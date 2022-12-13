The Saints aren't dead, yet. They live on to fight another week, as they can't get eliminated from the NFC South picture after Sunday's win over the Falcons. It was another case of how the team almost let a game they were in control of slip away, but they got the help they needed on defense at the end of the game to create a crucial turnover to help secure a win.

