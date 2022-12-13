Read full article on original website
etxview.com
BREAKING: Small plane crashes in Kellyton
A small plane has crashed in a field of Price Farm in Kellyton. Watch our live coverage here. The crash occurred on Tankersley Road, just off of Highway 63. Alexander City Police Department, New Site Police, Alexander City Fire Department and rescue crews all responded to the scene. Alexander City...
83-year-old man dead following crash in Calhoun County
CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A two-vehicle crash left an Ohatchee man dead Wednesday evening, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. ALEA reported that Floyd E. Hale, 83, died when he was hit by another vehicle while driving on Alabama 144 near the 23-mile marker around 4:35 p.m. Hale was not wearing a seatbelt […]
wbrc.com
Elderly man killed in Calhoun Co. crash
CALHOUN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - An elderly man from Ohatchee died in a two-vehicle crash December 14 in Calhoun County. The man has been identified as Floyd E. Hale. He was 83. Authorities say he was killed when the 2012 Nissan Frontier he was driving was hit by a 2005 Toyota Sequoia by Joseph F. Strutz, 54, also of Ohatchee.
1 injured in Alabama ‘road rage’ shooting
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A person was transported to the hospital after being shot while driving on I-65 North Thursday morning. According to the Vestavia Hills Police Department, officers responded to the call of a person shot on I-65, near mile marker 252, around 7 a.m. First responders arrived at the scene and transported the […]
wvtm13.com
Train derailed in Sylacauga Wednesday
SYLACAUGA, Ala. — A train derailed in Sylacauga Wednesday, and has affected roadways in the area. The Sylacauga Fire Department posted on social media the train went off the tracks along Oldfield Road, in the area of Harper Springs Road. The fire department says traffic will continue to be...
WSFA
Woman charged in fatal Montgomery traffic crash
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police have charged a woman after a fatal traffic crash in November. According to Montgomery police, Keandia Rene O’Neal is charged with murder. Montgomery police say the charges are related to the death of Christopher McGee, 57. The crash happened on Nov. 30th around...
ABC 33/40 News
Train derails along Oldfield Road in Sylacauga
SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WBMA) — A train derailed in Sylacauga Wednesday afternoon. The Sylacauga Fire Department said the incident happened along Oldfield Road, in the area of Harper Springs Road. The fire department said Oldfield Road was closed but later reopened. However, the fire department said traffic will continue to...
wbrc.com
ALEA offering advice to avoid dangerous road rage situations
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Vestavia Hills Police made an arrest Thursday night in the apparent road rage shooting on I-65 during the morning. Police say the victim was taken to UAB. They haven’t identified the suspect yet but call it an “isolated road rage incident.”. This is the...
wbrc.com
One person arrested in ‘road rage’ shooting on I-65
VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WBRC) - UPDATE: Detectives with the Vestavia Hills Police Department have made an arrest in the shooting incident that occurred Thursday morning on Interstate 65 near mile marker 252. Police say additional information will be released after warrants are obtained from the Jefferson County District Attorney’s office....
TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash causes I-85 lane closure in Alabama
UPDATE 12/14/22 1:08 p.m.: According to ALEA, the roadway is back open. MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) — A multi-vehicle crash is causing a lane closure on Interstate 85 in Macon County, Alabama. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) says the crash happened around 9:32 a.m. on Wednseday, Dec. 14. According to ALEA, the northbound lane […]
Wetumpka Herald
Prattville police looking for five suspects in two theft cases
The Prattville Police Department is investigating a felony theft of property and seeks the public’s help in identifying the suspects in two cases. Prattville Police Investigators released a photo of unknown subjects wanted for third-degree theft of property. “The offense occurred Saturday, Dec. 10, at JCPenny at 550 Pinnacle...
ABC 33/40 News
Two-vehicle crash closes part of Alabama 21 in Talladega County
Both lanes of Alabama 21 near mile marker 238 in Talladega County are closed due to a two-vehicle wreck. The wreck involves commercial vehicles, and happened just after 12:30 Thursday morning. Traffic is being re-routed to McElderry Road. Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency are on the scene.
Two-Vehicle Crash Involving Commercial Vehicles Closes Lanes in Calhoun County
Calhoun County, AL – Per the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), a two-vehicle crash involving commercial vehicles that occurred at approximately 4:01 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 14, has caused a lane closure. The southbound lanes of Alabama 9 near Rabbittown Road, in Calhoun County are blocked and will be for an undetermined amount of time. Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division are currently on scene investigating and will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates accordingly.
wbrc.com
USPS, Hoover police investigating mail drop box vandalism, theft
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - The United States Postal Service is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for any information that leads to the arrest and conviction of anyone involved in mail stolen from a USPS drop box in Hoover. A large hole was cut into the sides of two...
Man arrested for allegedly breaking into Sylacauga business
SYLACAUGA, Ala. (WIAT) -- Sylacauga Police Department have arrested a man for allegedly breaking into a business Saturday.
tallasseetribune.com
Arrest and incident reports of the Tallassee Police Department from Dec. 8 to Dec. 15
• Suspicious activity was reported on Third Avenue. • Assistance was given to a citizen on Barnett Boulevard. • Gunshots were reported on John Street. • A domestic incident was reported on John Street. • A domestic incident was reported on Sims Avenue. • A domestic incident was reported on...
WSFA
Witness recounts shootout inside Montgomery hotel
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A family on vacation in Montgomery is speaking out after a shooting left three people injured early Sunday in the downtown area. Montgomery police say the shooting took place in the 100 block of Madison Avenue, but multiple witnesses told WSFA 12 News it happened at the DoubleTree hotel.
WTVM
State, federal investigations underway after downtown Montgomery ‘incidents’
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Downtown Montgomery was the scene of multiple ‘incidents’ involving the response of multiple law enforcement agencies. Units from various local, state and federal agencies responded to the Criminal Justice Division building on South Ripley Street, the building housing the Alabama Attorney General’s office on Decatur Street, as well as the Montgomery Federal Courthouse on Church Street.
81-year-old man critical after assault in Sylacauga home; suspect captured in Florida, extradited to Alabama
An 81-year-old man is in critical condition after authorities say he was assaulted late last month, and a suspect is now in custody. On Nov. 26, Sylacauga police responded to a traffic crash on West Fourth Street at the Marble City cemetery. When they arrived, they found Douglas Jude suffering from some type of trauma.
wbrc.com
Hoover Police looking to question two people in felony shoplifting case
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - The Hoover Police Department is searching for two people they want to question in a felony shoplifting case they’re investigating. Police say the incident happened on December 3 at a business in the 1700 block of Montgomery Highway. They say more than $4,000 in merchandise...
