Padres Star Expected To Leave Team
The New York Post’s Jon Heyman has reported that star San Diego Padres infielder Manny Machado is expected to opt out of his current Padres contract following the 2023 season.
batterypower.com
Braves News: Dansby Swanson rumblings, Sean Murphy trade recap, and more
Dansby Swanson’s honeymoon may be in full swing, but the rumors of the free-agent shortstop have not been slowed. Jon Heyman of MLB Network reported on Thursday afternoon that the Boston Red Sox, among others, have “seriously considered” adding Swanson to the club. Xander Bogaerts was previously...
batterypower.com
This Day in Braves History: December 15th
1948 - The Dodgers trade Pete Reiser to the Braves for outfielder Myron McCormick. The marvelously talented but reckless Reiser crashed into too many outfield walls and, according to Red Smith, was carried off on a stretcher 11 times. 1960 - The Braves acquire shortstop Roy McMillan and a player...
batterypower.com
Braves News: Braves add INF Hoy Park, reunite with Ehire Adrianza, and more
Shortly following the announcement of the Ehire Adrianza reunion, the Atlanta Braves added an infielder to the 40-man roster on Friday in 26-year-old Hoy Park. Park was acquired from the Boston Red Sox for cash considerations. Park joined the Red Sox in November 2022 after being traded by the Pirates....
batterypower.com
Braves acquire INF Hoy Park from Boston for cash considerations
The Atlanta Braves are looking to have an active Friday when it comes to organizational depth in the infield. After signing Ehire Adrianza to a minor league deal earlier today, Atlanta made another move to fill up an open spot on the 40-man roster. An interesting tidbit is that Park...
batterypower.com
Daily Hammer Podcast: Analyzing the Trade Package For Sean Murphy, State of Braves Farm System
Now that a few days have passed, the Braves trade for Sean Murphy continues to be quite interesting to analyze from many different perspectives. One viewpoint is looking at the prospects the Braves traded away outside of William Contreras, and whether or not any of the talents truly had a future in Atlanta. While both Kyle Muller and Freddy Tarnok have made it to the majors already, did either really have a long-term future with the Braves?
batterypower.com
Braves News: Sean Murphy introduction, remaining needs, more
Sean Murphy addressed the Atlanta media for the first time after being traded to the Braves, joining his old teammate Matt Olson. Since I haven’t published my reaction to the trade, I will say that I think it was reasonable value for Murphy and I am excited to see Murphy as a Brave, with his top-notch all-around skills at an extremely difficult position. I will miss William Contreras, as he was a lot of fun, but I can understand why the Braves might see this as selling high on him, as he may not defensively stick at catcher and his offensive level from 2022 could easily be the high-water mark for his career. Outside of Contreras, none of the players the Braves gave up made me very concerned.
batterypower.com
The Braves need another outfielder who can hit
The primary focus most of the off-season has been shortstop for the Atlanta Braves. And well, for good reason. The starting shortstop for last year’s team, Dansby Swanson, is currently an unsigned free agent and represents by far the biggest piece of the 101-win 2022 team that hasn’t been brought back yet. And as free agent prices have soared for most of the winter, the likelihood that the Braves re-sign Swanson feels like it’s only decreased since he hit the open market. And it never felt great to begin with.
batterypower.com
Braves reunite with Ehire Adrianza on minor league deal, per report
No, it’s not the infielder signing you were probably looking for, but the Braves have nonetheless reportedly re-added utility player Ehire Adrianza to the fold, this time on a minor league deal that comes with an invitation to Spring Training. Adrianza spent all of 2021 with the Braves, giving...
batterypower.com
PTBNL Episode 23: Sean Murphy trade recap, latest on the Dansby Swanson, plus more offseason talk
Kris Willis and Stephen Tolbert are back for Episode 23 of A Podcast To Be Named Later. In this week’s episode, the guys talk about the blockbuster Sean Murphy trade and all the fallout surrounding, including the new catching rotation. They also cover the insane free agent market, the Dansby Swanson saga, shortstop overall, left field, and more.
batterypower.com
Starting Nine: MLB’s winter nobody saw coming made long-term deals the price of business
The Atlanta Braves have a new bright young star ... at a position where nobody knew they needed a new bright young star. While everyone’s attention has been on what, if anything, the Braves opt to do at shortstop, they pulled a stunner in landing Gold Glove-winning catcher Sean Murphy from the Oakland A’s in a three-team deal that also included the Milwaukee Brewers.
batterypower.com
MLB Pipeline projects Tanner Witt to Braves in early mock draft
It’s way, way, way too early to be worrying about who the Atlanta Braves will pick in next years first year player draft, but it’s currently December and us prospect folk don’t have much else to talk about so let’s do it anyways. MLB Pipeline released their first mock draft, and I’m sure you will be shocked to learn that they projected a college pitcher to the Braves. Atlanta holds the 24th pick next July, and Jonathan Mayo has the Braves taking Texas Longhorns pitcher Tanner Witt.
