No. 11 Carroll looking to do the 'tough stuff' better, beginning at Warner Classic in Florida
HELENA — Carroll’s women’s basketball team, at least for five days, gets to escape Montana’s icy grip for sunny Florida. Carroll departed Helena just after 4 a.m. Friday for the Bozeman airport where the Saints caught a flight to Fort Worth, Texas, and eventually, Tampa, Florida.
Montana Lady Griz host NAIA Montana Tech on Sunday night
MISSOULA — Brian Holsinger will always have a soft spot in his heart for Butte. The Montana women's basketball coach led Montana Tech for two seasons in 2005-06 and 2006-07. On Sunday, his team will face the NAIA Orediggers at 6 p.m. at Dahlberg Arena. "Once you have that...
