Dak Prescott’s immediate reaction to OT loss to Jaguars
The Cowboys were defeated by the Jaguars after quarterback Dak Prescott threw a game-ending pick-six in overtime. Following the loss, Prescott spoke about his mentality bouncing back the rest of the season. Dallas fell to Jacksonville 40-34. Prescott threw his interception on just the fourth offensive play of overtime for...
Dak Prescott fires stern message after brutal OT loss vs. Jaguars
The Dallas Cowboys got ambushed by the red-hot Jacksonville Jaguars on the road Sunday, losing via overtime to Trevor Lawrence and company to the tune of a 40-34 score. The loss also came after the Cowboys scored a too-close-for-comfort win over the Houston Texans in Week 14. For Dallas quarterback Dak Prescott, the defeat at […] The post Dak Prescott fires stern message after brutal OT loss vs. Jaguars appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Patrick Mahomes’ honest reaction to Chiefs barely beating Texans
The Kansas City Chiefs required overtime to beat the lowly Houston Texans on Sunday, 30-24. Kansas City entered the game as two touchdown favorites, yet found themselves trailing for much of the day. Afterwards, Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes was very candid with the team’s performance. “We know we have a lot to work on,” Mahomes […] The post Patrick Mahomes’ honest reaction to Chiefs barely beating Texans appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Chiefs owner’s savage Texans comment after narrow win
The Chiefs took down the Texans in Week 15, but it was much closer than many imagined. But still, a win is a win, and Chiefs’ owner Clark Hunt made sure to remind the Texans just that. Kansas City defeated the Texans 30-24 in overtime. The win clinched the...
Cowboys Mike McCarthy’s immediate reaction to Dak Prescott’s game-ending pick-6
The Cowboys fell to the Jaguars after Dak Prescott threw a game-ending pick-six. Immediately after the loss, head coach Mike McCarthy shared his thoughts on Prescott’s unfortunate turnover. Dallas lost to Jacksonville 40-34 in overtime. McCarthy had a simple response in defeat, saying “Unlucky bounce for us. Great play...
Antonio Brown calls out Malika Andrews, ESPN for stealing his signature dance
Disgraced NFL star Antonio Brown didn’t appreciate ESPN for not giving him credit for the viral dance celebration that he popularized. During the latest episode of NBA Today, Malika Andrews, Richard Jefferson and the rest of the crew started their segment by doing Brown’s dance celebration. However, Ab took offense to the fact that the network didn’t even mention him for the dance despite the fact that they’re often so quick reporting negative stuff about him.
Texas football RB Bijan Robinson makes NFL Draft decision after massive campaign
Texas football will be losing its best player to the professional ranks. Running back Bijan Robinson, who put his name in the program history books after three fantastic seasons for the Longhorns, announced on Monday that he will declare for the 2023 NFL Draft. Via Jeff Barker:. Certainly not a...
Russell Wilson gets injury update for Broncos’ Christmas Day match vs. Rams
To say that the Denver Broncos are having a miserable season is a bit of an understatement. Despite having a new QB and head coach, the time has still struggled to make it over the .500 mark. They were, at the very least, able to hang on without Russell Wilson for one game against the […] The post Russell Wilson gets injury update for Broncos’ Christmas Day match vs. Rams appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Falcons QB Desmond Ridder’s first NFL start gets brutally honest assessment from Arthur Smith
Desmond Ridder’s first start in the NFL went as expected for the Atlanta Falcons. The rookie quarterback struggled rather heavily in his first few drives, as he looked a bit jittery at times. When he settled down, though, he had a rather mediocre, if not below-average performance: 13 out of 26 passes completed for just […] The post Falcons QB Desmond Ridder’s first NFL start gets brutally honest assessment from Arthur Smith appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bengals Joe Burrow reaches heights Patrick Mahomes could only dream of
Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals dominated the Tampa Buccaneers in Week 15, winning 34-23. As Cincinnati took down Tom Brady and the Bucs, Burrow accomplished something no other NFL player ever has. Burrow had four passing touchdowns against Tampa Bay. His first score, a five-yard pass to Tee Higgins was the 75th touchdown pass […] The post Bengals Joe Burrow reaches heights Patrick Mahomes could only dream of appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Mitchell Trubisky shares intriguing admission about key moment in win vs Panthers
With rookie running back Kenny Pickett sidelined in Week 15 against the Carolina Panthers due to a brain injury, the Pittsburgh Steelers went with Week 1 starter Mitchell Trubisky to handle the chores under center. Trubisky put up a mediocre job against the Panthers, but his performance was enough to lead the Steelers to a […] The post Mitchell Trubisky shares intriguing admission about key moment in win vs Panthers appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Gio Bernard snaps at questions on fake punt debacle vs. Bengals
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers were dealt a painful blow Sunday by the Cincinnati Bengals, as they lost to Joe Burrow and company, 34-23, at home. There were plenty of things that did not go in the Bucs’ favor for them to lose that game, given the fact that they were up by as many as 17 points at one point in the first half. Among those that didn’t go their way was a fake punt attempt that was botched by running back Gio Bernard.
