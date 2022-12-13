ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Several shot in Portland robbery, reward offered for information

By Adam Holland
KOIN 6 News
KOIN 6 News
 5 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. ( KOIN ) – In partnership with Crime Stoppers of Oregon, the Portland Police Bureau is seeking assistance in identifying a man and woman suspected of a violent robbery.

According to authorities, officers responded to the Shun Chang Lounge near the intersection of Southeast Powell and Southeast 92nd Avenue around 2:30 a.m. on Oct. 7 after multiple people reported they had been robbed outside the lounge by a man and woman.

Several victims also suffered gunshot wounds, PPB said. No further information about the victims or their current conditions has been released.

VIDEO: Security footage of robbery suspects

Crime Stoppers of Oregon posted security footage showing the suspects inside the lounge prior to the alleged robberies to their YouTube page. Watch it by clicking the link above.

A cash reward of up to $2,500 is being offered by Crime Stoppers of Oregon for information that leads to the arrest of the suspects. Anonymous tips can be left at www.crimestoppersoforegon.com .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments / 18

Luke Williams
5d ago

People do things that they would not normally do when they are on drugs... Stopping the drug flow... You still have to protect yourselves...

Reply
9
Fred Flintstone
5d ago

Nobody cares… liberal democrats let the bad guys go free and jail the law biding citizens…

Reply
20
Tahoe1
5d ago

Just get a concealed carry and even up the playing field a bit.

Reply(1)
11
 

