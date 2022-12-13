ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everblades ready to host annual Teddy Bear Toss

By Derek Kopp
 5 days ago
ESTERO, Fla. — This Saturday one of the most special and unique nights for the Florida Everblades returns as the Blades will be hosting their annual Teddy Bear Toss.

In a season where the Everblades hope to play close to 90 games, including the playoffs and hopefully another Kelly Cup run, one game sticks out among the rest.

“I think when you look at the calendar over the course of the whole season like just home games and specialty nights, teddy bear toss is for sure the best,” Florida Everblades Forward Blake Winiecki said.

On Saturday, after the first Everblades goal, plush pandemonium will once again erupt inside Hertz Arena.

“I know that we want to score that goal right away and see the teddy bears come onto the ice. It is fun and it is great for the crowd to be involved in the game as well,” Florida Everblades head coach Brad Ralph said.

It’s a sight that even veterans on the team that have seen the Teddy Bear Toss multiple times over the past few seasons, like Blake Winiecki, need a moment to process while watching the ice being covered with stuffed animals.

“It kind of gives you the chills a little bit. It is just a cool situation and you only see it once a year in your home arena,” Winiecki said.

The bears will go from the ice to Golisano’s Children’s Hospital on Monday, with net proceeds from their specialty jersey going to the Bear Necessities Pediatric Cancer Foundation.

“Any time that we can help in some way like we are kind of selfish in that it is all about hockey all the time and performing at our best and winning. So any time that we can step outside of our comfort zone and in some way help people in need in our community, I think it makes a difference,” Coach Ralph said.

Providing a mid-season break for the players and coaches and a smile to those that need it inside the children’s hospital.

“When you get the chance to see the look on the kid’s face, obviously a lot of these kids are going through a lot that they don’t deserve to be going through. So to come through the door and they see a big teddy bear and they get a big smile on their face kind of knowing it makes their day is pretty cool,” Winiecki said.

So here are your instructions as a fan, bring a big teddy bear, rest that arm so you can throw it over the glass, and hope the players give you some time before finding the net.

“You don’t want it to happen in the first minute because people are still coming into the building so about the 5 to 10-minute mark is a really good time in the first,” Florida Everblades general manager Craig Brush said.

But don’t take your chances. Get there early for puck drop against Orlando on Saturday at 7:00 p.m.

