared new developments in thehomicide investigation of a Merrill Middle School special education associate. Police say they've found the Jeep that may have been driven by a man wanted on a material witness warrant in the case. However, there's still no sign...
Father of 4-year-old killed in Fleur Drive crash shares his story
DES MOINES, Iowa — Just days after a 4-year-old boy died as a result of a crash on Fleur Drive, Local 5 spoke to his father about navigating the grief that follows. "His tomorrows were taken away, you know, and this feeling is indescribable. You know, I feel like I'm drowning in a sea of pain," said Wilbert Faguada, the father of Marcos Faguada.
Update: Des Moines Police Looking For SUV That Was Street Racing During Deadly Crash
(Des Moines, IA) — Des Moines police are asking for help finding a person they say was involved in a street race that resulted in a deadly crash. Sergeant Paul Parizek says the other car hit two oncoming cars on Fleur Drive near Grays Lake last night, killing a four-year-old. A 35-year-old woman and an eight-year-old boy are expected to survive along with the suspect police say caused the crash.
Des Moines Psychic Must Change Advertising
(Des Moines, IA) — A Des Moines woman has agreed to quit advertising that she can heal, cure, treat, or prevent illness thru her services as a psychic. An investigation found that one of Allison Campell’s clients became so distraught he took his own life. Campbell was accused of violating the Consumer Fraud Act by misleading clients.
Iowa man who joined mom at Capitol riot guilty on 12 counts
DES MOINES, Iowa — A federal judge in Washington has found an Iowa man guilty of 12 charges including assaulting and resisting officers after he and his mother joined in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol. Judge Thomas Hogan ruled Thursday afternoon that Salvador Sandoval of...
Child dies after Des Moines street racing crash, police still seeking driver that fled scene
DES MOINES, Iowa – One of the children injured in a Des Moines crash that investigators believe was caused by street racing has died. Des Moines police are still searching for one of the vehicles involved in the incident. The collision happened just after 6:00 p.m. Tuesday night in the 1700 block of Fleur Drive, […]
51-year-old woman killed in Des Moines homicide, police say
Des Moines police are investigating a woman's death as a homicide after her body was found in a home on Glenwood Drive Monday morning. Police say they went to a home at the 1600 block of Glenwood Drive for a welfare check around 10:30 a.m. Monday after someone called the station. Upon arrival, they found the body of 51-year-old Natasha Lue Jean Williams of Des Moines.
Several garages and a vehicle hit by bullets overnight in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police looking for the gunman who opened fire in the area of Southeast Fifth Street and Kenyon Avenue overnight. Investigators say several garages and a vehicle in the area were hit by bullets. A home on Southeast Sixth Street was also hit. No...
Des Moines Police Identify Man Shot Saturday Near Drake
(Des Moines, IA) -- Des Moines police are releasing the name of a man who died Saturday night after being shot in the 2300 block of University Avenue before 6 p.m. Officers found 35-year-old Tyrone Livon Hutchins on a sidewalk outside a business. He was taken to a local hospital where he died of his injuries.
Prosecutors: Adair police chief unlawfully obtained machine guns
ADAIR, Iowa — A small town Iowa police chief has been indicted on federal charges that he abused his position to purchase more than two dozen machine guns. Adair Police Chief Brad Wendt, 46, and Robert Williams, 46, were both charged with making false statements to the ATF about whether the police department wanted to buy the machine guns. Adair, a town of fewer than 800 people, is located 55 miles (88.51 kilometers) west of Des Moines.
Accomplice in Iowa man's murder released from prison
GRINNELL, Iowa — An accomplice connected to the gruesome murder of a Grinnell man has been released from prison on parole. Cody Johnson was only about four months into his two-year sentence for his role in the killing of Michael Williams. It happened back in 2020. Steven Vogel is...
▶️ WATCH: Semi sliding on icy highway nearly hits pickup
Whether it’s here in Oregon or other parts of the country where the roads freeze, this video is an important reminder to drive for the conditions!. The Iowa Department of Transportation released this video of a semi truck losing control on a slick highway, barely missing a pickup truck that appeared to be disabled in the median.
Driver racing on city street in Iowa hits 2 cars, kills 4-year-old
DES MOINES, Iowa — A 4-year-old boy died Tuesday night after a car that was reportedly racing crossed into oncoming lanes and crashed into two vehicles, police in Iowa said.The collisions happened along a four-lane thoroughfare in Des Moines, where police said a car and an SUV were racing. The car crossed the median, first striking the vehicle carrying the 4-year-old boy, also injuring an adult and an 8-year-old inside. The racing car then struck another vehicle, injuring an adult driver.The driver who was racing was also injured.All those injured were taken to Des Moines hospitals. The driver of the second vehicle that was struck has been released, and the others who were injured are expected to recover.Police did not immediately release the names of those involved.After the crash, the racing SUV left the area. Police were asking for the public's help in locating the vehicle.
‘I am giving you one hour’: Urbandale dentist fined for ‘threatening’ voicemail
A central Iowa dentist with a history of sanctions has been fined $5,000 for threatening a patient with court action over an unfavorable online review of his practice. The Iowa Dental Board alleges that at some unspecified time in the past, someone using the screen name of Jolly Swim published an online review of the […] The post ‘I am giving you one hour’: Urbandale dentist fined for ‘threatening’ voicemail appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Iowa's Jewish community celebrates Hanukkah amidst rising antisemitism
DES MOINES, Iowa — Local 5 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV. Download the apps today to stream live newscasts and watch video on demand. Hanukkah's origins date back thousands of years, when ancient Jews living in Syria were prevented from practicing their faith. Jewish followers lit...
Things in central Iowa to check out for free family fun
IOWA, USA — Local 5 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand. Whether it's a cozy place to stay in from the cold or an adventure in the frigid temperatures, there is plenty to do in the Des Moines metro for free this winter.
Central Iowan dies in head-on collision
ALTOONA, Iowa — A Prairie City man died after a head-on crash Monday, according to Altoona police. The crash was reported at 8:48 p.m. near the intersection of Eighth Street Southwest and Prairie Meadows Drive Southwest. According to police, the driver of a Chevrolet Silverado was traveling eastbound on...
