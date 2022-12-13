Read full article on original website
Related
WISH-TV
COVID-19, flu hospitalizations begin to rise as the holiday season begins
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — COVID-19 hospitalization rates are once again on the rise concerning local doctors. Dr. Christopher Doehring, the Franciscan Health Vice President of Medical Affairs said, “We’re definitely seeing a significant increase, here at Franciscan we’ve had a doubling of our total number cases over the last three weeks or so. We’ve also seen flu rise from basically nothing to right on par with our COVID-19 population in the hospital.”
WISH-TV
Indiana flu deaths double; CDC says Indiana flu activity remains ‘very high’
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana continues to be listed as “very high” for flu activity, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC has Indiana in the second-highest category for flu activity for the second week in a row. Only nine states plus the District of Columbia ranked higher.
WISH-TV
Indiana faces critical shortage of large-animal veterinarians
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Kevin Underwood, a farmer from Tippecanoe County, raises pigs, corn, soybeans and popcorn. On average, he keeps around 100 hogs. Underwood’s veterinarian serves about 10 other farms in the area, but the animal doctor’s retirement is approaching. “The biggest issue we are facing is...
WISH-TV
Community Link: Avant Virtues
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each week in Community Link, Carolene Mays takes a look at an organization or business that is making a positive impact on the community. This week, Mays was joined by Camren Avant, founder of Avant Virtues. Camren is currently a high school student who founded his...
WISH-TV
‘His life is on the line’: Group of exonerated men travel 500 miles to STL in support of Lamar Johnson
ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) — The case of Lamar Johnson is catching nationwide attention including people who were recently released from prison after being wrongfully convicted. Johnson is facing murder charges for the second time accused of killing a man in 1994. This week, Organization of Exonerees, traveled 500...
WISH-TV
Indiana Grown: Bubble Time Soap
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown. This week’s guest is Brandy McClurg, owner of Bubble Time Soap. Bubble Time Soap is located in Hargerstown, Indiana. Visit the Facebook page here. Watch the videos to learn...
WISH-TV
2 teens dead after crashing smart car in Tipton County
TIPTON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — Two teenagers were killed in a single-vehicle crash early Sunday morning in Tipton County. Shortly after 2 a.m., police responded to reports of a single-vehicle crash at the intersection of State Road 19 and Division Rd. That is just 42 miles north of Indianapolis.
WISH-TV
Joseph McAtee, former Indianapolis police chief dies
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Former Indianapolis police chief and Marion County Sheriff Joseph McAtee has died. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department announced his death in a Facebook post Saturday. IMPD says their thoughts and prayers are with McAtee’s family and friends, former co-workers, and with our community. His cause...
WISH-TV
IMPD: 16-year-old boy shot was not a ‘Door Dash driver’
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officers say a person was shot Sunday morning. Police originally received reports that this person was a Door Dash driver, but they confirmed Monday morning that this wasn’t true. Police were called to Community South Hospital for a shooting they say...
WISH-TV
Three-peat La Niña winters and their history in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Back in mid-October, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Climate Prediction Center stated that there was a good chance for a third straight La Niña winter in Indiana. The official 2022-23 winter forecast called for above-average precipitation and an equal chance for above or...
WISH-TV
Toby McClamroch and John Dillon
Toby McClamroch and John Dillon personify what it means to be loyal and close friends—and politics be damned. On this week’s “Leaders and Legends” podcast, we talk with these two amazing Citizens of Indianapolis about their friendship, their storied CYO coaching careers, and what the passing of Rex Early means to them.
WISH-TV
6 shot in overnight shootings throughout Indianapolis
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department is investigation six different shootings that happened early Sunday morning. 1 shot at Marathon Gas, found at different location. IMPD officers responded to 2100 North Shadeland for a report of a person shot. Officers located a victim found with injuries consistent...
WISH-TV
Woman sentenced to 3 years in drive-by shooting connected to Dreasjon Reed
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indianapolis woman has been sentenced to three years in prison for her role in two drive-by shootings connected to a man later shot and killed by an Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officer. A Marion County judge handed down that sentence Thursday for Evana Evans, 23.
WISH-TV
‘All INdiana Politics’: 2024 governor race; One-on-one with Holcomb
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two of the state’s best known Republicans are officially in the race this week for Indiana governor. This week on “All INdiana Politics,” News 8’s Drew Blair sat down with Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch, who talked about her campaign for governor in 2024, how she responds to criticism of the state’s handling of the COVID-19 crisis, and what she believes is the future of Indiana’s near total ban on abortion.
WISH-TV
IMPD: Person dies after found shot in neighborhood on east side
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Police are conducting a death investigation of a person who was found shot Friday on the city’s east side, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department says. Just before 6 p.m., IMPD responded to reports of a person shot at 2100 Autumn Creek Drive. That is in...
WISH-TV
‘Pet Pals TV’: Tips for your new kitty
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every week, Pet Pals TV shares a fun, interesting and informative story about our four-legged and furry friend population. This week, Patty Spitler, the host of “Pet Pals TV,” joined News 8 with KJ McGlinn, The Kitty Correspondent to talk about tips for your new kitty.
WISH-TV
30,000 wreaths to be laid at Jefferson Barracks for Wreaths Across America day
ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) — Every year, during the holidays, there’s a moving display in south St. Louis County to honor our country’s veterans. Wreaths Across America day at Jefferson Barracks is on Saturday. Volunteers were hard at work on Friday preparing for an important day. “It’s...
WISH-TV
Calm wind for Monday, watching a system late week
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — This work week will start off quiet in central Indiana. However, things will turn more active as we get into late week. TONIGHT: Mostly clear skies remain in place. Chilly temperatures once again with lows in the mid to upper teens. TOMORROW: Clouds increase throughout the...
WISH-TV
Indiana State Fair announces ‘basketball’ as 2023 theme
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The 2023 Indiana State Fair has its theme: basketball. Fair organizers will team with Pacers Sports & Entertainment to help tell the story of Indiana’s history with the game. “The Indiana State Fair is an annual celebration of agriculture, entertainment, and what it means to...
WISH-TV
Hanukkah to begin at sunset
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hanukkah starts at sunset Sunday. It’s an eight day festival of lights that is celebrated by millions of Jews worldwide. The Jewish Federation of Greater Indianapolis CEO, Marc Swatez joined News 8’s “Daybreak” discuss the Jewish holiday. According to the Jewish Federation...
Comments / 1