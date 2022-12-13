Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Michael Jordan's Hornets are heavily criticized by a rival NBA team.FYF Sports Debates PodcastCharlotte, NC
Ja Morant is kicked out of an NBA game for speaking to a fanFYF Sports Debates PodcastMemphis, TN
Tennessee Will Pay People $5,000 And $15,000 To RelocateC. HeslopTennessee State
The Memphis billionaire giving away millionsAsh JurbergMemphis, TN
Kevo Muney is supporting the Memphis music communityAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITMemphis, TN
Alabama football stars Bryce Young, Will Anderson’s ‘expected’ Sugar Bowl status
Will Bryce Young and Will Anderson play in the Sugar Bowl? That’s perhaps the biggest Alabama football storyline with the Sugar Bowl against Kansas State slated for New Year’s Eve. Young and Anderson, the Tide’s two best players, have been garnering a considerable amount of NFL Draft hype ever since last year. While both Alabama […] The post Alabama football stars Bryce Young, Will Anderson’s ‘expected’ Sugar Bowl status appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL Odds: Dolphins vs. Bills prediction, odds and pick – 12/17/2022
The Miami Dolphins (8-5) visit the Buffalo Bills (10-3) on Saturday night. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 pm ET. Below we continue our NFL odds series with a Dolphins-Bills prediction and pick. Miami has cooled off since a blistering start and has lost two straight games heading into this week. The Dolphins sit two games […] The post NFL Odds: Dolphins vs. Bills prediction, odds and pick – 12/17/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL Odds: Cowboys vs. Jaguars prediction, odds and pick – 12/18/2022
The Dallas Cowboys will travel to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in a Sunday afternoon NFL matchup at TIAA Bank Stadium in Duval. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Cowboys-Jaguars prediction and pick, laid out below. Dallas is...
Myrtle Beach Bowl Odds: Marshall vs. UConn prediction, odds and pick – 12/19/2022
The Marshall Thundering Herd take on the UConn Huskies. Check out our college football bowl series and our Myrtle Beach Bowl odds for our Marshall UConn prediction and pick. The Marshall Thundering Herd made a big early-season statement. They went into South Bend and shut down Notre Dame. The final score was 26-21 for the […] The post Myrtle Beach Bowl Odds: Marshall vs. UConn prediction, odds and pick – 12/19/2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFL Odds: Steelers vs. Panthers prediction, odds and pick – 12/18/2022
The Pittsburgh Steelers will travel to take on the Carolina Panthers in a Sunday afternoon NFL matchup at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Steelers-Panthers prediction and pick, laid out below. Pittsburgh...
Wild Ja Morant ejection in Grizzlies vs. Thunder sparks outrage, calls for referee to be punished
Ja Morant’s shocking ejection for talking to a fan sparked outrage around NBA Twitter, with several fans demanding the league to suspend, fine or fire the referee who made the call. For those who missed it, Morant was handed his second technical foul late in the second quarter of...
Dak Prescott fires stern message after brutal OT loss vs. Jaguars
The Dallas Cowboys got ambushed by the red-hot Jacksonville Jaguars on the road Sunday, losing via overtime to Trevor Lawrence and company to the tune of a 40-34 score. The loss also came after the Cowboys scored a too-close-for-comfort win over the Houston Texans in Week 14. For Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott, the defeat at […] The post Dak Prescott fires stern message after brutal OT loss vs. Jaguars appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dak Prescott’s immediate reaction to OT loss to Jaguars
The Cowboys were defeated by the Jaguars after quarterback Dak Prescott threw a game-ending pick-six in overtime. Following the loss, Prescott spoke about his mentality bouncing back the rest of the season. Dallas fell to Jacksonville 40-34. Prescott threw his interception on just the fourth offensive play of overtime for...
Cowboys Mike McCarthy’s immediate reaction to Dak Prescott’s game-ending pick-6
The Cowboys fell to the Jaguars after Dak Prescott threw a game-ending pick-six. Immediately after the loss, head coach Mike McCarthy shared his thoughts on Prescott’s unfortunate turnover. Dallas lost to Jacksonville 40-34 in overtime. McCarthy had a simple response in defeat, saying “Unlucky bounce for us. Great play...
Amar’e Stoudemire arrested for allegedly ‘whooping’ daughter
Former NBA player and assistant coach Amar’e Stoudemire was reportedly arrested Saturday just hours after receiving a Master’s degree from the University of Miami, according to Andy Slater. Slater reports that Stoudemire was arrested and charged with battery after an incident involving his daughter. Stoudemire allegedly told police officers that his daughter “received a whooping […] The post Amar’e Stoudemire arrested for allegedly ‘whooping’ daughter appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Travis Hunter makes transfer portal decision amid Deion Sanders, Colorado speculation
Another player is leaving Jackson State football following the departure of Deion Sanders, who is now the head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes. In his YouTube channel, Jackson State cornerback Travis Hunter announced that he is entering the transfer portal to search for a new school to play for. “What’s next for me is, first […] The post Travis Hunter makes transfer portal decision amid Deion Sanders, Colorado speculation appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Texas football RB Bijan Robinson makes NFL Draft decision after massive campaign
Texas football will be losing its best player to the professional ranks. Running back Bijan Robinson, who put his name in the program history books after three fantastic seasons for the Longhorns, announced on Monday that he will declare for the 2023 NFL Draft. Via Jeff Barker:. Certainly not a...
Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards’ 4-word reaction to rousing win vs. Bulls that’s sure to raise eyebrows
Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves haven’t had the most inspired season through the first two-plus months of the 2022-23 regular season. The injury to Karl-Anthony Towns hasn’t helped matters at all, and blockbuster offseason addition Rudy Gobert has missed his fair share of games as well. Nonetheless, at least for one night, Edwards and the Timberwolves had everything go their way, punctuated by an incredible dunk from the third-year guard.
Bengals Joe Burrow reaches heights Patrick Mahomes could only dream of
Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals dominated the Tampa Buccaneers in Week 15, winning 34-23. As Cincinnati took down Tom Brady and the Bucs, Burrow accomplished something no other NFL player ever has. Burrow had four passing touchdowns against Tampa Bay. His first score, a five-yard pass to Tee Higgins was the 75th touchdown pass […] The post Bengals Joe Burrow reaches heights Patrick Mahomes could only dream of appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Deshaun Watson gets real on home debut with Browns after win vs. Ravens
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson couldn’t wish for a better home debut than what he had on Saturday against the Baltimore Ravens. Watson, who returned to action in Week 13 after serving his 11-game suspension, is still trying to get into rhythm with his new teammates. However, he did just enough to help the Browns […] The post Deshaun Watson gets real on home debut with Browns after win vs. Ravens appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bo Nix makes decision between 2023 NFL Draft and returning to Oregon football
Bo Nix emerged as one of the best collegiate quarterbacks in the country in his first season leading the Oregon football program. The former Auburn QB made the most of his decision to transfer and is now regarded as one of college football’s top talent. His days of dominating aren’t over just yet. Nix will […] The post Bo Nix makes decision between 2023 NFL Draft and returning to Oregon football appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Devin Booker shares personal reason behind loyalty to Suns after 58-point explosion
The Phoenix Suns are lucky to have Devin Booker. At the same time, the former Kentucky Wildcats feel that he owes it to the Suns to perform at the highest level he could whenever he’s out there on the floor. And that he absolutely did last Saturday in leading the Suns to a 118-114 victory over the New Orleans Saints at home in which he blasted the Pels for 58 points.
The Richest NBA Players Who Went Broke
From the stars to the 15th man on the bench, players earn a lot of money for getting a NBA contract. Unfortunately, while getting huge paychecks can give a life of luxury, there’s still a possibility that one can go broke if these earnings are mishandled. From Dennis Rodman to Allen Iverson, let’s take a look at the richest NBA players who went broke.
Matt Rhule’s hilarious reaction to Dylan Raiola’s Ohio State decommitment
Matt Rhule has a long way to go before turning around Nebraska football. Just because he’s still in the process of scouring the transfer portal and hitting the recruiting trail ahead of next season, though, doesn’t mean the Cornhuskers new head coach can’t enjoy the plight of one of his team’s primary Big 10 rivals.
Zach LaVine gets brutally honest on Bulls’ embarrassing 4-game skid
Zach LaVine didn’t hide his disappointment after the Chicago Bulls suffered their fourth straight loss on Sunday. Three players, including LaVine, scored 20 or more points for the Bulls against the Minnesota Timberwolves. The problem was there’s no defense played in the contest as the Wolves also had their way on the offensive end. Chicago particularly struggled slowing down Anthony Edwards, who exploded for 37 points for Minnesota en route to their 150-126 victory.
