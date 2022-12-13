Read full article on original website
Lake Charles American Press
Leesville man convicted on fourth obscenity charge
A Leesville man was convicted on his fourth obscenity charge last week in Vernon Parish. James Leon Collins III, 47, was found guilty on Dec. 13 after jurors deliberated for about one hour following one full day of testimony. Collins had been arrested by the Leesville Police Department after a...
Lake Charles American Press
Separate crashes in Allen Parish claim the lives of two
Louisiana State Police troopers are investigating two separate vehicle crashes that happened in Allen Parish Friday afternoon that claimed the lives of two people. Trooper Sgt. Derek Senegal said troopers responded to a single-vehicle crash on La. 10 just west of Callahan Road at about 1:15 p.m. on Friday that claimed the life of 80-year-old Phillip L. Veazey of Oberlin.
Lake Charles American Press
12/16: Calcasieu Parish Sheriff announces arrest list
The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office reported the following arrests:. John Adrien Papion Sr., 40, 2112 5th St. — direct contempt of court; no turn signals; drug possession; illegal carrying of weapons during commission of a crime or in presence of CDS; possession of firearm or carrying concealed weapon by a person convicted of certain felonies. Bond: $38,600.
Lake Charles American Press
Man sentenced to 9 years for injuring teenage sisters while driving under the influence
A Sabine Parish man convicted for seriously injuring two Vernon Parish teenagers while he was driving under the influence was sentenced this week to serve nine years with the Louisiana Department of Corrections. Ronald Lynn Graves, 64, pleaded guilty in October to two counts of first-degree vehicular negligent injuring and...
Beaumont man killed in early Friday morning wreck on Dowlen overpass
BEAUMONT, Texas — At 40-year-old Beaumont man was killed early Friday morning in a wreck on the Dowlen Rd overpass in Beaumont. Beaumont Police confirmed that at least one person was killed in the wreck that happened on the Dowlen Rd overpass near College St early Friday. Ivan Castaneda,...
Lake Charles American Press
Appeal denied in Sulphur indecent behavior case
The sentence of a Sulphur man who pleaded no contest earlier this year to two charges of indecent behavior with a child under age 13 has been affirmed by the 3rd Circuit Court of Appeal. Dewey G. Burnworth Jr. was arrested in 2017 after deputies with the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s...
Lake Charles American Press
DeRidder Council approves redistricting changes
The DeRidder City Council unanimously voted to approve three ordinances at the regular meeting on Monday. One such ordinance adopted the new 2022 Redistricting Plan. Keith Hooper, City Council President and District 1 Representative, said this is a process required every decade. Hooper said redistricting is a necessity to ensure...
kjas.com
Beaumont Police find cocaine, marijuana, and cash during traffic stop
Beaumont Police say a Louisiana man is jailed following a Thursday afternoon traffic stop in which officers discovered him transporting 6.6 pounds of cocaine, along with marijuana and approximately $5,500.00 in cash. Police say they arrested Lenord Howard, 33, of Franklin, Louisiana (about 40 miles southeast of Lafayette) following the...
KFDM-TV
DEVELOPING: BPD identifies woman found dead behind building
BEAUMONT — Beaumont police have identified a woman found dead behind a building as Sonai Rokieshey Nelson, 33, of Beaumont. Someone discovered her body at about 7 a.m. Friday behind a building in the 1300 block of Broadway, a couple of blocks east of MLK, not far from downtown, according to Sgt. Tom Swope.
Lake Charles American Press
VIDEO: Santa visits Sam Houston Jones State Park
Santa Claus made a stop in Moss Bluff this afternoon, meeting with area children near the Christmas-themed Kids Trail. (Video by Crystal Stevenson / American Press)
Lake Charles American Press
Developer withdraws zoning request for landfill in Jeff Davis
A local developer’s plan to build a construction and demolition debris landfill near Welsh appears off the table after the applicant pulled its request with the Jeff Davis Parish Police Jury. A separate request to rezone property on La 383 near Iowa for a small engine repair business is...
Lake Charles American Press
Bringing on the fa-la-la-la-fun: Jennings unleashs Christmas spirit with full weekend of events
If you are looking to fill your cup with holiday cheer, there’s plenty of activities planned this weekend in the City of Jennings. From a parade to hayrides and fireworks there is a host of events for the whole family beginning at 5 p.m. Friday when Main Street Jennings comes alive with holiday festivities. The fun continues on Saturday and Sunday with the CHIPS Youth Theatre group on stage for a double feature holiday performance.
Lake Charles American Press
Cards let it fly from distance, beat Grand Lake with 3-point barrage
Lacassine head coach Jeremy Hollier refers to his team as being vertically challenged, but the Cardinals’ lack of height didn’t matter in a 66-37 win over Grand Lake Thursday in the Iowa/Mallett Builders basketball tournament. The Cardinals (12-6) made up for the lack of height with a long-range...
Lake Charles American Press
Ceaser scores 28, Iowa wins Mallett Builders tournament, Bell City takes girls title
IOWA — Dashawn Ceaser continued to pour in points while leading the host Yellow Jackets to an 83-53 win over Elton in the boys championship game of the Mallett Builders tournament. Ceaser scored 28 points in leading Iowa to its tenth straight win to start the season. Elton’s only...
Lake Charles American Press
Florien flusters Panthers, Blackcats press, rebound way to victory
MOSS BLUFF — Merryville surged early in the third quarter, but Florien crashed the boards in the second half to pull away for a 61-38 win Friday night at the Sam Houston Tournament. Down 35-22 at the break, the Panthers settled down and went on an 8-2 run. Avery...
Lake Charles American Press
Iowa stays unbeaten, holds off Tors by one point to reach final
IOWA — The host Iowa Yellow Jackets passed their first test of the season, hanging on for a 65-64 win over Sulphur Friday night in the semifinal round of their Mallett Builders Tournament. Iowa improved to 9-0, its first win by a single-digit margin. The Yellow Jackets will face...
Lake Charles American Press
Ole Miss cools off Cowgirls hot start
OXFORD, Miss. — McNeese women’s basketball came out on fire here Saturday to lead Ole Miss 21-14 after the first quarter but the Rebels outscored the Cowgirls in the final three quarters in a 79-60 win here in a game that was much closer than the final score indicated.
