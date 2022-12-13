Read full article on original website
NFL Draft Profile: Garrett Shrader, Quarterback, Syracuse Orange
Injury Updates on Browns DE Jadeveon Clowney, S John Johnson III
In week 15 AFC North action against the Baltimore Ravens, the Cleveland Browns had a pair of players suffer an injury in the win. Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney is dealing with a concussion, he's in the protocol. Safety John Johnson III suffered a thigh contusion, according to head coach Kevin Stefanski.
NFL Draft Profile: Deshaun Fenwick, Running Back, Oregon State Beavers
Watch: Bengals Chirp Tom Brady While Celebrating 34-23 Win Over Buccaneers
CINCINNATI — The Bengals went into Tampa and stormed back against the Buccaneers to win 34-23 on Sunday. Joe Burrow and the offense lit up the stadium with 31 unanswered points powered by a bevy of Bucs' turnovers. Check out the team celebrating after the win, including comments about...
Former Texas TE Jahleel Billingsley To Declare For 2023 NFL Draft
Former Texas Longhorns tight end Jahleel Billingsley could have tested the transfer portal to better his NFL draft stock. Instead, he'll test the draft circles in hopes of hearing his name be called next April. According to reports, Billingsley will forgo his final two years of eligibility and enter the...
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Bowl Season Mock
With the college football regular season over and bowl mania in full swing, it's time to revisit the 2023 draft. As always, the quarterbacks are the biggest story, but several under-the-radar players have the talent to be big risers during the pre-draft process. Here is an updated 2023 mock draft.
Steelers Should Consider Starting Mitch Trubisky Again
PITTSBURGH -- By no means should the Pittsburgh Steelers start a quarterback controversy, and by no means should they hurt the confidence of Kenny Pickett, bu they should consider starting Mitch Trubisk for another week. With the playoffs looming and each game carrying the weight of the season, the Steelers...
Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys Clinch NFL Playoff Spot
Former Mississippi State quarterback Dak Prescott will be leading his Dallas Cowboys into the NFL Playoffs once again. Despite a 40-34 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday afternoon, the Cowboys (10-4) were able to secure a spot in the postseason with a little help from an NFC East foe. The New York Giants took down the Washington Commanders by a score of 20-12 late Sunday night, giving the Cowboys the green light.
Saints’ Only Focus Is Ending Strong
The Saints aren't dead, yet. They live on to fight another week, as they can't get eliminated from the NFC South picture after Sunday's win over the Falcons. It was another case of how the team almost let a game they were in control of slip away, but they got the help they needed on defense at the end of the game to create a crucial turnover to help secure a win.
‘It Stings!’ Which Patriots Are To Blame for Loss at Raiders?
For as many words used to describe the New England Patriots perplexing 30-24 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 15, nearly as many fingers are being pointed in assigning culpability for the game’s baffling ending. On the final play of regulation, running back Rhamondre Stevenson took a...
Four Winners, Three Losers From Steelers Victory Over Panthers
The Pittsburgh Steelers defense - particularly its front seven - led the way in a 24-16 victory over the Carolina Panthers. Meanwhile, the offense, led by two maligned players in Pittsburgh - did just enough to keep the Panthers off their backs. The Steelers played from ahead all afternoon and were in control.
Monday Morning Thoughts: Now What?
Sunday's 24-16 loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers rounded out the AFC North's sweep of the Carolina Panthers. Three of the four losses (Cincinnati, Baltimore, and Pittsburgh) could be considered some of the worst games the Panthers have played this season. Why the Panthers, a team that prides itself on physicality and winning in the trenches, had such a hard time fitting in/competing with the physicality of the AFC North is mindboggling.
Saints Week-16 Playoff Scenarios
Unbelievably, the New Orleans Saints still have a chance, albeit slim, to qualify for the playoffs as they enter Week 16. Thanks to an abysmal NFC South, the 5-9 Saints sit tied for second place in the division after a 21-18 win over the Falcons on Sunday. Current NFC South...
Bengals Open As Slight Road Favorites Against New England
CINCINNATI — The best-spread team in the NFL is favored on the road this week. Joe Burrow and the Bengals are 3.5-point favorites against the Patriots on Christmas Eve, with a total set at 39.5 points. Cincinnati is now an NFL-best 11-3 against the spread this season after covering...
Marcus Allen Takes Blame for Poor Special Teams Penalty
The Pittsburgh Steelers' defense allowed three points on a drive that was already over due to an unsportsmanlike penalty from inside linebacker Marcus Allen. Allen walked into the Panthers huddle as both teams prepared their punt units and was caught by refs harassing Carolina players on the sideline. He was flagged and the Panthers turned back-to-back sacks into an opportunity for a field goal.
Flick’s Forum: What to Make of Falcons QB Desmond Ridder’s First Start
Atlanta Falcons rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder stood at the podium some 30 minutes after his first professional start. Ridder, 23, said the emotions of the day hadn't fully processed, but he knew he was down because of the final result - a 21-18 Falcons loss to the New Orleans Saints.
Cowboys Ex Cole Beasley Moves by Bills to Active Roster
FRISCO - A former Dallas Cowboys standout is moving back into the spotlight. The Buffalo Bills made the surprise move of signing former wide receiver Cole Beasley to the practice squad … and now he’s coming up to the varsity. The former Bill called it a career after...
New York Giants Mailbag: Daniel Jones, Kenny Golladay, Saquon Barkley, and More
If you'd like to submit a question for the mailbag, please send it to nygiantsmaven@gmail.com. We reserve the right to edit letters for clarity and conciseness. While we try to answer all questions received, we reserve to consolidate if several people ask the same question. (from Raymond S.): It is...
Tyron Smith’s Cowboys vs. Jaguars: ’5 Different O-Line Combos’?! How to Watch, Odds, Injuries
FRISCO - It's been a long time since the Jacksonville Jaguars played a meaningful game in the month of December. But that's just what we have on Sunday as the Cowboys arrive for a Week 15 visit. The Jaguars - who are typically far out of the AFC race by...
Davis Mills Fumble Derails Houston Texans’ Upset Bid Against Chiefs
HOUSTON -- Davis Mills took off on a scramble, hoping to replicate his success running the football from earlier in the game when he took off for a rare touchdown run. Instead of escaping the defense, the Houston Texans' quarterback ran into trouble as Kansas City Chiefs defensive end Frank Clark smacked the football out of his hand and it ricocheted off Mills' leg and into the hands of linebacker Willie Gay.
