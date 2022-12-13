Throughout the last 30 years, Akira Toriyama has become best known as the man behind Dragon Ball Z and artist of acclaimed JRPGs like Chrono Trigger, Dragon Quest, and Blue Dragon. As a manga creator, his career goes all the way back to the mid 70s, though not all of his pre and post-Dragon Ball work (most of them one-shots) have transitioned over to anime. The last of his non-Dragon Ball works to be adapted for anime was Doctor Slump in the late 90s, but now another one of his works is coming over to the small screen.

