Lori Raf
5d ago
but seriously...the comment from Ms Pamela was not only uncalled for but shows a serious lack of driving knowledge. To say that people who aren't paying attention kill deer is ridiculous. Evidently she's never had one leap out in front of her own vehicle...you simply don't usually have time to react!
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
kymkemp.com
[UPDATE 12:26 a.m.] Structure Fire in Benbow
A structure is on fire in the area of Blue Rock Road in the Benbow watershed south of Garberville. The fire started around 11:40 p.m. Firefighters are requesting additional resources as of a little after midnight. A neighbor reports, “I live in [B]enbow and from my porch I can see...
krcrtv.com
Humboldt driver survives deadly bear collision, moderate damage to Subaru
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, Calif. — The driver of a Subaru survived a deadly collision with a bear in Humboldt County Wednesday morning. The California Highway Patrol confirmed the collision happened about 3 miles north of Willow Creek on Highway 96 at about 6 a.m. The front end of the vehicle...
krcrtv.com
Suspect arrested for gas theft at business in Humboldt
MCKINLEYVILLE, Calif. — A man was arrested, suspected of gas theft at a McKinleyville business early Friday morning. On Dec. 16, at about 1 a.m., Humboldt County Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a business on the 1600 block of Holly Drive for the report of a security alarm activation.
kymkemp.com
Missing Teen May Be Traveling From Sacramento to Hoopa
16-year-old Taliah Hyland has left her foster home in Stockton area and may have headed first to Sacramento and then eventually may be hoping to head to her family home in Hoopa. The last time she was seen was on December 6 and the last time anyone talked to her...
kymkemp.com
Humboldt Bay Trail Fund Grant Opportunity, Bay Trail Fund Committee Member Recruitment
This is a press release from the Humboldt County Association of Governments:. The Humboldt Bay Trail Fund Committee is pleased to announce the latest grant opportunity available to public agencies and non-profit organizations interested in participating in the development, maintenance and improvement of the Humboldt Bay Trail. Proposed projects must demonstrate direct benefits to the Humboldt Bay Trail and should be consistent with funding priorities and do one or more of the following:
kymkemp.com
FOAM Hosting Special Christmas Day Walk at the Marsh
This is a press release from Friends of the Arcata Marsh:. On Sunday, December 25, join leaders Paul Johnson and Ken Burton for Friends of the Arcata Marsh’s (FOAM) special Christmas Day Walk at the Marsh. If you’d like to set out on a 90-minute, rain-or-shine leg-stretcher, meet at 10 a.m. in front of the Arcata Marsh Interpretive Center on South G Street. For more information, call (707) 826-2359.
kymkemp.com
Three Arrested by Yurok Tribal Police After Failure to Pull Their Vehicle Over
On December 13, 2022, a Yurok Tribal Police Officer conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle that violated California Vehicle Code 22450(a), failure to stop at a stop sign. The vehicle failed to yield to the officer initially but did eventually stop. The officer contacted three individuals inside the vehicle. The two [passengers] provided a false name but upon further investigation, the officer was able to identify all occupants by their real names and found that the driver and one passenger had outstanding warrants. One of the occupants was in possession of Methamphetamine and suspected fentanyl. All three individuals were placed under arrest and transported to Del Norte County Jail.
kymkemp.com
Max Thinks You Would Make a Terrific Pet Parent
This information is provided by 24petconnect.com. If you know someone who can help get this potential pet into a forever home, please pass this along to them. Located At: Humboldt County Sheriff’s Animal Shelter. Description: My name is Max. I am a neutered male, white and black Fox Terrier...
kymkemp.com
CR Police Academy Graduation Held Today
College of the Redwoods held its 130th Basic Law Enforcement Academy graduation on Friday, December 16 in the CR Theater. Eleven cadets participated in this class ceremony, and all of the cadets have been hired by various law enforcement departments. The next cadre of cadets will begin training on Monday,...
kymkemp.com
Take a Tour with Friends of the Arcata Marsh on December 24
This is a press release from Friends of the Arcata Marsh:. Friends of the Arcata Marsh (FOAM) is sponsoring a free tour of the Arcata Marsh & Wildlife Sanctuary on Saturday, December 24. Meet leader Barbara Reisman at 2 p.m. in the lobby of the Interpretive Center on South G Street for a 90-minute, rain-or-shine walk focusing on Marsh plants, history, and/or ecology. Masks are strongly recommended inside the building. For more information, call (707) 826-2359.
