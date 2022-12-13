ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Support Group for Dancers

[NoHo Arts District, CA] – The Entertainment Community Fund will hold their next Support Group for Dancers: Winter 2023 from February 7–March 28. The Support Group for Dancers is an eight-week virtual group for professional dancers and choreographers who are currently experiencing hardship due to injury or as a result of extenuating circumstances. Through open discussion and the sharing of resources, this group will work to create a safe space for dancers to support one another through current challenges. As a program of The Dancers’ Resource, this group aims to address isolation and help dancers navigate the relationships with their bodies and the changing field of dance.
Waking Up To All of Me

[NoHo Arts District, CA] – A NoHo Arts theatre review of the Solo Stars Series show Waking Up To All of Me written and performed by Amber Susa, and directed and developed by Jessica Lynn Johnson. There is something magical about solo shows. The more intimate the theatre, the...
My Father’s Eyes

[NoHo Arts District, CA] – A NoHo Arts theatre review of My Father’s Eyes, written and performed by Mitch Feinstein, developed with and directed by Jessica Lynn Johnson at The Hudson Guild Theatre. The thing I like the most about Mitch Fienstien’s plays – I have seen his...

