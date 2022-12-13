Read full article on original website
Chris Duarte upgraded to questionable for Indiana Pacers after G League rehab assignment
The Indiana Pacers take on the New York Knicks on Sunday, and there is a chance that young wing Chris Duarte will be active for the first time in 44 days. On November 4, Duarte landed awkwardly defending a layup against the Miami Heat and badly sprained his ankle. It has held him out for the six-plus weeks since, though he has ramped up his activity level steadily.
Raptors Desperate for a Win vs. 76ers: Where to Watch, Injury Reports, Odds
It's not a must-win game in late December, but it's getting close for the Toronto Raptors who will look to end a six-game slide Monday night against the Philadelphia 76ers at 7 p.m. ET. View the original article to see embedded media. Where to Watch. Sportsnet and TSN 1050 will...
Nikola Jokic Records Statistical Feat Unseen Since 1968
View the original article to see embedded media. Nikola Jokić notched his fifth triple double of the season on Sunday night, and his monstrous stat line was the first of its kind in the NBA in more than 54 years, when Wilt Chamberlain put up similar numbers. Denver’s back-to-back...
Lakers News: Shorthanded L.A. Wins Thriller Against Wizards, 119-117
On Lawrence Tanter Night, your shorthanded Los Angeles Lakers did their 40-year PA announcer proud by holding on to beat the visiting Washington Wizards 119-117 in a back-and-forth affair that brought out the best in remaining L.A. All-Star LeBron James. With both Anthony Davis and Patrick Beverley sidelined due to...
Golden State Warriors vs Toronto Raptors Injury Report Revealed
The Golden State Warriors are entering game number two without Steph Curry and have to adapt and survive. The Warriors will be missing some very key players while the Raptors will be missing their own slew of players. The Warriors will be missing Steph Curry with left shoulder soreness, Andre...
Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed
WNBA superstar Brittney Griner is home for Christmas after President Joe Biden made the controversial decision last week to trade her for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout in a prisoner swap with the Russian government. Griner thanked her supporters in her first public statement since her release. Griner also reaffirmed her desire to play for Read more... The post Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Damian Lillard: Steph Curry is ‘Obviously’ Greatest Shooter Ever
Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard recently eclipsed 18,000 career points in his team's latest win, and also moved into sole possessions of 8th place on the NBA's all-time three-pointers made list. With his 2,222nd career triple, Lillard passed Jamal Crawford for 8th place on that list, doing so in 598 less games.
Thunder Gameday: First of Two Contests Against Trail Blazers
The Portland Trail Blazers have been solid to start the season as they look to make the playoffs. On the flip side, the Oklahoma City Thunder are still outside of even the play-in picture. These two teams will face off at Paycom Center tonight, which will be the first of...
Lakers News: Anthony Davis Out Indefinitely With Foot Injury
Well, it was fun while it lasted. Your Los Angeles Lakers had appeared to have turned a corner of late following a brutal 2-10 start to their 2022-23 NBA season, having gone 10-6 since that initial stretch. A lot of their recent success can be chalked up to superstar Anthony Davis, who has looked like a different player since adjusting his shot profile to prioritize the post and fully committing to his role as a full-time center.
Problems Galore for Raptors Whose Slide Continues With Blowout Loss to Warriors
Three times the Toronto Raptors grabbed offensive rebounds on one possession in the second quarter. It became almost comical as the team full of 6-foot-9ish wings played keep away, grabbing boards one after another as the Golden State Warriors jumped in vain. The problem: It never turned into points. It's...
Bronny James, Sierra Canyon Fall to Akron’s St. Vincent-St. Mary
One day, Bronny and Bryce James are expected to follow in their famous father’s footsteps into the NBA. However, on Saturday night, LeBron James earned bragging rights over his sons. While playing for Sierra Canyon School, Bronny and Bryce faced off against LeBron’s alma mater, Akron’s St. Vincent-St. Mary’s...
Doncic, Wood Combine For 65 in Mavs’ Blowout of Blazers
Coming off a deflating blowout loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday, the Dallas Mavericks bounced back in a big way on Friday night by blowing out Damian Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers, 130-110. Dallas improved to 15-14 on the year, and Portland dropped to 16-13. The Mavs are 2-0 against the Trail Blazers this season.
Injury Report: Andrew Wiggins Receives Official Status For Warriors vs. Raptors
The Golden State Warriors have been without Andrew Wiggins for the last six games, and it will remain that way vs. the Toronto Raptors. The Warriors announced that Wiggins would miss Sunday's game vs. Toronto, making it his 7th straight absence. The Warriors rely heavily on Wiggins, especially on the...
