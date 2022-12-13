ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merryville, LA

Comments / 0

Related
Lake Charles American Press

Leesville man convicted on fourth obscenity charge

A Leesville man was convicted on his fourth obscenity charge last week in Vernon Parish. James Leon Collins III, 47, was found guilty on Dec. 13 after jurors deliberated for about one hour following one full day of testimony. Collins had been arrested by the Leesville Police Department after a...
LEESVILLE, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Separate crashes in Allen Parish claim the lives of two

Louisiana State Police troopers are investigating two separate vehicle crashes that happened in Allen Parish Friday afternoon that claimed the lives of two people. Trooper Sgt. Derek Senegal said troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash on La. 10 just west of Callahan Road at about 1:15 p.m. on Friday that claimed the life of 80-year-old Phillip L. Veazey of Oberlin.
ALLEN PARISH, LA
Lake Charles American Press

12/16: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. John Adrien Papion Sr., 40, 2112 5th St. — direct contempt of court; no turn signals; drug possession; illegal carrying of weapons during commission of a crime or in presence of CDS; possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies. Bond: $38,600.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Appeal denied in Sulphur indecent behavior case

The sentence of a Sulphur man who pleaded no contest earlier this year to two charges of indecent behavior with a child under age 13 has been affirmed by the 3rd Circuit Court of Appeal. Dewey G. Burnworth Jr. was arrested in 2017 after deputies with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s...
SULPHUR, LA
Lake Charles American Press

DeRidder Council approves redistricting changes

The DeRidder City Council unanimously voted to approve three ordinances at the regular meeting on Monday. One such ordinance adopted the new 2022 Redistricting Plan. Keith Hooper, City Council President and District 1 Representative, said this is a process required every decade. Hooper said redistricting is a necessity to ensure...
DERIDDER, LA
kjas.com

Beaumont Police find cocaine, marijuana, and cash during traffic stop

Beaumont Police say a Louisiana man is jailed following a Thursday afternoon traffic stop in which officers discovered him transporting 6.6 pounds of cocaine, along with marijuana and approximately $5,500.00 in cash. Police say they arrested Lenord Howard, 33, of Franklin, Louisiana (about 40 miles southeast of Lafayette) following the...
BEAUMONT, TX
KFDM-TV

DEVELOPING: BPD identifies woman found dead behind building

BEAUMONT — Beaumont police have identified a woman found dead behind a building as Sonai Rokieshey Nelson, 33, of Beaumont. Someone discovered her body at about 7 a.m. Friday behind a building in the 1300 block of Broadway, a couple of blocks east of MLK, not far from downtown, according to Sgt. Tom Swope.
BEAUMONT, TX
Lake Charles American Press

Developer withdraws zoning request for landfill in Jeff Davis

A local developer’s plan to build a construction and demolition debris landfill near Welsh appears off the table after the applicant pulled its request with the Jeff Davis Parish Police Jury. A separate request to rezone property on La 383 near Iowa for a small engine repair business is...
WELSH, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Bringing on the fa-la-la-la-fun: Jennings unleashs Christmas spirit with full weekend of events

If you are looking to fill your cup with holiday cheer, there’s plenty of activities planned this weekend in the City of Jennings. From a parade to hayrides and fireworks there is a host of events for the whole family beginning at 5 p.m. Friday when Main Street Jennings comes alive with holiday festivities. The fun continues on Saturday and Sunday with the CHIPS Youth Theatre group on stage for a double feature holiday performance.
JENNINGS, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Cards let it fly from distance, beat Grand Lake with 3-point barrage

Lacassine head coach Jeremy Hollier refers to his team as being vertically challenged, but the Cardinals’ lack of height didn’t matter in a 66-37 win over Grand Lake Thursday in the Iowa/Mallett Builders basketball tournament. The Cardinals (12-6) made up for the lack of height with a long-range...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Iowa stays unbeaten, holds off Tors by one point to reach final

IOWA — The host Iowa Yellow Jackets passed their first test of the season, hanging on for a 65-64 win over Sulphur Friday night in the semifinal round of their Mallett Builders Tournament. Iowa improved to 9-0, its first win by a single-digit margin. The Yellow Jackets will face...
SULPHUR, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Ole Miss cools off Cowgirls hot start

OXFORD, Miss. — McNeese women’s basketball came out on fire here Saturday to lead Ole Miss 21-14 after the first quarter but the Rebels outscored the Cowgirls in the final three quarters in a 79-60 win here in a game that was much closer than the final score indicated.
LAKE CHARLES, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy