Alexander City, AL

etxview.com

BREAKING: Small plane crashes in Kellyton

A small plane has crashed in a field of Price Farm in Kellyton. Watch our live coverage here. The crash occurred on Tankersley Road, just off of Highway 63. Alexander City Police Department, New Site Police, Alexander City Fire Department and rescue crews all responded to the scene. Alexander City...
KELLYTON, AL
CBS 42

wbrc.com

WKRG News 5

1 injured in Alabama ‘road rage’ shooting

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A person was transported to the hospital after being shot while driving on I-65 North Thursday morning. According to the Vestavia Hills Police Department, officers responded to the call of a person shot on I-65, near mile marker 252, around 7 a.m. First responders arrived at the scene and transported the […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

Train derailed in Sylacauga Wednesday

SYLACAUGA, Ala. — A train derailed in Sylacauga Wednesday, and has affected roadways in the area. The Sylacauga Fire Department posted on social media the train went off the tracks along Oldfield Road, in the area of Harper Springs Road. The fire department says traffic will continue to be...
SYLACAUGA, AL
WSFA

Woman charged in fatal Montgomery traffic crash

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have charged a woman after a fatal traffic crash in November. According to Montgomery police, Keandia Rene O’Neal is charged with murder. Montgomery police say the charges are related to the death of Christopher McGee, 57. The crash happened on Nov. 30th around...
MONTGOMERY, AL
ABC 33/40 News

wbrc.com

ALEA offering advice to avoid dangerous road rage situations

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Vestavia Hills Police made an arrest Thursday night in the apparent road rage shooting on I-65 during the morning. Police say the victim was taken to UAB. They haven’t identified the suspect yet but call it an “isolated road rage incident.”. This is the...
VESTAVIA HILLS, AL
wbrc.com

WRBL News 3

TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash causes I-85 lane closure in Alabama

UPDATE 12/14/22 1:08 p.m.: According to ALEA, the roadway is back open. MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — A multi-vehicle crash is causing a lane closure on Interstate 85 in Macon County, Alabama. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) says the crash happened around 9:32 a.m. on Wednseday, Dec. 14. According to ALEA, the northbound lane […]
MACON COUNTY, AL
Wetumpka Herald

Prattville police looking for five suspects in two theft cases

The Prattville Police Department is investigating a felony theft of property and seeks the public’s help in identifying the suspects in two cases. Prattville Police Investigators released a photo of unknown subjects wanted for third-degree theft of property. “The offense occurred Saturday, Dec. 10, at JCPenny at 550 Pinnacle...
PRATTVILLE, AL
ABC 33/40 News

Two-vehicle crash closes part of Alabama 21 in Talladega County

Both lanes of Alabama 21 near mile marker 238 in Talladega County are closed due to a two-vehicle wreck. The wreck involves commercial vehicles, and happened just after 12:30 Thursday morning. Traffic is being re-routed to McElderry Road. Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are on the scene.
TALLADEGA COUNTY, AL
Calhoun Journal

Two-Vehicle Crash Involving Commercial Vehicles Closes Lanes in Calhoun County

Calhoun County, AL – Per the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), a two-vehicle crash involving commercial vehicles that occurred at approximately 4:01 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, has caused a lane closure. The southbound lanes of Alabama 9 near Rabbittown Road, in Calhoun County are blocked and will be for an undetermined amount of time. Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division are currently on scene investigating and will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates accordingly.
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
wbrc.com

USPS, Hoover police investigating mail drop box vandalism, theft

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - The United States Postal Service is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for any information that leads to the arrest and conviction of anyone involved in mail stolen from a USPS drop box in Hoover. A large hole was cut into the sides of two...
HOOVER, AL
WSFA

Witness recounts shootout inside Montgomery hotel

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A family on vacation in Montgomery is speaking out after a shooting left three people injured early Sunday in the downtown area. Montgomery police say the shooting took place in the 100 block of Madison Avenue, but multiple witnesses told WSFA 12 News it happened at the DoubleTree hotel.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WTVM

State, federal investigations underway after downtown Montgomery ‘incidents’

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Downtown Montgomery was the scene of multiple ‘incidents’ involving the response of multiple law enforcement agencies. Units from various local, state and federal agencies responded to the Criminal Justice Division building on South Ripley Street, the building housing the Alabama Attorney General’s office on Decatur Street, as well as the Montgomery Federal Courthouse on Church Street.
MONTGOMERY, AL
wbrc.com

Hoover Police looking to question two people in felony shoplifting case

HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - The Hoover Police Department is searching for two people they want to question in a felony shoplifting case they’re investigating. Police say the incident happened on December 3 at a business in the 1700 block of Montgomery Highway. They say more than $4,000 in merchandise...

