mymoinfo.com
Middlebrook Man Flown to St. Louis Hospital After Receiving Serious Injuries in Iron County Crash
(Graniteville) A man from Middlebrook was seriously injured in a one vehicle accident Sunday in Iron County. The Highway Patrol says the crash took place on Iron County Road 96, a mile north of Graniteville when a Chevy Trailblazer driven by 56-year-old Darrell Sullivan ran off the road and struck a tree, causing the vehicle to overturn.
kbsi23.com
3 arrested after traffic stop in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Three people were arrested and face charges after a traffic stop in Cape Girardeau on Thursday. An officer conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle at 1101 William Street at 3:05 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15. The driver of the vehicle gave the officer...
Washington Missourian
Washington teen seriously injured in Madison County crash
A Washington teenager was seriously injured Dec. 14 in a one-car wreck in Madison County in southern Missouri, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol. The highway patrol reports that around 5:30 p.m. that day, Emma A. Henry, 20, of St. Louis, was driving a 2013 Volkswagen Jetta northbound on Highway 67, about seven miles south of Fredericktown. In the vehicle with Henry, was the 17-year-old Washington teen.
wpsdlocal6.com
Poplar Bluff woman arrested in connection to infant death
POPLAR BLUFF, MO — A mother in Poplar Bluff, Missouri, was arrested Thursday after her 7-week-old infant died at an area hospital. Police claim the baby had severe head trauma indicative of abuse. The Poplar Bluff Police Department says officers went to a home on Kinzer Street around 10...
KFVS12
2 men arrested in Scott City after drug bust
SCOTT CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Two men are facing charges after a drug investigation led to the discovery of meth, fentanyl and cocaine. Kyle and Kevin Morgan were charged with three counts of delivery of a controlled substance except 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child involving drugs - first degree.
kbsi23.com
Fentanyl and the deadly effects it causes
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Fentanyl is a synthetic opioid typically used to treat patients with severe pain. But when misused or abused, even a microscopic dose can lead to death. The Cape Girardeau Police Department wants to make sure the public knows just how dangerous this drug can...
kzimksim.com
Two arrested on cocaine charges in Mississippi County
Two men were arrested Monday evening in Mississippi County on cocaine charges. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that 42-year-old JC Brown and 34-year-old Demitrius Greer, both of Charleston, were taken into custody on felony charges of possession of a controlled substance for cocaine and meth. Greer is also facing charges of DWI on drugs and felony resisting. Officials say that Brown also had a felony warrant out of St. Louis County for burglary.
kbsi23.com
Cape Girardeau renter heads to court for renting issues
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – A Cape Girardeau resident will soon be heading to court with her realtor after being summoned to court for back rent. Diane Holivway, the renter, says she hopes they come to a fair conclusion because she wants to stay in her home. “That’s just...
KFVS12
Southeast Mo. earthquake evacuation survey results released
SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - 211 years ago today one of the strongest earthquakes ever recorded in the U.S. hit New Madrid. But what if it happened today? Would you and your family know where to go?. The results of a survey by the University of Missouri from January 28 to...
KFVS12
Property auction in Pulaski County, Ill.
MOUND CITY, Ill. (KFVS) - Pulaski County, Ill., is offering real estate to the public, in the form of a sealed bid auction sale. Pulaski County has completed their tax deed proceedings on real estate properties that were delinquent for 2018 and prior real estate taxes. All of the 148 properties they obtained can now be purchased via sealed bids.
kbsi23.com
Veterans can no longer update military ID in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI)- Veterans will no longer be able to update their military ID’s at the armory in Cape Girardeau. Instead, they will have to travel up to two hours away to get the service. The change is due to the previous employee getting a promotion and the...
kzimksim.com
Fisk man arrested on meth charge
Authorities in Stoddard County have arrested a Fisk man on a felony drug charge. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that 52-year-old Hillory Watkins was taken into custody Monday on a felony charge of possession of a controlled substance for meth. Following the arrest, Watkins was held at the Stoddard County Jail.
kbsi23.com
Franklin County Sheriff’s Office asks for public’s help locating 4 people
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a man. Robert L. Gifford is last known to be living within Franklin County in the Sesser area. Anyone with information concerning his whereabouts is asked to provide that via...
KFVS12
First Alert: Cold day ahead ahead of freezing temperatures again tonight
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Temperatures in the mid to upper 20′s but with the wind chill its making temps feel like they are in the teens in most areas. Meghan Smith says temps are slowly going to rise into the upper 30′s by this afternoon with some sunshine.
westkentuckystar.com
Chances grow for snow before Christmas, with coldest air in 18 years
Forecast models are predicting the coldest Christmas week in almost 20 years, and now an increasing chance of some accumulating snow on Thursday. Meteorologists have seen for days now that extremely cold Arctic air will funnel down into the eastern U.S. this week, and bring subfreezing temperatures all the way to the Florida panhandle. In our area, highs will be in the teens and lows could fall to near zero on Friday and Saturday morning.
kzimksim.com
Ralph Innes appointed as Poplar Bluff municipal court judge
A new Poplar Bluff municipal court judge will be sworn in next week. The Poplar Bluff City Council held a special closed meeting on Thursday where they appointed Ralph Innes as the new Municipal Court Judge for the city. Innes will take over for Judge W. Dean Million, who has held the role since 2003. Innes will be sworn in at the regular City Council meeting that is scheduled for December 19th. His term will begin on January 1st.
waynecojournalbanner.com
New Vaping Policy at Greenville R-2
At the start of the 2022-23 school year Greenville R-2 was informed on a new policy regarding vaping. This policy was developed due to the extensive use of vaping products within the Greenville School District. The former policy of a juvenile referral was ineffective, so after consultation with local stakeholders, this revised policy was developed and implemented to determine its effectiveness before being implemented county wide. The policy is enforced by law enforcement and the courts. It is a collaborative effort between the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, school officials, the prosecuting attorney, judges and the juvenile office.
