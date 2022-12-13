Read full article on original website
Adobe Shares Jump after Beating Q4 Earnings Expectations
Shares of Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE) gained over 5% in after-hours trading after the company reported earnings for its fourth quarter of Fiscal Year 2022. Adjusted earnings per share came in at $3.60, which beat analysts’ consensus estimate of $3.50 per share. Sales increased by 10.2% year-over-year, with revenue hitting...
HEXO reports Q1 net revenue C$35.8M vs. C$50.2M last year
"The first quarter of 2023 has been one of incredible progress for HEXO," said Charlie Bowman, President and CEO of HEXO. "We’re now seeing the results of the strategic realignment we executed over the past two quarters and have successfully reset the Company for long-term success. Our laser focus on tackling the balance sheet, pulling back on those unprofitable products where our strengths in premium cultivation were not being leveraged and expanding further into opportunities where we know we can win, is paying off across the business."
Avidity Biosciences Stock Soars after Positive RNA Data
Shares of Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA) soared as much as 91% in today’s trading session, although it has pulled back since then. This can be attributed to the good news about its small interfering RNA candidate, which delivered the RNA into muscle for the first time. The treatment is being...
Hexo announces share consolidation
Hexo announced that, following shareholder approval of a consolidation of the common shares of the company on the basis of a range between two and fourteen existing pre-consolidation common shares for every one post-consolidation common share at the annual and special meeting of the shareholders of the company held on March 8, it has filed articles of amendment implementing the consolidation on the basis of 14 existing pre-consolidation common shares for every one post-consolidation common share. Notice of the consolidation has been provided to the Toronto Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq Stock Market. The common shares will continue to be listed on the TSX and the Nasdaq under the symbol (HEXO), and the common shares are expected to begin trading on a post-consolidation basis on the TSX and Nasdaq on or about December 19. Following the consolidation, the new CUSIP number for the Common Shares is 428304406 and the new ISIN for the Common Shares is CA4283044069.
Snap (SNAP) Receives a Hold from RBC Capital
RBC Capital analyst Brad Erickson maintained a Hold rating on Snap (SNAP – Research Report. According to TipRanks, Erickson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.3% and a 42.32% success rate. Erickson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Meta Platforms, Alphabet Class A, and Snap.
Immix Pops After “In-Licensing” Cancer Cell Therapy
Shares of Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ: IMMX) popped in morning trading on Wednesday, soaring by more than 50% after the biopharma company announced that it had “in-licensed” a BCMA-targeted next-generation CAR-T therapy NXC-201 (formerly HBI0101). The company stated that the Phase 1B clinical trial for NXC-201 in the first...
Morgan Stanley Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Chegg (CHGG)
In a report released today, Josh Baer from Morgan Stanley maintained a Hold rating on Chegg (CHGG – Research Report), with a price target of $31.00. The company’s shares opened today at $28.53. According to TipRanks, Baer is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.3% and...
Trean Insurance Group Stock Nearly Doubles on Buyout News
Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) landed its own Santa Claus rally today after Altaris Capital announced plans to buy Trean. Trean’s share price nearly doubled on the news. Under the terms of the deal, Altaris will buy all of the common stock that it didn’t currently own—it held roughly 47% of Trean’s stock—for $6.15 per share. Given that yesterday it closed at $3.12 per share, that’s a significant boost. The $6.15 share price values Trean at $316 million. Once the merger closes, however, Trean will no longer be listed on the NASDAQ for trade, as the company will go private.
Wall Street Analysts Are Neutral on Top Materials Picks
Analysts fell to the sidelines weighing in on Rio Tinto Limited (RTNTF – Research Report) and Sandfire Resources Limited (SFRRF – Research Report) with neutral ratings, indicating that the experts are neither bullish nor bearish on the stocks. Rio Tinto Limited (RTNTF) Citigroup analyst Paul McTaggart maintained a...
Deutsche Bank Pounds the Table on NIO Stock
Despite periods of relief, hampered by supply-chain issues and China’s zero-Covid policies, NIO (NIO) shares have been on an almost constant downtrend all year. That said, with the year’s end clearly in view, Deutsche Bank analyst Edison Yu sees a number of potential “positive developments” ahead for NIO, and these form the basis for a “short-term investment idea.”
Goldman Sachs Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Incitec Pivot Limited (ICPVF)
Goldman Sachs analyst Niraj Shah maintained a Buy rating on Incitec Pivot Limited (ICPVF – Research Report) on December 12 and set a price target of A$4.70. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $2.59. According to TipRanks, Shah is ranked #5828 out of 8101 analysts. The word...
SVB Securities Initiates a Buy Rating on Vaxcyte (PCVX)
Vaxcyte (PCVX – Research Report) received a Buy rating and a $60.00 price target from SVB Securities analyst David Risinger today. The company’s shares closed yesterday at $45.48. According to TipRanks, Risinger is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.7% and a 56.61% success rate. Risinger...
Unusually active option classes on open December 15th
Unusual total active option classes on open include: Netflix (NFLX), Moderna (MRNA), SoFi Technologies (SOFI), EWZ Brazil ETF (EWZ), ProShares UltraPro QQQ (TQQQ), Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bull 3X Shares (SOXL), Advanced Micro (AMD), Verizon (VZ), Pinduoduo (PDD), and Roku (ROKU). See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Street Wrap: Today’s Top 15 Upgrades, Downgrades, Initiations
Institutional investors and professional traders rely on The Fly to learn which companies the best analysts on Wall Street are saying to buy and sell. Research analysts at Wall Street’s largest banks issue recommendations on whether a stock should be bought, held, or sold. The Fly’s team of financial market experts scours hundreds of research notes daily to uncover the best trading ideas. Check out today’s top analyst calls from around Wall Street, compiled by The Fly.
New Buy Rating for Autodesk (ADSK), the Technology Giant
In a report released today, Blair Abernethy from Rosenblatt Securities maintained a Buy rating on Autodesk (ADSK – Research Report). The company’s shares closed yesterday at $200.06. Abernethy covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Autodesk, Altair Engineering, and Elastic. According to TipRanks, Abernethy has an...
Apple Stock: Negative Outlook for the Near-Term, but Still a Long-Term Winner, Says Oppenheimer
The Chinese authorities might have decided to ease its zero-Covid policies but the damage to Apple’s (AAPL) iPhone production lines is already done. Now, then, as a result of the “later-than-expected iPhone production capacity recovery,” Oppenheimer analyst Martin Yang has reduced some of his FY23 estimates. The...
How Inflation Will Power Visa & Mastercard’s Earnings Higher
High inflation levels favor Visa and Mastercard’s revenue and earnings-growth prospects, but future earnings-growth expectations may already be priced into shares. There are numerous reasons to love Visa (NYSE: V) and Mastercard (NYSE: MA). One that certainly stands out these days, though, is that both companies benefit significantly from a highly-inflationary environment. In fact, high inflation levels can contribute to accelerating earnings growth, moving forward. Nevertheless, the market seems to have largely priced in this upside, which is why I am neutral on both names.
Why Tesla’s Business (NASDAQ: TSLA) Won’t be Slowing Down Anytime Soon
Tesla’s fundamentals are rock solid, and with multiple growth catalysts ahead, its stock price is attractive at current levels, making it a worthy investment. Shares of EV pioneer Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) have taken a shellacking in the stock market this year. With its stock down over 60% year-to-date, most investors would be wondering whether it’s the right time to pick up the stock. One thing is for certain; the firm’s underlying business is as strong as ever, with its top and bottom line growing at an impeccable pace. Moreover, there are multiple catalysts for the firm in 2023, which could lift its price from its doldrums. Hence, we are bullish on TSLA stock for the long haul.
Analysts’ Top Technology Picks: Twilio (TWLO), SolarWinds (SWI)
There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Twilio (TWLO – Research Report) and SolarWinds (SWI – Research Report) with bullish sentiments. Twilio (TWLO) JMP Securities analyst Patrick Walravens maintained a Buy rating on Twilio yesterday and...
3 Stocks That Are Flirting With a Bottom; Analysts Say ‘Buy’
Investor concerns have yet to abate, with worries given some added impetus this week when Fed Chair Jerome Powell said that the central bank is expecting interest rates to rise to 5.1% by the end of 2023. At that rate, many economists fear that a recession is inevitable. In fact,...
