Forecast models are predicting the coldest Christmas week in almost 20 years, and now an increasing chance of some accumulating snow on Thursday. Meteorologists have seen for days now that extremely cold Arctic air will funnel down into the eastern U.S. this week, and bring subfreezing temperatures all the way to the Florida panhandle. In our area, highs will be in the teens and lows could fall to near zero on Friday and Saturday morning.

PADUCAH, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO