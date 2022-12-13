Swetz delivers concise manager forum message

Luzerne County Acting Manager Brian Swetz speaks at the county’s annual Manager Forum inside the Luzerne County Courthouse on Tuesday evening. Kevin Carroll | Times Leader

Acting Luzerne County manager stresses giving thanks, promoting positive image

WILKES-BARRE — Luzerne County Acting Manager Brian Swetz kept the county’s annual manager forum short on Tuesday, highlighting a simple message that he hopes will lead the county into the new year.

“The message this year is ‘change’, on many levels,” Swetz said at the forum, attended by reporters and a few members of both the county government and the public.

Swetz highlighted a few instances of that change in his brief remarks: the multiple changes in the county manager’s office, which resulted in Swetz holding the acting manager position on two separate occasions this year, along with the office’s physical move from the county courthouse to the Penn Place Building.

He also mentioned some things that he’d like to see change in the next year.

“We don’t give out enough thanks,” Swetz said. “From our staff, to the media coverage, to the members of the public — we need to thank them.”

Swetz also spoke of his desire to see a change in attitude as it comes to Luzerne County, which he admitted has an “image problem.”

“We need to be confident in ourselves, we need to believe in ourselves,” he said.

The forum, required on a yearly basis by the county’s home rule charter, featured a few public comments, with county Controller Walter Griffith and Councilman Gregory Wolovich thanking Swetz for stepping in to the manager’s seat after the resignation of former county manager Randy Robertson.

Griffith also echoed Swetz’s comments about the county needing to fix its image.

“To get respect, we have to earn respect,” Griffith said. “We have a hard task ahead of us to gain that trust back, but I don’t think it’s undoable.”

Swetz was also asked about whether or not he would be putting his name in for the county manager’s position when applicants are sought to fill the seat full-time.

“I really haven’t thought about it,” Swetz said. “I’m really just looking at what’s in front of us right now.”