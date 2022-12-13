Nearly 500 local families to receive gifts from Toys for Tots

The Trinity Lutheran Church in Owatonna was bustling with volunteers Monday in preparation for the return of in-person shopping for Steele County Toys for Tots.

This time of year is often referred to as the “season of giving,” which was made apparent by the sanctuary and commons area of the church overflowing with books, toys and bicycles.

Melinda Cowell has been a co-manager for the event for several years. She said the local Toys for Tots program is anticipating about 1,200 children to receive toys this year, totaling about 500 families.

Unlike the previous two years, families were finally welcome back into the sanctuary to shop for themselves. Volunteers, along with Campaign Coordinator Don Overlie, were thrilled the event has been able to return back to normal.

“We’re all really happy to be back in person and back in action,” Overlie said. “I think it’s more personal and fun when the families get to choose for their own children.”

Due to restrictions surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, distribution days in 2020 and 2021 moved to a pick-up model where volunteers, using guidelines provided in the application chose toys for each children and the families drove by the church to pick them up.

“We had the basic information like gender, age and some likes,” Cowell said. “But other than that, we really had to give it our best guess because we don’t know the children. So I think it’s great the families will be able to come in and pick toys themselves that they know their kids will like.”

Toys are sorted by age group and gender first, and then sorted down more and placed on the respective tables. There are also tables for stocking stuffers, a box for foam sports balls, books, and stuffed animals to make selecting toys and finding what is right for families a smooth process.

Overlie has been a leader of the local Toys for Tots program for more than 20 years and said the last two years during the pandemic offered unique challenges which he was happy to see gone. However, this year offered its own set of unique challenges.

“We overcame the pandemic just in time for inflation,” he laughed. “We know the community is always willing and wanting to give, but I think inflation is making it more difficult for some people this year.”

Earlier in November, Overlie was concerned to see a slight decline in donations compared to previous years while also anticipating a higher number of applicants and children receiving toys.

“I got a call from one of the people who work under me that’s responsible for storage, and the said there was concern about toys,” Overlie said in a previous story. “The donation boxes at our two major sites — Walmart and Fleet Farm — aren’t getting the number of toys as usual. There’s concern based on what appeared to be happening early on because I believe we’re going to have many more requests than last year.”

Luckily by distribution day, toys and bikes were overflowing and donations increased slightly. Cowell believes that perhaps the number of people donating hadn’t gone down, but that they were “giving differently” this year as compared to years prior.

“I don’t really think our number of donors went down, or that donations were down much at all” she said. “I think people were donating one, more expensive toy compared to multiple inexpensive toys.”

She said in years past there had been an overabundance of more inexpensive stocking-stuffer type toys, and this year Cowell noticed a higher number of $10 to $20 toys being donated compared to years prior.

“Regardless of how much a toy costs or the amount, we’re always thankful and appreciative of the donations because giving kids a great Christmas is what we all strive for,” she said. “Overall it’s been a good year.”