lostcoastoutpost.com
THE HUMBOLDT HUSTLE: For a Reasonable Fee, Clyde Dalton Will Bring His Souped-Up Mobile Slaughterhouse to Your Residence and Kill Your Farm Animals For You
Every year at the Humboldt County Fair you joke about bidding on one of those farm animals raised by a child. Every year you think about splitting the cost with a bunch of your friends and getting the whole animal butchered. You dream about having local, organic meat at your table and the rest tucked away in your freezer.
kymkemp.com
Arcata City Council Moves to Uphold Measure M
Following the public special meeting to swear-in newly elected Arcata City Councilmembers, the City Council met in a closed session to discuss and ultimately uphold Measure M. The Arcata City Council met in closed session to discuss anticipated litigation resulting from the passage of Measure M. Measure M was a voter ballot initiative that creates a policy and practice on City flag poles to fly the Earth flag above other flags on the pole. The measure was approved by Arcata voters on Tuesday, Nov. 8 by a vote of 3,051 to 2,781 votes.
How falling pot prices killed a 3rd generation family farm in California
A 95% drop in wholesale pot prices has made it almost impossible to make money growing legal pot.
kymkemp.com
Eureka City Schools Honors Students Who Received Perfect Scores on CAASPP State Testing
On Thursday, December 15, 2022, the Governing Board celebrated the achievements of four Eureka City Schools’ students who received perfect scores on one or more of the California Assessment of Student Performance and Progress (CAASPP) tests, otherwise known as the Smarter Balanced (SBAC) Assessments, in English Language Arts (ELA) and Mathematics for the 2022 testing year.
kymkemp.com
‘Artists’ Challenge 2022′ Exhibition at Brenda Tuxford Gallery Until Tuesday
This is a press release from the Ink People Center for the Arts:. The popular group art exhibition “Artists’ Challenge 2022” returns to Brenda Tuxford Gallery this holiday season with works by 23 participating artists, including: Celeste Lopez, Chica Masa, Edin Goulart, Exist, James F. Woglom, Jeni Ward, Jeremy Hara, Julie Hodge, Kjerstine Jennings, Laura Keenados, Lela Annotto, Libby Maynard, Liese Chavez, Loreta Flemingaite, Madeira Seaman, Mairead Dodd, Mare Johnston, Niell, October Mintey, and Reuben Mayes. Ink People Center for the Arts artist members were invited to take part in this year’s Challenge by creating 15 original works of art in just 30 days.
ijpr.org
Pesticides from illegal cannabis are contaminating California waterways, survey says
Researchers with the Humboldt County-based conservation group Integral Ecology Research Center have previously published studies showing that sensitive species such as the Pacific fisher and northern spotted owl are at risk of poisoning from chemicals used at these grow sites. Illegal cannabis growers were already known for their liberal use...
kymkemp.com
Bonus Payments Available to Humboldt County Child Care Employees, Businesses
If you worked in child care or operated a facility during the pandemic, you may be eligible for up to $3,000 in bonus payments through the Humboldt Child Care Stabilization Fund. Child care centers and family child care providers are eligible to receive up to $4,000 or $6,000, depending on type of facility. The payments are part of the Retention Bonus Program, which awards funds to child care business owners and employees who worked directly with children through the COVID-19 pandemic.
kymkemp.com
‘Sup With the Supes: Raises, Praises, Bigotry and More
The Board of Supervisors’ meeting for Tuesday, December 20th will get started promptly at 9 o’clock before the black ice patches have a chance to meet the winter sunshine. This week, Humboldt County’s Board of Supervisors is poised to cover several issues of public interest, and receive department reports updating the Supes as usual. This week, the Supes tidy up the remaining loose ends from the year behind us, and make way for the business of 2023 in all its anticipatory glory.
mavensnotebook.com
THIS JUST IN … Bureau of Reclamation plans to set aside a twenty-two year-old agreement on Trinity River; Hoopa Valley Tribe files for injunction
[Friday], the Hoopa Valley Tribe asked a California federal court for an injunction against the Interior Department agency responsible for restoring Hoopa’s fishery on California’s Trinity River. The Bureau of Reclamation plans to set aside a twenty-two year-old agreement with the United States to restore the Tribe’s fishery, which was devastated by Reclamation’s unlawful over-diversion of water to industrial agriculture and other uses in California’s Central Valley.
