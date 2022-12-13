ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

ClutchPoints

Dak Prescott’s immediate reaction to OT loss to Jaguars

The Cowboys were defeated by the Jaguars after quarterback Dak Prescott threw a game-ending pick-six in overtime. Following the loss, Prescott spoke about his mentality bouncing back the rest of the season. Dallas fell to Jacksonville 40-34. Prescott threw his interception on just the fourth offensive play of overtime for...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
ClutchPoints

Dak Prescott fires stern message after brutal OT loss vs. Jaguars

The Dallas Cowboys got ambushed by the red-hot Jacksonville Jaguars on the road Sunday, losing via overtime to Trevor Lawrence and company to the tune of a 40-34 score. The loss also came after the Cowboys scored a too-close-for-comfort win over the Houston Texans in Week 14. For Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott, the defeat at […] The post Dak Prescott fires stern message after brutal OT loss vs. Jaguars appeared first on ClutchPoints.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
ClutchPoints

Patrick Mahomes’ honest reaction to Chiefs barely beating Texans

The Kansas City Chiefs required overtime to beat the lowly Houston Texans on Sunday, 30-24. Kansas City entered the game as two touchdown favorites, yet found themselves trailing for much of the day. Afterwards, Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes was very candid with the team’s performance. “We know we have a lot to work on,” Mahomes […] The post Patrick Mahomes’ honest reaction to Chiefs barely beating Texans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

Antonio Brown calls out Malika Andrews, ESPN for stealing his signature dance

Disgraced NFL star Antonio Brown didn’t appreciate ESPN for not giving him credit for the viral dance celebration that he popularized. During the latest episode of NBA Today, Malika Andrews, Richard Jefferson and the rest of the crew started their segment by doing Brown’s dance celebration. However, Ab took offense to the fact that the network didn’t even mention him for the dance despite the fact that they’re often so quick reporting negative stuff about him.
ClutchPoints

Russell Wilson gets injury update for Broncos’ Christmas Day match vs. Rams

To say that the Denver Broncos are having a miserable season is a bit of an understatement. Despite having a new QB and head coach, the time has still struggled to make it over the .500 mark. They were, at the very least, able to hang on without Russell Wilson for one game against the […] The post Russell Wilson gets injury update for Broncos’ Christmas Day match vs. Rams appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DENVER, CO
ClutchPoints

Falcons QB Desmond Ridder’s first NFL start gets brutally honest assessment from Arthur Smith

Desmond Ridder’s first start in the NFL went as expected for the Atlanta Falcons. The rookie quarterback struggled rather heavily in his first few drives, as he looked a bit jittery at times. When he settled down, though, he had a rather mediocre, if not below-average performance: 13 out of 26 passes completed for just […] The post Falcons QB Desmond Ridder’s first NFL start gets brutally honest assessment from Arthur Smith appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ATLANTA, GA
ClutchPoints

Bengals Joe Burrow reaches heights Patrick Mahomes could only dream of

Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals dominated the Tampa Buccaneers in Week 15, winning 34-23. As Cincinnati took down Tom Brady and the Bucs, Burrow accomplished something no other NFL player ever has. Burrow had four passing touchdowns against Tampa Bay. His first score, a five-yard pass to Tee Higgins was the 75th touchdown pass […] The post Bengals Joe Burrow reaches heights Patrick Mahomes could only dream of appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CINCINNATI, OH
ClutchPoints

Mitchell Trubisky shares intriguing admission about key moment in win vs Panthers

With rookie running back Kenny Pickett sidelined in Week 15  against the Carolina Panthers due to a brain injury, the Pittsburgh Steelers went with Week 1 starter Mitchell Trubisky to handle the chores under center. Trubisky put up a mediocre job against the Panthers, but his performance was enough to lead the Steelers to a […] The post Mitchell Trubisky shares intriguing admission about key moment in win vs Panthers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PITTSBURGH, PA
ClutchPoints

Gio Bernard snaps at questions on fake punt debacle vs. Bengals

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were dealt a painful blow Sunday by the Cincinnati Bengals, as they lost to Joe Burrow and company, 34-23, at home. There were plenty of things that did not go in the Bucs’ favor for them to lose that game, given the fact that they were up by as many as 17 points at one point in the first half. Among those that didn’t go their way was a fake punt attempt that was botched by running back Gio Bernard.
TAMPA, FL
ClutchPoints

NFL Power Rankings, Week 16: Bills, Vikings clinch as Cowboys lose OT stunner

Week 15 of the NFL season saw a few playoff-bound teams struggle in winnable games, while the Wild Card race in both the AFC and NFC grew even tighter. The NFL Power Rankings have not seen a change at the top in a bit, and Week 16 is no different as the Philadelphia Eagles continue […] The post NFL Power Rankings, Week 16: Bills, Vikings clinch as Cowboys lose OT stunner appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

Ravens avoid disaster with Marcus Peters injury

The Baltimore Ravens mustered just 3 points in their Week 15 loss to the Cleveland Browns. Lamar Jackson’s absence loomed large as Baltimore conceded first place in the AFC North to the Cincinnati Bengals with the defeat. However, cornerback Marcus Peters’ calf injury reportedly isn’t expected to keep him out for an extended period of time, per Ian Rapoport.
BALTIMORE, MD
ClutchPoints

NFC playoff picture: How NFL postseason field looks after Week 15

The NFL regular season is coming to a close, and the playoff picture is becoming more solidified. Some of the final spots are up for grabs and will be exciting to watch over the coming weeks. With Week 15 just about in the books, the NFC playoff picture is getting tighter and tighter.
ClutchPoints

Colts star Jonathan Taylor likely done for 2022 season

The 2022 season was not one to remember for Jonathan Taylor The Indianapolis Colts’ star running back didn’t enjoy a season as stellar as his 2021 campaign due to regression from the team and injuries. With three games remaining on the schedule for the 4-9-1 Colts, Taylor may be done for the season.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
ClutchPoints

Travis Hunter makes transfer portal decision amid Deion Sanders, Colorado speculation

Another player is leaving Jackson State football following the departure of Deion Sanders, who is now the head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes. In his YouTube channel, Jackson State cornerback Travis Hunter announced that he is entering the transfer portal to search for a new school to play for. “What’s next for me is, first […] The post Travis Hunter makes transfer portal decision amid Deion Sanders, Colorado speculation appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOULDER, CO
ClutchPoints

Dallas Goedert gets crucial injury update after Eagles’ comeback win vs. Bears

The Philadelphia Eagles picked up a narrow win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday, once again suiting up without star tight end Dallas Goedert. The Eagles surprisingly opted against activating Goedert from IR ahead of the Week 15 clash, despite the expectation that he’d be ready to return from injury. After the game, Nick Sirianni dropped an injury update on Goedert and explained why the tight end wasn’t on the field on Sunday.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Deshaun Watson gets real on home debut with Browns after win vs. Ravens

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson couldn’t wish for a better home debut than what he had on Saturday against the Baltimore Ravens. Watson, who returned to action in Week 13 after serving his 11-game suspension, is still trying to get into rhythm with his new teammates. However, he did just enough to help the Browns […] The post Deshaun Watson gets real on home debut with Browns after win vs. Ravens appeared first on ClutchPoints.
CLEVELAND, OH
