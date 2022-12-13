Read full article on original website
Texas earthquake felt in southern New Mexico
The US Geological Survey's website said there was an earthquake Friday afternoon.
What’s happening around New Mexico Dec. 16 – 22
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from December 9 – December 15. Albuquerque Dec. 16-22 – 2022 River of Lights – The River of Lights will be at the ABQ BioPark Botanic Gardens until December 30. The event will feature light sculptures, displays, and treats for everyone to enjoy. Tickets Mon-Thurs are $14 for […]
Rio Grande Sun
Viola Sisneros Rael
Viola Sisneros-Rael, age 89, of Ojo Caliente, NM, passed away on December 9, 2022. She is preceded in death by her husband Pancracio Rael, parents Anastacio & Roberta Sisneros, sister Genevieve Pignoni, brother Anastacio Sisneros Jr., sister Rosina Baca, sister-in-law Eufelia Sisneros and Margaret Sisnersos. She was a beloved teacher...
Santa Fe man barricades himself inside home for nearly 7 hours
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man was arrested after barricading himself inside a Santa Fe home for hours. James Martinez, 43, allegedly threw a hammer and groceries at his elderly mother and threatened to kill her when police arrived at the home on the 4700 block of Viento Del Norte. Martinez refused to open the […]
Rio Grande Sun
Edward Padilla
Edward (Eddie) Michael Padilla age 68 of Hernandez, NM passed away peacefully on Friday, December 2, 2022, at his home in Shadow Mountain. Eddie was born on August 8, 1954, in El Guache, NM to Jose and Luisa Padilla. Eddie is survived by his 2 children-Michael Padilla of Espanola and...
Taos man starts company to create opportunities for teens in area
TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – A Taos man is turning his career into a new opportunity for the area and a new angle to check out Taos itself. “It was sort of born out of the ashes,” said Michael McCann. For the past four years, McCann has been working to find a way to give back to his […]
5.4 quake jolts West Texas, one of state's strongest ever
MIDLAND, Tex. (AP) — One of the strongest earthquakes in Texas history struck Friday evening in a western region of the state that's home to oil and fracking activity. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.The U.S. Geological Survey said the temblor had a magnitude of 5.4 and struck at 5:35 p.m., local time. It was centered about 14 miles (22 kilometers) north-northwest of Midland, with a depth of about 5.6 miles (9 kilometers).The service had previously issued a preliminary magnitude of 5.3 before updating it. In the interim, the National Weather Services office in Midland tweeted that...
fatmanlittletrail.com
The Shed – Santa Fe
On a quick stopover in Santa Fe I wanted to find some food that was more authentic to the city. Every search I did kept coming up with the same answer, The Shed. The Shed has been open for nearly 70 years and is located just about a block away from Santa Fe Plaza, the most historic and walkable area of the city.
New Mexico ‘ordering’ 6.5 billion gallons of water from Jicarilla Apache Nation
*Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to include the price of the water lease. CUBA, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico made its first “order” of 6.5 billion gallons of water under a new agreement with the Jicarilla Apache Nation. The state could ultimately lease up to 65 billion gallons from the sovereign nation over the next […]
Man arrested after 2-hour SWAT response in Santa Fe
Police got a call about a possible domestic disturbance involving a firearm at a home.
losalamosreporter.com
Is Smith’s Treating Our Community Fairly?
Yesterday, the price for Smith’s unleaded gasoline in Los Alamos was $3.19 per gallon. Smith’s in Santa Fe on Saint Michael’s was charging $2.83 per gallon making unleaded gasoline approximately 13% higher in Los Alamos. That approaches the definition of price gouging (exorbitant pricing in a period of emergency).
newmexicomagazine.org
Five Things To Do This Weekend
Dance with the Sugar Plum Fairy, be merry and bright, get to giving at holiday markets; cheer on the New Mexico Bowl, and have yourself a Mexican Christmas. 1 Dance with the Sugar Plum Fairy. Nutcracker in the Land of Enchantment. A hybrid version of the beloved Tchaikovsky classic that...
1 arrested after missing man found dead in New Mexico home
Santa Fe officials were called to the Arroyo Coyote area on December 6 on reports of gunfire.
KRQE News 13
Coldest Air of the Season is Pushing into the State
A cold front is crossing New Mexico this afternoon, bringing some of the coldest air of the entire season to the state. This afternoon, highs aren’t expected to get above freezing across the Northern Mountains and Four Corners. Even in Albuquerque, highs will only be in the mid 30s but with plenty of sunshine and dry air.
Christian doctors challenge New Mexico’s End-of-Life Options Act
The Attorney General's Office said they are "reviewing the state's interest in this matter and will respond in a court filing."
KOAT 7
Wind chill advisory issued for parts of New Mexico
Some of the coldest temperatures of the season are possible Friday night and Saturday morning. Because of the cold temperatures, a wind chill advisory has been issued for parts of New Mexico. Here's what you need to know. Wind Chill Advisory. The National Weather Service issued a wind chill advisory...
KRQE News 13
Colder Friday, frigid by Saturday morning
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Friday morning is very cold across the state. Temperatures are starting in the single digits and teens in northern New Mexico and twenties and low thirties in southern NM. Today will stay colder, because a cold front is pushing through the state. Skies will be dry and mostly sunny, but winds will be breezy. Gusts up to around 25 mph will develop this afternoon in the Four Corners and central NM, including Albuquerque and the central highlands.
KOAT 7
More than 2,500 'orphaned wells' are threatening New Mexico's environment
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — New data shows there are more than 2,500 "orphan wells" throughout New Mexico that have the potential to leak dangerous gas into the air and contaminate groundwater. And experts think there could be more that we don’t know about. Orphan wells are oil drilling operations...
Rio Grande Sun
Neil James DeHerrera
Neil James DeHerrera, 48, a resident of Espanola NM, joined our Lord and Savior, on Monday, December 5, 2022. He is preceded in death by his maternal Grandfather Fredrick DeHerrera, paternal grandparents Honorio and Juanita Rael, Uncle Fredrick David DeHerrera, Cousins Dennis Rael, Leona Quintana, Johnny Lawson, and friends Chris Valdez and Dina Barron-Ortiz.
KRQE News 13
Clouds and wind increase overnight
High temperatures Sunday were well above average as Albuquerque reached 56°, Roswell 64°, and Santa Fe 51°. Even Farmington climbed to 60° which was a record high for December 11. All eyes now turn to the big storm slamming the west coast. It’ll have impacts all over the Intermountain West and Desert Southwest regions with high wind gusts, snow, and bitter cold temperatures. Clouds are already working their way into the Four Corners. For the southeast corner, those southerly winds will bring more low level moisture/fog back into the state. So plan on more dense fog for Clovis southward into Hobbs.
