Cleveland Scene
All the Cleveland Restaurants That Closed In 2022
2020 and 2021 were brutal years for restaurant closings nationally and in Northeast Ohio. Cleveland lost beloved places like Lola, Greenhouse Tavern, Fire, Sokowloski's, Crop, Spice, and countless others. While restaurant closings have slowed down overall, 2022 still came with its fair share of goodbyes. Oak and Embers Pinecrest. 311...
3 Bakeries To Check Out in the Cleveland Area
Are you looking for a bakery with delicious treats?. If so, you should visit these local businesses in Greater Cleveland (this list is by no means comprehensive!). If you like cakes, you can't go wrong with this bakery in the Old Brooklyn neighborhood. All of their cakes are made from scratch and made to order. Customers can't get enough of their carrot cake. They also make a fantastic black forest cake along with tiramisu and Chantilly cakes, which are simple-syrup-laced sponge cakes topped with whipped cream. The bakery also offers a wide selection of cheesecakes, including (but not limited to) apple caramel, Oreo, raspberry lemonade, mocha chocolate chip, key lime, vanilla, and banana split.
spectrumnews1.com
Light the Boulevard holiday contest brings cheer to Akron’s Kenmore neighborhood
AKRON, Ohio — Kenmore Boulevard is ablaze with holiday cheer again this year. Light the Boulevard, Kenmore Neighborhood Alliance’s annual initiative, is a window-decorating contest that enables business owners to show off their storefronts with festive displays, while bolstering end-of-year business. Holiday revelers can vote online for their...
CLE police look for Family Dollar robbery suspects, residents worry about safety
Jennifer Davenport is too afraid to shop at the Family Dollar store on Buckeye Road. Two Cleveland police calls for robberies-in-progress to the store on Dec. 10 and 15 have her concerned.
Willoughby’s 1902 Van Gorder Manor to be restored, reopened as restaurant and B&B
WILLOUGHBY, Ohio -- The abandoned Van Gorder Manor, just west of downtown Willoughby, is getting a new life as a fine dining restaurant, bed and breakfast and event space. Brothers Mike and Paul Neundorfer, who bought the three-story sandstone building in June, are working with specialists to restore the elegant interior to its 1902 glory. Both owners are local to the area. They plan to rechristen the building “Willoughby House.”
Wild neighborhood party raises concerns over vacation rental homes in Cleveland
There are growing concerns over vacation rental homes in the city of Cleveland. A wild party has a Tremont neighborhood concerned.
Man missing from Cuyahoga County nursing home: Investigators
Investigators are looking for a man who was reported missing from a Cuyahoga County nursing home Sunday afternoon.
ideastream.org
Akron photographer captures mall nostalgia and decline
Empty fountains. Quiet corridors. Shuttered storefronts. Once bustling centers of a city’s social scene, malls aren’t fixtures of everyday life as they were in generations past. But for many, the nostalgia lives on for these places. Akron native Jessica Anshutz grew up three miles from Rolling Acres Mall...
A Cookie and A Cupcake closing this month
CLEVELAND, Ohio – A Cookie and A Cupcake’s final day is Saturday, Dec. 24, the owners announced. Unlike some restaurant owners who are closing based on residual effects of the coronavirus pandemic, SynDee Bergen and Wendy Thompson are controlling their future and have decided to retire, Bergen said.
3 Places To Get Italian Food in the Cleveland Area
If the answer is yes, you should check out these restaurants in Greater Cleveland. Pizza fans should check out this place in Cleveland Heights. You can't go wrong with a simple cheese pizza topped with their fresh tomato sauce and mozzarella. Customers also strongly recommend the rustica pizza (which is topped with sun-dried tomato pesto, roasted eggplant, roasted garlic, roasted red peppers, and mozzarella) and molto Marotta pizza (which is topped with pesto, artichoke hearts, roasted red peppers, tomatoes, spinach, and mozzarella). Other recommendations include the pappardelle Bolognese (features pappardelle pasta with top round veal, mild Italian sausage, and ground beef sirloin in a red wine tomato sauce), lobster pasta (includes egg fettucine with sautéed lobster, spinach, plum tomatoes, and a vermouth cream sauce), and Florentine (sautéed chicken breasts with a spinach and white wine cream sauce).
63-year-old woman found deceased in Mentor house fire early Sunday morning
Sunday morning, the Mentor Fire department arrived at the scene of a home on fire in the 7100 block of Mentor Avenue finding a woman inside after an aggressive fire attack and primary search.
huroninsider.com
Sandusky church sold for $700,000
SANDUSKY – The former Agape Love Ministries property has been sold to another Sandusky church. The 17,000 square-foot property was sold to New Life Church for $700,000. According to the broker, Mac Lehrer of Hoty Enterprises, “with 4 acres of land, ample parking, and plenty of room for expansion this was the perfect opportunity for the new owner.”
cleveland19.com
Male shot and killed in Cleveland’s Collinwood neighborhood
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 19-year-old man was shot and killed in a car in Cleveland’s Collinwood neighborhood Friday, according to EMS. The shooting happened on East 149th Street just North of St Clair Avenue around 445pm. The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner idefentfited the victim as Deandre Woods. There...
Where to find the best Christmas lights in the area
Christmas light displayPhoto byPhoto by Steven Van Elk (Unsplash)onUnsplash. Where can you find the best Christmas lights around? Well, I've got a great list for you and all of these are free (unlike the paid attractions a the Akron Zoo, Stan Hywet, or the Cuyahoga County Fairgrounds).
Man found dead in Akron home
Akron detectives are investigating after a man was killed in a shooting Sunday afternoon.
cleveland19.com
Suspect kicks in door, steals items from Cleveland garage, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect accused of kicking in a door and stealing items from a garage is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying him. Police said the theft happened in the 7300 block of Catlin Court at 10:30 p.m. on Dec. 12. The...
Slim Chickens Announces a New Opening In Canton
Slim Chickens is currently experiencing rapid growth across the United States with 44 openings this year alone and more than 1.100 restaurants in development. This article is written solely for information purposes. The embedded links and information in the article are attributed to the following outlets: Slimchickens.com, FranchiseNews.com, and Wikipedia.com.
ideastream.org
Is Akron following the rules in homeless encampment sweeps? Advocates raise concerns
Carlos Alvarado and his wife, Amanda Kamer, have been staying in a tent off of E. Miller Ave. on the south side of Akron for several months. They ended up there after Alvarado lost his job, he said. “My boss had a stroke, then he tore his aorta … so...
Looking for Breakfast in the Suburbs of Cleveland? You Should Check Out This Restaurant in Westlake, Ohio
The other day, I was in the mood for a hearty breakfast with all of the carbs, plenty of protein, and lots of coffee. Since I was planning to go to the cinema at Crocker Park later in the day, I decided to go to a local diner in Westlake called Claudette's Café & Deli.
Girls, 15, removed from basketball game stands after punching security guards: Shaker Heights police blotter
SHAKER HEIGHTS, Ohio -- Disorderly conduct: Aldersyde Drive. At 7:30 p.m. Dec. 9, officers were dispatched to Shaker Heights High School, 15911 Aldersyde Drive, where security staff at a basketball games had detained two 15-year-old Shaker Heights students. The girls pushed and punched a security guard while being ejected from the stands.
Comments / 0