CBS Sports
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Deemed questionable for Monday
Powell (thigh) is questionable for Monday's matchup against Minnesota. Powell sat out Saturday's contest due to a thigh contusion he suffered during Friday's win over Portland. Davis Bertans (illness) is also questionable, while Maxi Kleber (hamstring) has been ruled out, so Dallas' frontcourt may be extremely shorthanded again.
CBS Sports
Suns' Devin Booker: Explodes for season-high 58 points
Booker registered 58 points (21-35 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 10-15 FT), six rebounds and five assists over 42 minutes during Saturday's 118-114 victory over New Orleans. Booker could not be stopped Saturday, racking up 22 first-half points on 8-of-12 shooting from the field while also hitting three of four shots from the foul line. He only increased the tempo in the second half, going 8-of-12 from the field for another 20 points before dropping 16 in the fourth en route to a new season-high scoring haul and the second-best mark of his career. Booker had failed to reach the 20-point mark in his previous four contests.
CBS Sports
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Will sit Saturday
Powell will miss Saturday's game versus the Cavaliers due to a left thigh contusion. Powell suffered the injury during Friday's game against the Trail Blazers and was deemed doubtful to take the floor Saturday. That is indeed the case, making his next chance to play Monday in Minnesota. Either Christian Wood or JaVale McGee will likely draw the start in his absence.
CBS Sports
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Flirts with triple-double in loss
Jokic produced 25 points (8-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 8-9 FT), 11 rebounds, eight assists and four steals across 35 minutes during Friday's 126-108 loss to the Lakers. Jokic poured in 43 points against the Wizards earlier in the week, and the massive stat lines just keep coming. Although the Nuggets snapped its three-game win streak, Jokic's fantasy prowess was unaffected. Over seven games in December, Jokic has been unstoppable, averaging 29.6 points, 11.6 rebounds, 9.1 assists, 2.0 steals and 1.0 blocked shots.
CBS Sports
Suns' Deandre Ayton: Remains sidelined Saturday
Ayton (ankle) is out for Saturday's matchup with the Pelicans. Ayton will miss his second straight contest after suffering a left ankle sprain in Tuesday's game. Bismack Biyombo will likely start again Saturday, while Jock Landale sees extended minutes off the bench. Ayton's next chance to suit up is Monday's contest versus the Lakers.
CBS Sports
Former NBA All-Star Amar'e Stoudemire charged with battery after allegedly punching, slapping teen daughter
Former NBA star Amar'e Stoudemire was arrested Saturday on domestic violence charges after he allegedly punched one of his teenage daughters in the jaw during an argument, according to a report by CBS Miami. Stoudemire, the 2003 NBA Rookie of the Year whose career included lengthy stops with the Phoenix Suns and New York Knicks, faces a misdemeanor battery charge.
CBS Sports
Lions' Michael Badgley: Three more field-goal attempts
Badgley converted two of three field-goal attempts and two of two PATs during Sunday's 20-17 win over the Jets. In three games since the Detroit offense has returned to full health, Badgley has racked up 10 field-goal attempts and 10 PATs, putting him up with the top producers at his position. Badgley has made eight of those field goals while only missing from beyond 40 yards (including one from 54 yards out Sunday). With Sunday technically marking a down day for the Lions offense against a tough Jets defense, Badgley seems positioned as a high-floor fantasy option entering a Week 16 matchup with Carolina.
CBS Sports
Giants' Kayvon Thibodeaux: Monster performance in primetime
Thibodeaux racked up 12 tackles (nine solo), including a sack and three tackles for loss, and returned a fumble he forced himself for a touchdown in the Giants' 20-12 win over the Commanders in Week 15. Thibodeaux has drawn rave reviews by New York's coaching staff for his work this...
CBS Sports
Bengals' Jalen Davis: Unlikely to play
Davis (thumb) is doubtful for Sunday's matchup against Tampa Bay, Andrew Gillis of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports. Davis didn't practice Wednesday through Friday due to a thumb injury, so it's not surprising to see him listed as doubtful. The fifth-year cornerback has played primarily on special teams across 13 appearances this season, so his expected absence shouldn't impact Cincinnati's secondary.
CBS Sports
Pelicans' CJ McCollum: Scores 24 first-half points
McCollum chipped in 27 points (11-19 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight assists, two rebounds and one block across 36 minutes during Saturday's 118-114 loss to Phoenix. McCollum had a phenomenal start to the game, racking up 15 points in the first quarter on 6-of-7 shooting from the field to go along with five assists. He entered the break with 24 points before going just 1-of-6 over the final two quarters as New Orleans fell to the Suns on the road. McCollum has now scored at least 27 points in three of his last four while his 57.9 percent shooting from the field Saturday marked his best shooting performance in the month of December.
CBS Sports
Adam Silver confirms NBA will consider expansion to Mexico City, but doing so would create several challenges
Expansion has been a back-burner issue for the NBA for quite some time. The league hasn't added a new team since the Charlotte Bobcats, now Hornets, were born in 2004. Since then, the league has focused on maximizing its existing markets, but with revenue hitting all-time highs and the league bursting with enough talent to support more franchises, the idea has been discussed more frequently over the last several years. While Las Vegas and Seattle are frequently considered the next two cities in line for teams, NBA commissioner Adam Silver addressed another possibility Saturday before the Miami Heat and San Antonio Spurs played in Mexico City.
CBS Sports
Giants' Graham Gano: Comes through in huge win
Gano made both of his field-goal attempts and both of his extra-point tries Sunday in a 20-12 Week 15 win over Washington. Points were at a premium in the primetime divisional clash with significant playoff implications, so Gano's ability to convert when called upon was a major factor in New York's victory. The veteran kicker nailed a 50-yard field goal late in the third quarter to give the Giants an eight-point lead, then hit another 50-yarder with less than two minutes remaining in the fourth to push the team's lead back up to eight. Gano has hit 24 of 27 field-goal tries on the season and has gone 7-for-8 from 50-plus yards. The seven makes from that distance tie the single-season career-high mark he set last season.
CBS Sports
Eagles' DeVonta Smith: Over 100 yards in Week 15 win
Smith caught five of eight targets for 126 yards in Sunday's 25-20 win over the Bears. Smith's 45-yard reception in the second quarter set up a field goal, and he added a 38-yard catch in the two-minute drill to go over the 100-yard mark in the first half. A.J. Brown took over after halftime and finished with a team-leading 181 receiving yards, as the pair of productive wideouts accounted for 307 of Jalen Hurts' 315 passing yards. After topping 100 receiving yards only thrice in his first 28 NFL games, Smith has done so in two of the past three. The 2021 first-round pick is blossoming into a force to be reckoned with heading into a Week 16 trip to Dallas.
CBS Sports
Warriors' Draymond Green: Officially probable Sunday
Green (quadriceps) is likely to play in Sunday's game against the Raptors. Green is expected to play in the contest after sitting out the team's most recent game. His return would presumably send Jonathan Kuminga back to the bench and take minutes away from James Wiseman.
CBS Sports
Broncos' Randy Gregory: Will be active vs. Arizona
Denver activated Gregory (knee) from its injured reserve list Saturday ahead of Sunday's game versus the Cardinals, Ben Swanson of the Broncos' official site reports. After missing Denver's last nine games recovering from a surgery for a meniscus injury he underwent after Week 4, Gregory appears poised to play in Week 15. He'll probably be eased back into action, but he should eventually provide a big boost to a Broncos defense that was already playing very well.
CBS Sports
Eagles' Dallas Goedert: Not off injured reserve yet
The Eagles didn't activate Goedert (shoulder) ahead of Sunday's game at Chicago, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports. After missing the requisite four games on injured reserve, Goedert was designated for return Wednesday, which allowed him to practice for the first time since he injured his shoulder Week 10 against the Commanders. It appears Philadelphia will take a cautious approach with its No. 1 tight end, though, and keep him out for one more contest, with an eye toward returning next Saturday, Dec. 24 in Dallas. In the meantime, Jack Stoll and Grant Calcaterra will continue to man the position for the Eagles.
CBS Sports
Grizzlies' Ja Morant ejected in second quarter of game vs. Thunder after talking to fan
Memphis Grizzlies superstar Ja Morant was ejected from the team's 115-109 loss Saturday night on the road against the Oklahoma City Thunder with 43 seconds left in the second quarter after receiving his second technical of the night. At the time of the ejection, it was unclear exactly why the technical was called, and not long after Morant was sent back to the locker room the All-Star guard began retweeting comments on Twitter from people who were equally surprised about him getting tossed.
CBS Sports
Bears' Teven Jenkins: Doing well after scary injury
Bears coach Matt Eberflus said Jenkins was transported to a local hospital after he was carted off with a neck injury during Sunday's 25-20 loss to the Eagles, but that he received an encouraging evaluation on this injury, Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times reports. The exact nature of Jenkins'...
