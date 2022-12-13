ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taos, NM

KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico Dec. 16 – 22

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from December 9 – December 15. Albuquerque Dec. 16-22 – 2022 River of Lights – The River of Lights will be at the ABQ BioPark Botanic Gardens until December 30. The event will feature light sculptures, displays, and treats for everyone to enjoy. Tickets Mon-Thurs are $14 for […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
Rio Grande Sun

Viola Sisneros Rael

Viola Sisneros-Rael, age 89, of Ojo Caliente, NM, passed away on December 9, 2022. She is preceded in death by her husband Pancracio Rael, parents Anastacio & Roberta Sisneros, sister Genevieve Pignoni, brother Anastacio Sisneros Jr., sister Rosina Baca, sister-in-law Eufelia Sisneros and Margaret Sisnersos. She was a beloved teacher...
OJO CALIENTE, NM
Rio Grande Sun

Edward Padilla

Edward (Eddie) Michael Padilla age 68 of Hernandez, NM passed away peacefully on Friday, December 2, 2022, at his home in Shadow Mountain. Eddie was born on August 8, 1954, in El Guache, NM to Jose and Luisa Padilla. Eddie is survived by his 2 children-Michael Padilla of Espanola and...
HERNANDEZ, NM
CBS DFW

5.4 quake jolts West Texas, one of state's strongest ever

MIDLAND, Tex. (AP) — One of the strongest earthquakes in Texas history struck Friday evening in a western region of the state that's home to oil and fracking activity. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.The U.S. Geological Survey said the temblor had a magnitude of 5.4 and struck at 5:35 p.m., local time. It was centered about 14 miles (22 kilometers) north-northwest of Midland, with a depth of about 5.6 miles (9 kilometers).The service had previously issued a preliminary magnitude of 5.3 before updating it. In the interim, the National Weather Services office in Midland tweeted that...
MIDLAND, TX
fatmanlittletrail.com

The Shed – Santa Fe

On a quick stopover in Santa Fe I wanted to find some food that was more authentic to the city. Every search I did kept coming up with the same answer, The Shed. The Shed has been open for nearly 70 years and is located just about a block away from Santa Fe Plaza, the most historic and walkable area of the city.
SANTA FE, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Is Smith’s Treating Our Community Fairly?

Yesterday, the price for Smith’s unleaded gasoline in Los Alamos was $3.19 per gallon. Smith’s in Santa Fe on Saint Michael’s was charging $2.83 per gallon making unleaded gasoline approximately 13% higher in Los Alamos. That approaches the definition of price gouging (exorbitant pricing in a period of emergency).
LOS ALAMOS, NM
newmexicomagazine.org

Five Things To Do This Weekend

Dance with the Sugar Plum Fairy, be merry and bright, get to giving at holiday markets; cheer on the New Mexico Bowl, and have yourself a Mexican Christmas. 1 Dance with the Sugar Plum Fairy. Nutcracker in the Land of Enchantment. A hybrid version of the beloved Tchaikovsky classic that...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Coldest Air of the Season is Pushing into the State

A cold front is crossing New Mexico this afternoon, bringing some of the coldest air of the entire season to the state. This afternoon, highs aren’t expected to get above freezing across the Northern Mountains and Four Corners. Even in Albuquerque, highs will only be in the mid 30s but with plenty of sunshine and dry air.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KOAT 7

Wind chill advisory issued for parts of New Mexico

Some of the coldest temperatures of the season are possible Friday night and Saturday morning. Because of the cold temperatures, a wind chill advisory has been issued for parts of New Mexico. Here's what you need to know. Wind Chill Advisory. The National Weather Service issued a wind chill advisory...
TORRANCE COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

Colder Friday, frigid by Saturday morning

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Friday morning is very cold across the state. Temperatures are starting in the single digits and teens in northern New Mexico and twenties and low thirties in southern NM. Today will stay colder, because a cold front is pushing through the state. Skies will be dry and mostly sunny, but winds will be breezy. Gusts up to around 25 mph will develop this afternoon in the Four Corners and central NM, including Albuquerque and the central highlands.
NEW MEXICO STATE
Rio Grande Sun

Neil James DeHerrera

Neil James DeHerrera, 48, a resident of Espanola NM, joined our Lord and Savior, on Monday, December 5, 2022. He is preceded in death by his maternal Grandfather Fredrick DeHerrera, paternal grandparents Honorio and Juanita Rael, Uncle Fredrick David DeHerrera, Cousins Dennis Rael, Leona Quintana, Johnny Lawson, and friends Chris Valdez and Dina Barron-Ortiz.
ESPANOLA, NM
KRQE News 13

Clouds and wind increase overnight

High temperatures Sunday were well above average as Albuquerque reached 56°, Roswell 64°, and Santa Fe 51°. Even Farmington climbed to 60° which was a record high for December 11. All eyes now turn to the big storm slamming the west coast. It’ll have impacts all over the Intermountain West and Desert Southwest regions with high wind gusts, snow, and bitter cold temperatures. Clouds are already working their way into the Four Corners. For the southeast corner, those southerly winds will bring more low level moisture/fog back into the state. So plan on more dense fog for Clovis southward into Hobbs.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

