Crystal Falls, MI

WLUC

Marquette Alternative High School delivers ‘Rock the Socks’ donations

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Since the beginning of November, students at Marquette Senior High School collected over 6,000 all-new adult, youth, and infant socks for the Rock the Socks Campaign. Monday, they made deliveries all around Marquette at St. Vincent de Paul, the Janzen House, the Women’s Center, Room at...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Marquette students meet and shop with local heroes

MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Children in Marquette went to Target to shop with local heroes. Thanks to a grant from the retailer, Target hosted the first “Heroes and Helpers” Sunday afternoon. Children and teachers from local schools went shopping with Marquette Sheriff’s Department and Marquette EMS.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Brookridge Heights hosts holiday market

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Brookridge Heights Assisted Living hosted a holiday market Saturday. Twenty vendors from the Marquette area packed the halls of Brookridge to sell their craft goods. Shoppers found a host of works such as woodworking gifts, knit items, and even “creation stations” where folks made their own holiday creations. There was also food and refreshments provided by Brookridge Heights.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Blackrocks celebrates 12 years of business

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette brewery is celebrated a special occasion Saturday afternoon. Blackrocks Brewery celebrated 12 years of business with special drinks and a live band. Customers could also purchase food from Smelted Pizza and The Island food trucks. One of the co-founders, Andy Langlois, said this year...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

NMU, MTU celebrate fall graduation

UPPER MICHIGAN, Mich. (WLUC) - Students from Northern Michigan University (NMU) and Michigan Technological University (MTU) celebrated their graduations Saturday. Tech’s student speaker was Jailynn Johnson, a graduating chemist with a minor in math. Tech celebrated 292 undergraduates and more than 150 graduates. In Marquette, 400 of NMU’s 540...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Marquette Women’s Center looks to continue Beth Casady’s legacy

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - After six years of dedication and hard work, Marquette Women’s Center Executive Director Beth Casady has retired. In six years, Casady worked to help domestic violence and sexual assault survivors. During that time, she also helped the center become debt free. The organization paid off...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Psychic medium to hold gallery reading at Island Resort and Casino

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Monday’s episode of Upper Michigan Today... Pavlina Osta joins Tia Trudgeon as co-host to share stories of the day. The two talk about their experiences at Marquette Mountain Resort during its opening weekend, the new Gogebic County updated snowmobile trail and shipping deadlines. Psychic...
GOGEBIC COUNTY, MI
WLUC

Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund set to improve UP outdoor recreation

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - The DNR said 45 projects in Michigan will receive funds from the Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund. Three recipients are in the U.P. and one of these three is in Marquette County. The Iron Ore Heritage Trail will use its $150,000 to expand trail access in Marquette and Negaunee Townships, said Trail Administrator Carol Fulsher.
MICHIGAN STATE
WLUC

NMU, MTU to celebrate fall commencement

UPPER MICHIGAN (WLUC) - Students from Northern Michigan University (NMU) and Michigan Technological University (MTU) will be flipping their tassels and tossing their caps this Saturday, Dec. 17. Both ceremonies will feature commencement speakers who, albeit not from the Upper Peninsula, chose to make the journey north to further their...
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

NMU Sets School Record for Largest Margin of Victory in 125-50 Win over Finlandia

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The NMU men’s basketball team defeated Finlandia University 125-50 on Sunday. The 75-point win marked the largest margin of victory in school history, breaking the previous record of 74 points set on two occasions in the mid-1960′s. NMU scored 62 points in the first half and 63 in the second to accrue the seventh-largest point total in program history. All nine Wildcats who played scored at least eight points, with eight breaking double-figures.
MARQUETTE, MI
WLUC

Northern Michigan Women’s Basketball takes down Illinois-Springfield

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan women’s basketball team (8-4) won their second straight game on Saturday, defeating Illinois-Springfield (0-11) by a 67-53 margin. In Coach Thousand’s first meeting with her former team, the Wildcats were victorious. Makaylee Kuhn recorded her second consecutive double-double with 18 points...
MARQUETTE, MI