NFL Power Rankings, Week 16: Bills, Vikings clinch as Cowboys lose OT stunner
Week 15 of the NFL season saw a few playoff-bound teams struggle in winnable games, while the Wild Card race in both the AFC and NFC grew even tighter. The NFL Power Rankings have not seen a change at the top in a bit, and Week 16 is no different as the Philadelphia Eagles continue […] The post NFL Power Rankings, Week 16: Bills, Vikings clinch as Cowboys lose OT stunner appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Ravens avoid disaster with Marcus Peters injury
The Baltimore Ravens mustered just 3 points in their Week 15 loss to the Cleveland Browns. Lamar Jackson’s absence loomed large as Baltimore conceded first place in the AFC North to the Cincinnati Bengals with the defeat. However, cornerback Marcus Peters’ calf injury reportedly isn’t expected to keep him out for an extended period of time, per Ian Rapoport.
Joe Theisman, Robert Griffin III react to controversial Commanders loss to Giants
Washington Commanders fans were incredulous at the non-call to end their 20-12 loss to the New York Giants on Sunday. Current quarterback Taylor Heinicke didn’t get the benefit of the call, which outraged former franchise QBs in Robert Griffin II and Joe Theismann. Giants cornerback Darnay Holmes was draped...
NFC playoff picture: How NFL postseason field looks after Week 15
The NFL regular season is coming to a close, and the playoff picture is becoming more solidified. Some of the final spots are up for grabs and will be exciting to watch over the coming weeks. With Week 15 just about in the books, the NFC playoff picture is getting tighter and tighter.
Colts star Jonathan Taylor likely done for 2022 season
The 2022 season was not one to remember for Jonathan Taylor The Indianapolis Colts’ star running back didn’t enjoy a season as stellar as his 2021 campaign due to regression from the team and injuries. With three games remaining on the schedule for the 4-9-1 Colts, Taylor may be done for the season.
Travis Hunter makes transfer portal decision amid Deion Sanders, Colorado speculation
Another player is leaving Jackson State football following the departure of Deion Sanders, who is now the head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes. In his YouTube channel, Jackson State cornerback Travis Hunter announced that he is entering the transfer portal to search for a new school to play for. “What’s next for me is, first […] The post Travis Hunter makes transfer portal decision amid Deion Sanders, Colorado speculation appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dallas Goedert gets crucial injury update after Eagles’ comeback win vs. Bears
The Philadelphia Eagles picked up a narrow win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday, once again suiting up without star tight end Dallas Goedert. The Eagles surprisingly opted against activating Goedert from IR ahead of the Week 15 clash, despite the expectation that he’d be ready to return from injury. After the game, Nick Sirianni dropped an injury update on Goedert and explained why the tight end wasn’t on the field on Sunday.
Deshaun Watson gets real on home debut with Browns after win vs. Ravens
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson couldn’t wish for a better home debut than what he had on Saturday against the Baltimore Ravens. Watson, who returned to action in Week 13 after serving his 11-game suspension, is still trying to get into rhythm with his new teammates. However, he did just enough to help the Browns […] The post Deshaun Watson gets real on home debut with Browns after win vs. Ravens appeared first on ClutchPoints.
