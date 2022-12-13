Read full article on original website
BBC
Brixton Academy: Mother of two dies after Asake concert crush
A woman has died after being injured in a crush at a gig at London's Brixton O2 Academy that left several others hurt. The concert, by Afro-pop singer Asake, had to be abandoned part-way through after a "large number of people" tried to force their way inside on Thursday, the Met Police said.
BBC
Dog rescued from Wakefield frozen lake after his puppy alerts owner
A dog was rescued from a frozen lake after his puppy alerted their owner. Cocker spaniel Bruce fell into the ice water after running across a frozen fishing lake at Green Lane in Horbury, Wakefield, on Wednesday. Owner Sharon Skinner said she was led to the lake by eight-month-old puppy...
BBC
Netherlands slavery: Saying sorry leaves Dutch divided
The Netherlands has apologised for its colonial past and the enslavement and exploration mandated by the Dutch state during the 17th-19th centuries. Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said that slavery must be recognised in "the clearest terms" as "a crime against humanity". The speech in The Hague on Monday came...
BBC
Bible John: The forgotten women at the heart of a serial killer mystery
Patricia Docker, Jemima MacDonald and Helen Puttock were murdered in Glasgow in the late 1960s. Their names became synonymous with Bible John - the man believed to have been responsible for all three killings. Journalist Audrey Gillan reassesses the case to find out who these women were and to tell their forgotten stories.
BBC
Teenager dead as two cars plunge into river near Aboyne
A teenager has died after two cars plunged into a river in Aberdeenshire. Both cars went into the River Dee after a crash on the A93 near Aboyne shortly after 08:00. A 19-year-old man who was driving an Audi involved in the collision died at the scene. The 26-year-old driver...
BBC
People on frozen water prompts urgent warning from police forces
Many calls about children and adults on frozen water have sparked urgent pleas from police forces, as England is gripped with ice warnings. It has been one week since four boys aged six, eight, 10 and 11 died after plunging into icy waters in Solihull. Recent incidents have been reported...
BBC
Christmas: Rats shut Colwyn Bay school until new year
A rat infestation which cancelled a school's Christmas concert will keep children out of school for the rest of term. Pupils at Eirias High School in Colwyn Bay, Conwy county, were due to perform on Thursday but reports of rats in abandoned toilets prevented this. The school has been closed...
BBC
Crime gang convicted over industrial-scale drug lab
Four members of an organised crime gang have been convicted of running an industrial-scale amphetamine lab in Scotland. The group, who also trafficked heroin and cocaine from the site, were caught after a National Crime Agency investigation. They used a garage in Motherwell to store chemicals to make amphetamine. The...
BBC
Kirton Holme: Fire crews tackle large stack fire on farmland
Firefighters have tackled a large blaze on farmland in Lincolnshire. Lincolnshire fire crews were called to the burning stacks, believed to be hay or straw, at Kirton Holme, near Boston, juts before 05:00 GMT on Monday. A spokesperson for the service said an inspection was due to take place at...
BBC
Police discover drugs worth up to £20m in Redditch
Four men have been arrested after illegal drugs, worth an estimated £20m, were discovered in Redditch. Police officers from three forces took part in the raids in Worcestershire and found the drugs, believed to be cocaine, inside a number of vehicles. West Yorkshire Police said it had seized about...
BBC
Sale of housebuilding firm Stewart Milne put on hold
The sale of housebuilding firm Stewart Milne has been put on hold. North east-based entrepreneur Mr Milne, a former electrician, started the business in 1975. The sale was announced in April on news of his retiral, but the directors have now put discussions with "interested parties" on hold due to market conditions.
BBC
Southampton: New cruise ship docks ahead of maiden voyage
A new cruise ship has arrived in UK waters to collect its first passengers ahead of its maiden voyage. P&O's Arvia docked in Southampton on Sunday and will spend its first season sailing in the Caribbean where it will be officially named. At 345m-long and with 16 decks, the ship...
BBC
Rare tractor to be restored after Dorset charity run crash
The owner of a rare tractor that has raised more than £60,000 for good causes has vowed to restore it after it was wrecked during a charity event. The 1982 International 1255XL and a car collided on Sunday during the WillDoes tractor run near Cerne Abbas, Dorset. Owner Philip...
BBC
Experts claim breakthrough in ancient Stonehenge tool kit puzzle
Archaeologists say a 4,000-year-old tool kit found among the grave of a Bronze Age spiritual leader was used for working with gold. The stone tool kit was found near Stonehenge more than two centuries ago but its use until now has been unknown. Researchers at the University of Leicester have...
