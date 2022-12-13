ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson County, TN

Anderson County JROTC recognized for work in the community

By Allison Smith, Hannah Moore
WATE
WATE
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ehDc5_0jhVoKlK00

CLINTON, Tenn. (WATE) — Several Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps (JROTC) programs in East Tennessee were recognized for their dedication and outstanding community support.

The mayors of Knox, Anderson and Roane Counties signed a proclamation making Dec. 6 the first JROTC Appreciation Day . Future cadets in all three high schools in Anderson County stood at attention for the inaugural JROTC Appreciation Day event.

Clinton man pleads guilty in 2021 fatal hit-and-run

“It feels good to know the public loves and appreciates what we do for them. You know we work really hard and really enjoy providing all the services that we do and it’s a good thing to know that people enjoy it,” said Amber Shelton, a senior at Clinton High School.

Local leaders each presented the proclamation in recognition of the JROTC programs at Anderson County High School, Clinton High School and Oak Ridge High School. They praised the cadets for motivating and guiding thousands of students to become strong citizens and leaders.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sKcfg_0jhVoKlK00
    Proclamation from the Office of the Anderson County Mayor. (WATE Staff)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=213YBl_0jhVoKlK00
    Proclamation from the Office of the Anderson County Mayor. (WATE Staff)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SnGCF_0jhVoKlK00
    Proclamation from the Office of the Anderson County Mayor. (WATE Staff)

“It’s just kind of a good opportunity to get to know all different personalities and the way that you work with them and the way that you can kind of compromise on certain things but stand your ground on others and it’s just a really good balance for work-life in the future,” said Shelton.

Former Knox County chief of staff sentenced for official misconduct

Cadets each serve unique roles in their units. Audrey Wood is in the Navy JROTC program at Anderson County High School. She says she is proud of the personal growth she has achieved, which is reflected in her decorated uniform.

“I have my academic captain ribbon and drill team captain ribbon just denoting me as the leader in both of those groups. I also have a cross above my name tag as chaplain for the program,” said Wood.

The cadets say the proclamation and day of appreciation reinforce the work they are doing in the community.

One hospitalized after crash on Strawberry Plains Pike

“I think it means possibilities in the sense that I think so many more people who aren’t really aware of what JROTC is really all about are going to have a better idea because we have our own day,” Sasha Umansky, a senior at Oak Ridge High School.

Anderson County High School’s Navy JROTC program was established in 2001 as the first program in the county, and it is currently composed of 136 cadets.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WATE 6 On Your Side.

Comments / 0

Related
WATE

Hundreds lay wreath at East TN veterans cemetery

Millions of people all over the country and hundreds right here in East Tennessee honored American heroes Saturday. Millions of people all over the country and hundreds right here in East Tennessee honored American heroes Saturday. Blount County agencies purchase cell phone reading …. Three Blount County law enforcement agencies...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Casey’s and Gatorade donate $20k to Knoxville nonprofit that benefits children

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Sports is like music. It brings people of all backgrounds together. It also inspires people to go after their dreams. Whether they want to be the next Pat Summit or Peyton Manning, or even an engineer or lawyer. Regardless of the dream, sports may be the push to make it happen. This is a concept both Casey’s and Gatorade understood and that’s why they decided to donate $20,000 local organization here in Knoxville that works to bring the dreams of children to life.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Honoring veterans this holiday season

Each December on National Wreaths Across America Day, wreath-laying ceremonies take place at Arlington National Cemetery, as well as over 2,100 additional locations. In Knoxville, Knox Wreaths works to lay wreaths on every headstone in three of Knoxville’s veteran ceremonies. Honoring veterans this holiday season. Each December on National...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Bird Control Efforts in Maryville

Maryville Police and Animal Control will be using propane air cannons in the Maryville area to persuade birds to relocate. Maryville Police and Animal Control will be using propane air cannons in the Maryville area to persuade birds to relocate. Registered Sex Offender Arrested. The Claiborne County Sheriff's Office said...
MARYVILLE, TN
WATE

TN still seeing 'very high' flu levels

The Knox County Health Department is hosting three community vaccine clinics at different convenient locations next week. They're offering the flu shot and the COVID-19 vaccine. TN still seeing ‘very high’ flu levels. The Knox County Health Department is hosting three community vaccine clinics at different convenient locations...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
WATE

Knoxville family celebrates new home built with Habitat with Humanity

As housing costs continue to grow in Knoxville, one nonprofit is working to help more people become homeowners. According to Knoxville Habitat for Humanity, at least one in eight Tennessee households spends over half of their income on housing. They are working to address this issue in many ways including helping more people become homeowners. Recently, they finished building a home with a Knoxville couple, Lillian and Rodney.
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Playful puppy is looking for a new home

Millions of people all over the country and hundreds right here in East Tennessee honored American heroes Saturday. Maryville Police and Animal Control will be using propane air cannons in the Maryville area to persuade birds to relocate. Registered Sex Offender Arrested. The Claiborne County Sheriff's Office said that Cody...
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

Knoxville firefighters work to put out early Friday apartment fire

Crews with the Knoxville Fire Department on Friday, Dec. 16 were able to put out an apartment fire in West Knoxville. Four people were displaced due to the incident. WATE Midday News. Knoxville firefighters work to put out early Friday …. Crews with the Knoxville Fire Department on Friday, Dec....
KNOXVILLE, TN
WATE

WATE

37K+
Followers
15K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WATE 6 On Your Side provides the latest news, weather and sports coverage of Knoxville and East Tennessee.

 https://www.wate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy