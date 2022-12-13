ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SBLive's Minnesota boys hockey Power 25 entering week 4

By Brock Nelson
Scorebook Live
Scorebook Live
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37xv5D_0jhVmP0900

1. Wayzata (5-0)

Undefeated and showcasing a well balanced attack combined with stingy defensive play, the Trojans were undoubtedly the only team who could sit at the one spot this week.

2. Rogers (5-0)

Another undefeated team that has stepped up to every challenge its faced so far, Rogers is well on their way to their highly anticipated and expected district championship rematch with the Maple Grove Crimson.

3. St. Thomas Academy (5-0)

While 5-0 may be becoming a trend for this list, there is good reason for that. St. Thomas Academy has played one of the hardest schedules so far this year, yet the Cadets still came out undefeated.

4. Chanhassen (4-1)

A substantial difference from its previous 24th spot last week, Chanhassen’s jump is not a fluke. It has averaged nearly five goals a game while allowing fewer than two, defeated previous No. 1 Minnetonka, and have a lone loss to the defending state champion.

5. Minnetonka (5-1)

The Skippers may still be the best team on this list, but rules are rules; After dropping a game against Chanhassen 4-1, the Skippers dip down to third place until further notice.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bpqRJ_0jhVmP0900
Photo by Earl Ebensteiner

6. Maple Grove (4-2)

The Crimson are an offensive powerhouse, that much is certain. The Crimson average a whopping six goals a game, and senior Finn Brink has been outstanding. The Wisconsin commit already has 15 points through the first six contests.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pZ3sV_0jhVmP0900
Photo by Earl Ebensteiner

7. New Ulm (5-0)

New Ulm has stomped many of its opponents so far, going undefeated with multiple margins of victory in the double digits. Recently, it won its 50th consecutive conference game, and junior forward Austin Uecker leads the state with 20 points. Additionally, junior Kadon Larson leads the state in goals with nine. The team collectively averages nearly eight goals per contest and allows an average of one on the dot. Simply put, the Eagles are dominant.

8. Warroad (5-0)

America’s hockey town has continued to be great, jumping out to a 5-0 start on the backs of Carson Pilgrim and Hampton Slukynsky. Pilgrim has averaged almost two goals a game, while Slukynsky anchoring the net has led to a 5-0 record and an impressive .953 save percentage for the senior.

9. Hermantown (2-0-1)

Hermantown has not won or lost a game since last week’s rankings, tying Centennial 3-3 on Saturday. Thus, they will only fall two spots to a respectable 9th place.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1N88ep_0jhVmP0900
Photo by Earl Ebensteiner

10. Lakeville South (2-1)

The Cougars have won, lost, then won again, but any team that can hang with Rogers is legit. Expect an electric atmosphere on Tuesday when they travel up the highway to take on their crosstown rival Lakeville North.

11. Lakeville North (3-1)

With the rivalry game fast approaching, it is only fitting these two teams are neck and neck in rankings. After Tuesday, the better team will be on top, but for now, these two are too close to call.

12. Cretin-Derham Hall (3-2)

Cretin has won two straight by a combined score of 11-3. It seems this team is finding their groove, which could spell trouble for any team on this list and beyond.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tbWsI_0jhVmP0900
Photo by Earl Ebensteiner

13. Benilde-St. Margrets (1-2)

The first team that has a losing record on this list, the Red Knights have played an incredibly difficult schedule so far. However, considering their lone win was against a defending state champion, they are still a good, albeit struggling team.

14. Andover (3-3)

Although they have started out hot, the Huskies have been flailing recently, dropping two games in a row to fall to an even .500. Expect them to heat up as the year goes on.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Z0X51_0jhVmP0900
Photo by Earl Ebensteiner

15. Stillwater (4-1)

This hockey team is still legit. Consistently showing they can outplay ranked teams, the Ponies have beaten the likes of Maple Grove and Park of Cottage Grove on their way to a one loss record.

16. Hill-Murray (2-2)

Hill-Murray has a similar .500 record like Andover, but its losses have been to very high quality teams. As the season goes on, the Pioneers' schedule will loosen up.

17. Park of Cottage Grove (5-1)

A new team in the top ranked fray, Park has kept its lone loss to a one score game, and it's won a few games by considerable margins. This is a very good hockey team.

18. Champlin Park (4-1)

Champlin Park has played good hockey, but their competition has still been less than ideal. Many are still waiting on the December 15 Andover matchup to check their legitimacy.

19. Eastview (4-1)

The Lightning have continued their hot start to this year, winning another two games since last week's rankings and jumping out to a 4-1 record partially thanks to Jay Svaren, who has only allowed eight goals and saved over 100 shots on net.

20. Mahtomedi (5-1)

Mahtomedi might be a Class 1A team, but considering its lone loss is against No. 7 Warroad, it might be in the top 10 when it’s all said and done.

21. Mounds View (3-1)

A new team to this list, the Mustangs are currently placed first in their conference, warranting a spot in the Power 25. Senior goalie Aidan Petrich has been the X-factor so far, amassing over 130 saves and allowing only 1.26 goals per game.

22. White Bear Lake (4-1)

The Bears have posted a 4-1 record so far, but they have also played smaller schools like Duluth East and Hibbing. They will have chances down the road against some powerhouse teams, but until then, they will remain at 22.

23. Centennial (3-2-1)

The Cougars have started to sort out their defensive woes, and they recently showed they can play with anyone after tying No. 9 Hermantown 3-3. It seems they are finding their groove, and as the season progresses, they will face tough matchups against the likes of Maple Grove, Champlin Park and Andover.

24. Edina (1-3)

The Hornets have not played another game since last week, so many might find it peculiar they dropped over a dozen spots. However, a lot of other teams have won a lot of games, so it is only fair Edina dips in the rankings until further notice.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P2U6a_0jhVmP0900
Photo by Earl Ebensteiner

25. Waconia (5-2)

Waconia has gone 1-2 since its 23rd ranking last week. However, its wins still outweigh its losses by a considerable margin, so it will round out the list at 25th.

Comments / 1

 

