Related
WLUC
Marquette Alternative High School delivers ‘Rock the Socks’ donations
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Since the beginning of November, students at Marquette Senior High School collected over 6,000 all-new adult, youth, and infant socks for the Rock the Socks Campaign. Monday, they made deliveries all around Marquette at St. Vincent de Paul, the Janzen House, the Women’s Center, Room at...
WLUC
Marquette students meet and shop with local heroes
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Children in Marquette went to Target to shop with local heroes. Thanks to a grant from the retailer, Target hosted the first “Heroes and Helpers” Sunday afternoon. Children and teachers from local schools went shopping with Marquette Sheriff’s Department and Marquette EMS.
WLUC
Select Realty organizes sleigh rides for Gwinn, K.I. Sawyer elementary students
GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - Elementary students in Gwinn and K.I. Sawyer got a special ride Monday. Students were taken on sleigh rides around their school. Select Realty employees made it happen. They also put together goody bags for the 500 total students at Gilbert and K.I. Sawyer Elementary Schools. “We...
WLUC
Brookridge Heights hosts holiday market
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Brookridge Heights Assisted Living hosted a holiday market Saturday. Twenty vendors from the Marquette area packed the halls of Brookridge to sell their craft goods. Shoppers found a host of works such as woodworking gifts, knit items, and even “creation stations” where folks made their own holiday creations. There was also food and refreshments provided by Brookridge Heights.
WLUC
Blackrocks celebrates 12 years of business
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A Marquette brewery is celebrated a special occasion Saturday afternoon. Blackrocks Brewery celebrated 12 years of business with special drinks and a live band. Customers could also purchase food from Smelted Pizza and The Island food trucks. One of the co-founders, Andy Langlois, said this year...
WLUC
Dickinson County clothing and boot store prepares for busiest season
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - A Dickinson County clothing and boot store has seen increased business after heavy snow on Wednesday. Step Ahead Clothing and Boots is located in downtown Iron Mountain off US-2. Staff said the busiest season is at the start of winter. Some of the most popular...
WLUC
Dickinson County teacher creates ‘band club’ as school searches for music teacher
NORWAY, Mich. (WLUC) - A Dickinson County teacher has gone above and beyond to keep music in school. Gail Robert is a middle school English and careers teacher at Vulcan Middle School. Recently, she added music director to her resume. “I play piano, I’ve directed the choir at church, and...
WLUC
NMU, MTU celebrate fall graduation
UPPER MICHIGAN, Mich. (WLUC) - Students from Northern Michigan University (NMU) and Michigan Technological University (MTU) celebrated their graduations Saturday. Tech’s student speaker was Jailynn Johnson, a graduating chemist with a minor in math. Tech celebrated 292 undergraduates and more than 150 graduates. In Marquette, 400 of NMU’s 540...
WLUC
Marquette Women’s Center looks to continue Beth Casady’s legacy
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - After six years of dedication and hard work, Marquette Women’s Center Executive Director Beth Casady has retired. In six years, Casady worked to help domestic violence and sexual assault survivors. During that time, she also helped the center become debt free. The organization paid off...
WLUC
Psychic medium to hold gallery reading at Island Resort and Casino
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On Monday’s episode of Upper Michigan Today... Pavlina Osta joins Tia Trudgeon as co-host to share stories of the day. The two talk about their experiences at Marquette Mountain Resort during its opening weekend, the new Gogebic County updated snowmobile trail and shipping deadlines. Psychic...
WLUC
Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund set to improve UP outdoor recreation
UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - The DNR said 45 projects in Michigan will receive funds from the Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund. Three recipients are in the U.P. and one of these three is in Marquette County. The Iron Ore Heritage Trail will use its $150,000 to expand trail access in Marquette and Negaunee Townships, said Trail Administrator Carol Fulsher.
WLUC
NMU, MTU to celebrate fall commencement
UPPER MICHIGAN (WLUC) - Students from Northern Michigan University (NMU) and Michigan Technological University (MTU) will be flipping their tassels and tossing their caps this Saturday, Dec. 17. Both ceremonies will feature commencement speakers who, albeit not from the Upper Peninsula, chose to make the journey north to further their...
WLUC
Marquette Challenge, Marquette hockey falls against OL St. Mary's, MTU hockey hold off LSSU
Marriage proposal before BR-H Escanaba Girls Hoops Game; Gladstone at Manistique Boys Hoops. Referee Dustin Hogue proposes to Referee Michelle Carne before Bark River-Harris at Escanaba Girls Basketbal lgame. Michelle said, "Yes!" HS Boys Basketball; NMU Basketball vs. Lawrence. Updated: Dec. 15, 2022 at 5:11 AM UTC. Marquette's Jack Quinnell...
WLUC
NMU Sets School Record for Largest Margin of Victory in 125-50 Win over Finlandia
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The NMU men’s basketball team defeated Finlandia University 125-50 on Sunday. The 75-point win marked the largest margin of victory in school history, breaking the previous record of 74 points set on two occasions in the mid-1960′s. NMU scored 62 points in the first half and 63 in the second to accrue the seventh-largest point total in program history. All nine Wildcats who played scored at least eight points, with eight breaking double-figures.
WLUC
Northern Michigan Women’s Basketball takes down Illinois-Springfield
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan women’s basketball team (8-4) won their second straight game on Saturday, defeating Illinois-Springfield (0-11) by a 67-53 margin. In Coach Thousand’s first meeting with her former team, the Wildcats were victorious. Makaylee Kuhn recorded her second consecutive double-double with 18 points...
