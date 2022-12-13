Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Governors Restaurant in Bangor, MEStephen L DaltonBangor, ME
Maine Chapter of the Freedom from Religion Foundation Targets Nativity SceneThe Maine WriterBucksport, ME
Beloved community grocery store in Maine closing this monthKristen WaltersFreedom, ME
Local Grocery Store is Permanently ClosingBryan DijkhuizenFreedom, ME
The Lost Kitchen in Freedom, Maine Raised $100,000 to Fight HungerStephen L DaltonFreedom, ME
wabi.tv
Maine woman turns addiction recovery journey into literary career
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A Maine woman is sharing her story about the difficult road to recovery from substance abuse... Now a twice-published author, local Melody Rose Paul held a book signing for her newest release, ”Walking the Recovery Road: The Steps Taken”, at the Bangor Area Recovery Network on Saturday.
wabi.tv
Holden PD celebrates 6th year of ‘25 Days of Kindness’
HOLDEN, Maine (WABI) - The Holden Police Department’s annual initiative to spread holiday cheer has been a success. The ‘25 Days of Kindness’ event is the department’s way of helping those in their community in a time of celebration, and great need. A majority of the...
wabi.tv
Hancock Volunteer Fire Department hosts Santa Run for community
HANCOCK, Maine (WABI) - Santa Claus came to town Sunday - in Hancock!. Santa traded his sleigh for a fire engine in the department’s annual Santa Run. The event is aimed to spread Christmas cheer to the community and to give a few gifts to the local youth. Officials...
wabi.tv
Scattered snow filled back into the Bangor area and will continue overnight.
Snow tapers off for Bangor and south this morning, but snow continues in northern Maine. The trough moves northward today and remains nearly stationary over far eastern Maine, this will allow snow showers to continue for northern and far eastern Maine. Snow wraps around the back of the system as...
wabi.tv
Congregation Beth El celebrates the first night of Hanukkah with party in Bangor
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - The Festival of Lights begins with food, fun, friends, and family in Bangor with a Hanukkah Party at Congregation Beth El Sunday. The party is a joint event with Congregation Beth El and Congregation Beth Israel to kick off the eight-night celebration. Folks gathered to eat, meet, and even spin the dreidel.
wabi.tv
Snow day of play for local families
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - People in the greater Bangor area woke up to a fresh blanket of snow on Saturday morning. And while this winter wonderland was certainly something to behold there was work to be done. Whether it was crews out on the roads clearing the way for traffic.
wabi.tv
Ellsworth Celebrates “Ugly Sweater Day”
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - If you happened to be in Ellsworth Friday, you may have seen a few ugly sweaters around town. The Ellsworth Area Chamber of Commerce held its annual city-wide Ugly Christmas Sweater Day. It’s the tenth annual celebration of Ugly Christmas Sweater Day, and Chamber members from...
themainewire.com
Public School Worker Who Began Secret Gender Transition on 13-Year-Old Maine Girl Has Conditional License
A public school worker at Great Salt Bay Community School who coached a 13-year-old girl into a gender transition without telling her parents has only a conditional license to practice social work in Maine, The Maine Wire has learned. Amber Lavigne, the mother of the young girl, revealed at a...
wabi.tv
19th year of Central High School giving to Christmas is for Kids
CORINTH, Maine (WABI) - For 19 years Central High School has given back to their community by having students and staff donate to Christmas is for Kids. The work begins early in the month and ends with an assembly having students placing gifts by a tree. “The kids do really...
wabi.tv
‘Breakfast with Santa’ held Saturday in Hampden
HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) - A bit of winter weather didn’t stop families in Hampden from taking part in festive fun, and the chance to meet the North Pole’s own. Hampden Rec’s ‘Breakfast with Santa’ invited children and their families to meet the busy man himself ahead of the Christmas holiday.
wabi.tv
Snow persists for inland areas while snow mixes with rain along the coastline.
Snow tapers off for Bangor and south this morning, but snow continues in northern Maine. The trough moves northward today and remains nearly stationary over far eastern Maine, this will allow snow showers to continue for northern and far eastern Maine. Snow wraps around the back of the system as...
wabi.tv
Finder Keepers: jewelry store hides gifts around Bangor area
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - What would make somebody run across the street, without a coat, in near-freezing temperatures?. For a few years now, Quality Jewelers spends the month of December hiding gifts around Bangor and the surrounding towns for their Facebook followers to find. It’s a little game they call Finders Keepers.
wabi.tv
Santa and Mrs. Claus visit Glenburn Christmas Trail
GLENBURN, Maine (WABI) - The threat of impending snow didn’t dampen the holiday spirit at Glenburn Elementary School, where the Parks and Rec Department unveiled this year’s Christmas trail. The lights adorn the trail behind the school, and were rang in by a performance by the school choir.
wabi.tv
Snow wraps around the back of the system as it continues to push east
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A first alert weather day is in effect for inland areas tonight through Sunday morning. A low-pressure system continues to work its way up and along the coastline today, producing widespread snowfall. Winter weather advisories and warnings are in place across interior and northern locations. Snow eventually tapers off for Bangor and areas south by tomorrow morning, snow will continue to linger in northern Maine through Monday morning. Additional snow accumulations across the state will range from a trace to 2″ for Bangor toward Augusta and along the coastline. An additional 3-6″ for areas north of Bangor, and an additional 6-8″ for the crown of Maine. Snow consistency is very wet and slushy, continue to shovel in increments so your not bearing all the weight all at once. Overnight lows drop into the upper 20′s and lower 30′s .
WMTW
Commercial plow truck catches fire during Maine storm
ORLAND, Maine — A large commercial plow truck caught fire while cleaning roads in Hancock County Saturday. This content is imported from Facebook. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site. Firefighters...
wabi.tv
UMaine bolstering wind energy program to become industry leader
ORONO, Maine (WABI) - The University of Maine has received a boost in its aim to become a global leader in a renewable energy source. The Governor’s Energy Office awarded the university more than a quarter of a million to launch new courses, micro-credentials and undergraduate concentrations in offshore wind energy.
wabi.tv
Police investigating shooting in Hallowell
HALLOWELL, Maine (WMTW) - Police are on the scene of a reported shooting incident in Hallowell. According to the Hallowell Police Department, the shooting happened on the north end of Second Street. Police claim it appears to have been an isolated incident where the suspect was known by the victim.
wabi.tv
Bangor braces for weekend snow, issues parking ban into Saturday
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor officials tell TV5 snow earlier this week was just what they needed to prepare for this weekend. After a slow hiring process, Bangor Public Works is now fully staffed with plow drivers. That’s good, because it sounds like they’ll be busy the next few days....
