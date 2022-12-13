ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Luzerne County, PA

Swetz delivers concise manager forum message

By Kevin Carroll
Times Leader
Times Leader
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LrLFY_0jhVikRg00
Luzerne County Acting Manager Brian Swetz speaks at the county’s annual Manager Forum inside the Luzerne County Courthouse on Tuesday evening. Kevin Carroll | Times Leader

Acting Luzerne County manager stresses giving thanks, promoting positive image

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

WILKES-BARRE — Luzerne County Acting Manager Brian Swetz kept the county’s annual manager forum short on Tuesday, highlighting a simple message that he hopes will lead the county into the new year.

“The message this year is ‘change’, on many levels,” Swetz said at the forum, attended by reporters and a few members of both the county government and the public.

Swetz highlighted a few instances of that change in his brief remarks: the multiple changes in the county manager’s office, which resulted in Swetz holding the acting manager position on two separate occasions this year, along with the office’s physical move from the county courthouse to the Penn Place Building.

He also mentioned some things that he’d like to see change in the next year.

“We don’t give out enough thanks,” Swetz said. “From our staff, to the media coverage, to the members of the public — we need to thank them.”

Swetz also spoke of his desire to see a change in attitude as it comes to Luzerne County, which he admitted has an “image problem.”

“We need to be confident in ourselves, we need to believe in ourselves,” he said.

The forum, required on a yearly basis by the county’s home rule charter, featured a few public comments, with county Controller Walter Griffith and Councilman Gregory Wolovich thanking Swetz for stepping in to the manager’s seat after the resignation of former county manager Randy Robertson.

Griffith also echoed Swetz’s comments about the county needing to fix its image.

“To get respect, we have to earn respect,” Griffith said. “We have a hard task ahead of us to gain that trust back, but I don’t think it’s undoable.”

Swetz was also asked about whether or not he would be putting his name in for the county manager’s position when applicants are sought to fill the seat full-time.

“I really haven’t thought about it,” Swetz said. “I’m really just looking at what’s in front of us right now.”

Comments / 0

Related
Times Leader

Manufacturing firms support urban revitalization

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. A region’s economy is often driven by the quality of its manufacturing base. That is especially important as the Diamond City Partnership, Wilkes-Barre’s nonprofit downtown management organization works with city and county government, local businesses, colleges, and other organizations to lead the Downtown Rebound efforts.
WILKES-BARRE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Elderly victims lose $7,220 in telephone scam

Lewisburg, Pa. — An elderly couple in Union County lost more than $7,200 after they fell for a Publishers Clearing House phone scam. State police at Milton say someone called the victims around Nov. 12 and led them to believe they had won the Publishers Clearing House sweepstakes. The unknown suspect asked the victims to send money to cover costs associated with their win. The victims sent two checks, one for $5,770 and the other for $1,450. State police are reminding the public to be aware of such phone scams in which the winners are asked to send money.
UNION COUNTY, PA
Times Leader

A holiday tradition

KINGSTON — The annual lighting of the first candle on ther menorah took place at the Friedman Jewish Community Center building on Sunday night. Nine runners ran with several torches over the Market Street Bridge and down Third Avenue bringing the light necessary to begin the Jewish holiday known as the Festival of Lights.
KINGSTON, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Contractor accused of bilking homeowner

Bloomsburg, Pa. — A contractor allegedly stole $13,000 from a man who hired him to replace a roof. Timothy J. Hoffman Jr. of H&F Family Contracting repeatedly failed to show up for work at a home on Wolf Hollow Road in Bloomsburg, even though he'd taken a large deposit for the work, according to South Centre Township Police Officer William LeFevre. Here's what court papers say happened: ...
BLOOMSBURG, PA
WOLF

Scranton issues CODE BLUE for Saturday

SCRANTON (LACKAWANNA COUNTY) - WOLF — Due to the forecast of overnight temperatures dropping below 20 degrees with windchill and inclement weather expected to impact the area, the City of Scranton will be issuing a CODE BLUE for tomorrow. Weston Field House, 982 Providence Road, will be open as...
SCRANTON, PA
pahomepage.com

East Stroudsburg woman shot and killed while sitting in car in Bethlehem

BETHLEHEM, NORTHAMPTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Lehigh County Coroner says a Monroe County woman has died from her injuries after she was shot while sitting in her car in Bethlehem. East Stroudsburg woman shot and killed while sitting …. BETHLEHEM, NORTHAMPTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Lehigh County Coroner says...
BETHLEHEM, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Plans continue for redevelopment of Lycoming Mall and Maynard Street

If you've driven on E. Third Street lately, you've probably noticed the increase in newer businesses, such as Texas Roadhouse and Chipotle. Those changes are thanks in part to State College-based developer FAMVEST, of which Muncy resident M. Jon Jahanshahi is senior vice president. FAMVEST recently received $5 million in Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) from the state to assist with redeveloping the Lycoming Mall. The mall, which is down to less than 10 stores, has been ailing for several years. Jahanshahi and his firm...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
WBRE

Hazle Township firefighters injured in the line of duty

HAZLE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two local firefighters were injured in the line of duty on Friday when their utility truck was hit by another vehicle. The crash happened Friday morning around 7:23 in Hazle Township, just west of Oak Ridge Road and State Route 924. Hazle Township Fire Chief Scott Kostician says two […]
HAZLE TOWNSHIP, PA
Newswatch 16

Car lands on river bank after crash in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — A crash tied up traffic on Saturday morning in part of Scranton. A car crashed into the embankment off the bridge along Albright Avenue around 8 a.m. The bridge crosses over the Lackawanna River. Police have not said how many people were inside the car at...
SCRANTON, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

82 grams of marijuana, multiple firearms located inside Williamsport home

Loyalsock Township, Pa. — Bail was revoked this week for a Williamsport man accused of firearm and domestic violence offenses. Anthony Leroy James will remain incarcerated at the Lycoming County Prison after the ruling by Judge Kenneth Brown. New charges were filed against the 49-year-old James on Dec. 1. Related reading: Man allegedly kicked in front door, strangled woman in Loyalsock ...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Police locate man wanted on multiple felonies in Jersey Shore

Jersey Shore, Pa. — A man wanted for reportedly trying to run over a man who was holding an infant was picked up in Jersey Shore without incident after a day-long search on Friday by police. The Tiadaghton Valley Regional Police Department issued a warrant for the arrest of Andrew Daniel MacGill for several felonies stemming from a domestic incident on December 15. Police requested help from the public in locating the 23-year-old MacGill after he fled an area near the 800 block of Antes...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
Monica Leigh French

Berks County, PA's Restaurant from Controversial Chain Closes Permanently

After 32 years in Wyomissing, the restaurant is closing its doors. Hungry customers shopping at the Berkshire Mall will no longer be able to purchase the famous chicken sandwiches and waffle fries of this popular restaurant. After 32 years at its current location in the food court of the Berkshire Mall in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania, Chick-fil-A will permanently close on December 31, 2022 at 4pm.
WYOMISSING, PA
WBRE

One dead, police chief injured in crash on Wyoming Ave.

WYOMING, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Crews shut down Wyoming Avenue as they responded to a fatal crash involving a West Pittston police truck, driven by the chief, and another vehicle Thursday evening. Eyewitness News crews on the scene say at least two vehicles were involved in the crash, as a car collided with a West […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Times Leader

Times Leader

14K+
Followers
24K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Local News, Sports, Opinion and more from the Wilkes-Barre Times Leader.

 https://www.timesleader.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy