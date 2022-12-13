ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami loses Commitment of a Top Prospect

By All Hurricanes Staff
Miami is now without the commitment of Connor Lew.

Well, the Miami Hurricanes 2023 recruiting class has shrunk by one. Auburn now holds the commitment for offensive lineman Connor Lew .

Playing in the greater Atlanta area, Lew has been one of the better offensive line recruits in Georgia for a couple of years. He's certainly a quality player and a good pickup for the Tigers.

It will be interesting to see if Miami head coach Mario Cristobal wants to add another interior offensive line prospect from the prep ranks, or if he feels it would be best to go the Transfer Portal route?

Here’s the scouting report All Hurricanes has for the 6-foot-3 and 285-pound offensive lineman from Kennesaw (Ga.) Kennesaw Mountain:

All Hurricanes scouting report: Athletic interior lineman with experience at his projected position of center. Lew possesses the athleticism to pull and pin against defenders despite snapping the football prior to moving towards his assignment, rare for a center. Moves well in space; does well when changing direction. His ability to reach the second level and block linebackers provides insight into his overall awareness and technical acumen.

Even without Lew’s commitment, the Canes still have two offensive tackles and two interior offensive linemen. The Hurricanes are also still in hot pursuit of elite offensive tackle Samson Okunlola , among seven prime recruits for the Canes to land.

AllHurricanes.com is your home for all things Miami Hurricanes football, recruiting, basketball and other athletics, all the time. Follow along on social media at @ AllHurricanes on Twitter and All Hurricanes on Facebook for round-the-clock news and analysis.

