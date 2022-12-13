Read full article on original website
Jorgensen: Life during wartime 80 years ago
During World War II, my dad was on the Fire Department at the Cornhusker Ordnance Plant. Since it was wartime, we couldn’t find a house to rent in Grand Island, so Mom and Dad rented a house in Cairo. I went to kindergarten and first grade there. I have lots of memories from those years.
Kearney Planning Commission approves Brandt subdivision changes
Four public hearings and another three action items were undertaken by Kearney Planning Commission Friday for Greg Brandt subdivision. The subdivision's lots are located in Kearney County, on the north side of W Road and west of Cherrywood Street. Though in Kearney County, it falls within city of Kearney's extraterritorial...
UNK social work graduate Brian Mora Ramirez is determined to make a difference
KEARNEY – Brian Mora Ramirez was too young to fully understand his family’s situation. “I just remember there was a time when my family was super stressed, then after a while, when my mom kept meeting with this person, we weren’t as stressed and we were better off.”
Dec. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney
Dec. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Kearney

Tonight's weather conditions in Kearney: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 13F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 27 though it will feel much colder at . Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 2 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 11 mph.
Semi-Driver Arrested Following Pursuit, Standoff with Nebraska State Troopers
LINCOLN–(KFOR Dec. 16)–A pursuit that stretched roughly 157 miles along Interstate 80 from southeast Nebraska into south-central Nebraska on Thursday evening ends peacefully, following a standoff. According to the Nebraska State Patrol, a semi-truck seen driving recklessly by a trooper was stopped along I-80 at the Waverly exit...
UNK students give back to Kearney children for the holidays video
Students from the University of Nebraska, Kearney, raised money, toys, and books for the nonprofit, Compass. The project was taken on by University of Nebraska at Kearney students in Dr. Jeanne Stolzer's Child and Adolescent Development class.
Kearney neighbors: Obituaries for December 19
Read through the obituaries published today in Kearney Hub. (8) updates to this series since Updated 26 min ago.
David Bauer finds joy in all circumstances, even myeloma
KEARNEY – The telephone call came as if God had dialed the phone. It was March 1, 2020, and David Bauer was officiating at a wrestling tournament at Central Missouri State University. His physician was calling to ask why Bauer hadn’t had an annual physical for three years. He normally came in every year. What happened?
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 18, 2022 in Kearney, NE
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 18, 2022 in Kearney, NE

Temperatures will be just above freezing in Kearney today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 38 degrees. 13 degrees is today's low. Expect clear skies today. Kearney could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 15 miles per hour, coming from Southeast.
What you missed this week in notable Kearney crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Kearney Hub. (30) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Lopers close again, but No. 11 Bronchos prevail
KEARNEY — The story repeated itself. Again. The University of Nebraska at Kearney men’s basketball team hung around, pushing 11th-ranked Central Oklahoma late in the game, but lost 62-53 Sunday afternoon at the UNK Health and Sports Center. It was the third time this year UNK (2-9) pushed...
UNK women never trail in win over Central Oklahoma
KEARNEY — Shiloh McCool couldn’t miss. Klaire Kirsch knocked down some threes. And the University of Nebraska at Kearney defense suffocated any hopes Central Oklahoma had of pulling off an upset Sunday afternoon at the UNK Health and Sports Center. Never trailing and leading by as many as...
UNK women best Newman; Klaire Kirsch reaches Loper milestone.
KEARNEY — The University of Nebraska at Kearney’s women’s basketball team proved an old adage of sports in its victory Friday evening. If the other team can’t score, you’re going to win the game. “Defensively we were really, really good the first half,” UNK head...
Second-half rally lifts Kearney High girls over Papillion-La Vista
KEARNEY — Sparked by an 11-0 run in the second half, the Kearney High girls rallied to beat Papillion-La Vista 55-43 Saturday evening at KHS. The Bearcats (4-2) trailed after taking a 2-0 lead, by as many as six points. WIth two minutes left in the third quarter, Kearney still trailed, 30-25.
Shelton topples GICC at Heartland Holiday Hoops Classic
HASTINGS— Shelton pulled off its best performance of the season by getting its biggest win, defeating Grand Island Central Catholic 62-52. The Bulldogs are two classes below the Crusaders, and their six-foot eight-inch center Bowdie Fox towered over any player on the court for Shelton. Also going against Shelton...
Friday Highlights
KayLee Rohde scored 18 points and Ansley/Litchfield made enough free throws in the fourth quarter to beat Loomis 43-31. Jessie Hermanson paced the Wolves with 10 points. Shelton took a 16-0 lead and went on to defeat Red Cloud 59-20 to stay unbeaten. Adelynn Minnick led Red Cloud with six points.
