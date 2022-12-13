Hexo announced that, following shareholder approval of a consolidation of the common shares of the company on the basis of a range between two and fourteen existing pre-consolidation common shares for every one post-consolidation common share at the annual and special meeting of the shareholders of the company held on March 8, it has filed articles of amendment implementing the consolidation on the basis of 14 existing pre-consolidation common shares for every one post-consolidation common share. Notice of the consolidation has been provided to the Toronto Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq Stock Market. The common shares will continue to be listed on the TSX and the Nasdaq under the symbol (HEXO), and the common shares are expected to begin trading on a post-consolidation basis on the TSX and Nasdaq on or about December 19. Following the consolidation, the new CUSIP number for the Common Shares is 428304406 and the new ISIN for the Common Shares is CA4283044069.

2 DAYS AGO