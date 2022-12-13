MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The NMU men’s basketball team defeated Finlandia University 125-50 on Sunday. The 75-point win marked the largest margin of victory in school history, breaking the previous record of 74 points set on two occasions in the mid-1960′s. NMU scored 62 points in the first half and 63 in the second to accrue the seventh-largest point total in program history. All nine Wildcats who played scored at least eight points, with eight breaking double-figures.

