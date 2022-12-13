Calhoun County, AL – Per the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), a two-vehicle crash involving commercial vehicles that occurred at approximately 4:01 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, has caused a lane closure. The southbound lanes of Alabama 9 near Rabbittown Road, in Calhoun County are blocked and will be for an undetermined amount of time. Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division are currently on scene investigating and will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates accordingly.

CALHOUN COUNTY, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO