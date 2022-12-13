ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Houston Chronicle

Death penalty researchers call 2022 'year of the botched execution'

More than one-third of execution attempts in 2022 were mishandled, capital punishment researchers said Friday, describing the seven visibly botched executions that took place in three states as “shocking,” even as the total number of executions remained among the lowest in a generation. In one of the most...
TEXAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy