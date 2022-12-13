Read full article on original website
Related
Jalopnik
Ford Teases its First Volkswagen-Based EV For Europe
When Ford killed off the Fiesta in Europe, the company made no secret about what would replace it: Electric crossovers, built on Volkswagen’s MEB platform. Now, with a tweet from European Model E boss Martin Sander, the blue oval has shown off a sneak peek of its next electrified model. And folks, it sure is a boxy crossover.
Jalopnik
Ford Settles Lawsuit Over Super Duty Roof Failures For $1.7 Billion
Over the summer, a Georgia judge ordered Ford Motor Company to pay the largest settlement in the state’s history, $1.7 billion. The suit is the culmination of nearly 20 years of lawsuits—at issue was the safety of the roof of the Super Duty pickup. A report from Wall Street Journal found that before the almost $2 billion settlement, Ford has settled dozens of other cases related to the roofs over the years, and multiple deaths, all while arguing that its trucks are safe.
Jalopnik
Why Is the Chrysler Airflow Taking So Long?
Another January means another Consumer Electronics Show. They’re basically like the car shows of old, except for tech, and therefore mostly showcases of vaporware. Stellantis has had big showings at CES in the past and will again in 2023, pushing two big concepts — the Ram Revolution and Peugeot Inception. Both are electric vehicles, and they may not be the only debuts the company shares depending on what Chrysler has in store.
Jalopnik
What Is Your 2022 Automotive Highlight?
2022 has been quite a year, hasn’t it? Just about every week something new and wild happens that can make us lose sight of what really matters: cars. I’m mostly joking, but as we are a car website, we should probably talk about those. This is what leads us to today’s question.
Jalopnik
The 2023 Kia EV6 GT Has a Ton of Power in a Compromised Package
The Kia EV6 is a great car. It’s reasonably priced, comfortable, offers as much as 310 miles of range and looks cool with its big ol’ ducktail on the back. But Kia knows it’s not enough to just be a good all-rounder in a world of high-performance electric cars. No, you’ve gotta be quick, too. Hence the introduction of Kia’s new halo electric car, the EV6 GT.
Jalopnik
Pepsi’s Tesla Semis Will Hit The Road in 2023: Report
Tesla’s long-awaited electric Semi trucks may finally get their debut in 2023 when Pepsi begins rolling its fleet out across the U.S., a new report found that electric cars cost “almost” the same as their gas-powered counterparts, and NASA scraps a mission to track climate change. All this and more in The Morning Shift for Monday, December 19, 2022.
Jalopnik
Hyundai and Kia's Alabama Suppliers Really Love Child Labor
Back in July, Reuters broke the news that SMART Alabama, a Hyundai-owned supplier, had been employing child laborers as young as 12. The next month, the U.S. Department of Labor accused a second supplier, SL Alabama LLC, of also using child labor. Today, Reuters published another report that claims the child labor issue among Hyundai and Kia’s suppliers is even worse than we previously knew.
Jalopnik
F1 Hopes Wet-Weather Wheel Arches Will Prevent Another Rain-Shortened Race
Nobody — not the fans, drivers, teams or anyone involved with Formula 1 — wants to see a repeat of the events of the 2021 Belgian Grand Prix, or even this year’s race-shortened Suzuka race. It’s for this reason that the FIA will be instituting wheel arches for especially wet races at some point in the future. That could come possibly as soon as the second half of 2023, though we might have to wait until 2024 before we see the proposed solution in practice.
Comments / 0