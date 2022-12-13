ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland Scene

All the Cleveland Restaurants That Closed In 2022

2020 and 2021 were brutal years for restaurant closings nationally and in Northeast Ohio. Cleveland lost beloved places like Lola, Greenhouse Tavern, Fire, Sokowloski's, Crop, Spice, and countless others. While restaurant closings have slowed down overall, 2022 still came with its fair share of goodbyes. Oak and Embers Pinecrest. 311...
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Bakeries To Check Out in the Cleveland Area

Are you looking for a bakery with delicious treats?. If so, you should visit these local businesses in Greater Cleveland (this list is by no means comprehensive!). If you like cakes, you can't go wrong with this bakery in the Old Brooklyn neighborhood. All of their cakes are made from scratch and made to order. Customers can't get enough of their carrot cake. They also make a fantastic black forest cake along with tiramisu and Chantilly cakes, which are simple-syrup-laced sponge cakes topped with whipped cream. The bakery also offers a wide selection of cheesecakes, including (but not limited to) apple caramel, Oreo, raspberry lemonade, mocha chocolate chip, key lime, vanilla, and banana split.
CLEVELAND, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Light the Boulevard holiday contest brings cheer to Akron’s Kenmore neighborhood

AKRON, Ohio — Kenmore Boulevard is ablaze with holiday cheer again this year. Light the Boulevard, Kenmore Neighborhood Alliance’s annual initiative, is a window-decorating contest that enables business owners to show off their storefronts with festive displays, while bolstering end-of-year business. Holiday revelers can vote online for their...
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

Willoughby’s 1902 Van Gorder Manor to be restored, reopened as restaurant and B&B

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio -- The abandoned Van Gorder Manor, just west of downtown Willoughby, is getting a new life as a fine dining restaurant, bed and breakfast and event space. Brothers Mike and Paul Neundorfer, who bought the three-story sandstone building in June, are working with specialists to restore the elegant interior to its 1902 glory. Both owners are local to the area. They plan to rechristen the building “Willoughby House.”
WILLOUGHBY, OH
ideastream.org

Akron photographer captures mall nostalgia and decline

Empty fountains. Quiet corridors. Shuttered storefronts. Once bustling centers of a city’s social scene, malls aren’t fixtures of everyday life as they were in generations past. But for many, the nostalgia lives on for these places. Akron native Jessica Anshutz grew up three miles from Rolling Acres Mall...
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

A Cookie and A Cupcake closing this month

CLEVELAND, Ohio – A Cookie and A Cupcake’s final day is Saturday, Dec. 24, the owners announced. Unlike some restaurant owners who are closing based on residual effects of the coronavirus pandemic, SynDee Bergen and Wendy Thompson are controlling their future and have decided to retire, Bergen said.
CLEVELAND, OH
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Italian Food in the Cleveland Area

If the answer is yes, you should check out these restaurants in Greater Cleveland. Pizza fans should check out this place in Cleveland Heights. You can't go wrong with a simple cheese pizza topped with their fresh tomato sauce and mozzarella. Customers also strongly recommend the rustica pizza (which is topped with sun-dried tomato pesto, roasted eggplant, roasted garlic, roasted red peppers, and mozzarella) and molto Marotta pizza (which is topped with pesto, artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers, tomatoes, spinach, and mozzarella). Other recommendations include the pappardelle Bolognese (features pappardelle pasta with top round veal, mild Italian sausage, and ground beef sirloin in a red wine tomato sauce), lobster pasta (includes egg fettucine with sautéed lobster, spinach, plum tomatoes, and a vermouth cream sauce), and Florentine (sautéed chicken breasts with a spinach and white wine cream sauce).
CLEVELAND, OH
huroninsider.com

Sandusky church sold for $700,000

SANDUSKY – The former Agape Love Ministries property has been sold to another Sandusky church. The 17,000 square-foot property was sold to New Life Church for $700,000. According to the broker, Mac Lehrer of Hoty Enterprises, “with 4 acres of land, ample parking, and plenty of room for expansion this was the perfect opportunity for the new owner.”
SANDUSKY, OH
cleveland19.com

Male shot and killed in Cleveland’s Collinwood neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 19-year-old man was shot and killed in a car in Cleveland’s Collinwood neighborhood Friday, according to EMS. The shooting happened on East 149th Street just North of St Clair Avenue around 445pm. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner idefentfited the victim as Deandre Woods. There...
CLEVELAND, OH
Jake Wells

Where to find the best Christmas lights in the area

Christmas light displayPhoto byPhoto by Steven Van Elk (Unsplash)onUnsplash. Where can you find the best Christmas lights around? Well, I've got a great list for you and all of these are free (unlike the paid attractions a the Akron Zoo, Stan Hywet, or the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds).
AKRON, OH
Madoc

Slim Chickens Announces a New Opening In Canton

Slim Chickens is currently experiencing rapid growth across the United States with 44 openings this year alone and more than 1.100 restaurants in development. This article is written solely for information purposes. The embedded links and information in the article are attributed to the following outlets: Slimchickens.com, FranchiseNews.com, and Wikipedia.com.
CANTON, OH

