[NoHo Arts District, CA] – The Entertainment Community Fund will hold their next Support Group for Dancers: Winter 2023 from February 7–March 28. The Support Group for Dancers is an eight-week virtual group for professional dancers and choreographers who are currently experiencing hardship due to injury or as a result of extenuating circumstances. Through open discussion and the sharing of resources, this group will work to create a safe space for dancers to support one another through current challenges. As a program of The Dancers’ Resource, this group aims to address isolation and help dancers navigate the relationships with their bodies and the changing field of dance.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 22 HOURS AGO