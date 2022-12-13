ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kearney, NE

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Kearney Hub

Jorgensen: Life during wartime 80 years ago

During World War II, my dad was on the Fire Department at the Cornhusker Ordnance Plant. Since it was wartime, we couldn’t find a house to rent in Grand Island, so Mom and Dad rented a house in Cairo. I went to kindergarten and first grade there. I have lots of memories from those years.
GRAND ISLAND, NE
Kearney Hub

Kearney Planning Commission approves Brandt subdivision changes

Four public hearings and another three action items were undertaken by Kearney Planning Commission Friday for Greg Brandt subdivision. The subdivision's lots are located in Kearney County, on the north side of W Road and west of Cherrywood Street. Though in Kearney County, it falls within city of Kearney's extraterritorial...
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

Dec. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 13F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 2 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit kearneyhub.com.
KEARNEY, NE
kfornow.com

Semi-Driver Arrested Following Pursuit, Standoff with Nebraska State Troopers

LINCOLN–(KFOR Dec. 16)–A pursuit that stretched roughly 157 miles along Interstate 80 from southeast Nebraska into south-central Nebraska on Thursday evening ends peacefully, following a standoff. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, a semi-truck seen driving recklessly by a trooper was stopped along I-80 at the Waverly exit...
NEBRASKA STATE
Kearney Hub

David Bauer finds joy in all circumstances, even myeloma

KEARNEY – The telephone call came as if God had dialed the phone. It was March 1, 2020, and David Bauer was officiating at a wrestling tournament at Central Missouri State University. His physician was calling to ask why Bauer hadn’t had an annual physical for three years. He normally came in every year. What happened?
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 18, 2022 in Kearney, NE

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Kearney today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 38 degrees. 13 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. Kearney could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on kearneyhub.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

Lopers close again, but No. 11 Bronchos prevail

KEARNEY — The story repeated itself. Again. The University of Nebraska at Kearney men’s basketball team hung around, pushing 11th-ranked Central Oklahoma late in the game, but lost 62-53 Sunday afternoon at the UNK Health and Sports Center. It was the third time this year UNK (2-9) pushed...
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

UNK women never trail in win over Central Oklahoma

KEARNEY — Shiloh McCool couldn’t miss. Klaire Kirsch knocked down some threes. And the University of Nebraska at Kearney defense suffocated any hopes Central Oklahoma had of pulling off an upset Sunday afternoon at the UNK Health and Sports Center. Never trailing and leading by as many as...
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

UNK women best Newman; Klaire Kirsch reaches Loper milestone.

KEARNEY — The University of Nebraska at Kearney’s women’s basketball team proved an old adage of sports in its victory Friday evening. If the other team can’t score, you’re going to win the game. “Defensively we were really, really good the first half,” UNK head...
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

Second-half rally lifts Kearney High girls over Papillion-La Vista

KEARNEY — Sparked by an 11-0 run in the second half, the Kearney High girls rallied to beat Papillion-La Vista 55-43 Saturday evening at KHS. The Bearcats (4-2) trailed after taking a 2-0 lead, by as many as six points. WIth two minutes left in the third quarter, Kearney still trailed, 30-25.
KEARNEY, NE
Kearney Hub

Shelton topples GICC at Heartland Holiday Hoops Classic

HASTINGS— Shelton pulled off its best performance of the season by getting its biggest win, defeating Grand Island Central Catholic 62-52. The Bulldogs are two classes below the Crusaders, and their six-foot eight-inch center Bowdie Fox towered over any player on the court for Shelton. Also going against Shelton...
SHELTON, NE
Kearney Hub

Friday Highlights

KayLee Rohde scored 18 points and Ansley/Litchfield made enough free throws in the fourth quarter to beat Loomis 43-31. Jessie Hermanson paced the Wolves with 10 points. Shelton took a 16-0 lead and went on to defeat Red Cloud 59-20 to stay unbeaten. Adelynn Minnick led Red Cloud with six points.
LOOMIS, NE

Comments / 0

Community Policy