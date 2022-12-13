Read full article on original website
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Injury Updates on Browns DE Jadeveon Clowney, S John Johnson III
In week 15 AFC North action against the Baltimore Ravens, the Cleveland Browns had a pair of players suffer an injury in the win. Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney is dealing with a concussion, he's in the protocol. Safety John Johnson III suffered a thigh contusion, according to head coach Kevin Stefanski.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Watch: Bengals Chirp Tom Brady While Celebrating 34-23 Win Over Buccaneers
CINCINNATI — The Bengals went into Tampa and stormed back against the Buccaneers to win 34-23 on Sunday. Joe Burrow and the offense lit up the stadium with 31 unanswered points powered by a bevy of Bucs' turnovers. Check out the team celebrating after the win, including comments about...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
‘It Stings!’ Which Patriots Are To Blame for Loss at Raiders?
For as many words used to describe the New England Patriots perplexing 30-24 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 15, nearly as many fingers are being pointed in assigning culpability for the game’s baffling ending. On the final play of regulation, running back Rhamondre Stevenson took a...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Former Texas TE Jahleel Billingsley To Declare For 2023 NFL Draft
Former Texas Longhorns tight end Jahleel Billingsley could have tested the transfer portal to better his NFL draft stock. Instead, he'll test the draft circles in hopes of hearing his name be called next April. According to reports, Billingsley will forgo his final two years of eligibility and enter the...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Bowl Season Mock
With the college football regular season over and bowl mania in full swing, it's time to revisit the 2023 draft. As always, the quarterbacks are the biggest story, but several under-the-radar players have the talent to be big risers during the pre-draft process. Here is an updated 2023 mock draft.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
NFL Draft Profile: Garrett Shrader, Quarterback, Syracuse Orange
San Luis Obispo Tribune
NFL Draft Profile: Deshaun Fenwick, Running Back, Oregon State Beavers
Commanders QB Taylor Heinicke Mocked by Winning Giants - It's The Shoes. By David Harrison Sports Illustrated Washington Football News, Analysis and More.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Marcus Allen Takes Blame for Poor Special Teams Penalty
The Pittsburgh Steelers' defense allowed three points on a drive that was already over due to an unsportsmanlike penalty from inside linebacker Marcus Allen. Allen walked into the Panthers huddle as both teams prepared their punt units and was caught by refs harassing Carolina players on the sideline. He was flagged and the Panthers turned back-to-back sacks into an opportunity for a field goal.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
New York Giants Mailbag: Daniel Jones, Kenny Golladay, Saquon Barkley, and More
If you'd like to submit a question for the mailbag, please send it to nygiantsmaven@gmail.com. We reserve the right to edit letters for clarity and conciseness. While we try to answer all questions received, we reserve to consolidate if several people ask the same question. (from Raymond S.): It is...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Saints’ Only Focus Is Ending Strong
The Saints aren't dead, yet. They live on to fight another week, as they can't get eliminated from the NFC South picture after Sunday's win over the Falcons. It was another case of how the team almost let a game they were in control of slip away, but they got the help they needed on defense at the end of the game to create a crucial turnover to help secure a win.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys Clinch NFL Playoff Spot
Former Mississippi State quarterback Dak Prescott will be leading his Dallas Cowboys into the NFL Playoffs once again. Despite a 40-34 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday afternoon, the Cowboys (10-4) were able to secure a spot in the postseason with a little help from an NFC East foe. The New York Giants took down the Washington Commanders by a score of 20-12 late Sunday night, giving the Cowboys the green light.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Monday Morning Thoughts: Now What?
Sunday's 24-16 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers rounded out the AFC North's sweep of the Carolina Panthers. Three of the four losses (Cincinnati, Baltimore, and Pittsburgh) could be considered some of the worst games the Panthers have played this season. Why the Panthers, a team that prides itself on physicality and winning in the trenches, had such a hard time fitting in/competing with the physicality of the AFC North is mindboggling.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Steelers Name Mitch Trubisky Starting QB vs Panthers
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers will start Mitch Trubisky at quarterback in Week 15 against the Carolina Panthers. The former starter will play his sixth game this season in replace of rookie Kenny Pickett, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rappoport. Pickett remains in the concussion protocol but has progressed...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Flick’s Forum: What to Make of Falcons QB Desmond Ridder’s First Start
Atlanta Falcons rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder stood at the podium some 30 minutes after his first professional start. Ridder, 23, said the emotions of the day hadn't fully processed, but he knew he was down because of the final result - a 21-18 Falcons loss to the New Orleans Saints.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Cowboys Ex Cole Beasley Moves by Bills to Active Roster
FRISCO - A former Dallas Cowboys standout is moving back into the spotlight. The Buffalo Bills made the surprise move of signing former wide receiver Cole Beasley to the practice squad … and now he’s coming up to the varsity. The former Bill called it a career after...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Davis Mills Fumble Derails Houston Texans’ Upset Bid Against Chiefs
HOUSTON -- Davis Mills took off on a scramble, hoping to replicate his success running the football from earlier in the game when he took off for a rare touchdown run. Instead of escaping the defense, the Houston Texans' quarterback ran into trouble as Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark smacked the football out of his hand and it ricocheted off Mills' leg and into the hands of linebacker Willie Gay.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Watch: Bengals Release ‘They Gotta Play Us’ Hype Video Ahead Tampa Bay Matchup
CINCINNATI — The Bengals have championed "They Gotta Play Us" as their mantra this season. That was a heavy theme in the latest hype video as Joe Burrow and the Bengals get ready to face Tom Brady and the Bucs. Check out the clip ahead of kickoff this afternoon.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Texans vs. Chiefs: What Went Wrong In Another Heartbreaking Houston Loss
HOUSTON — The Houston Texans (1-12-1) came into the game as a 14-point underdog to the Kansas City Chiefs (11-3). But similar to their performance against the Dallas Cowboys, the Texans stayed competitive and nearly completed an improbable upset. "That team out there who has won only one game,...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Odds Lions Beat Jets
The Detroit Lions (6-7), winners of five of their last six games, will look to make it three in a row in a pivotal road matchup with the N.Y. Jets (7-6) Sunday. Detroit has already won once at MetLife Stadium this season, having beaten the N.Y. Giants in Week 11, 31-18.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Injury Report: Andrew Wiggins Receives Official Status For Warriors vs. Raptors
The Golden State Warriors have been without Andrew Wiggins for the last six games, and it will remain that way vs. the Toronto Raptors. The Warriors announced that Wiggins would miss Sunday's game vs. Toronto, making it his 7th straight absence. The Warriors rely heavily on Wiggins, especially on the...
