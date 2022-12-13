Around the Horn turns 20! Let's celebrate the greats of the ESPN show

Believe it or not, it was the chalkboard.

When I first started watching Around the Horn years ago, my favorite part about the show was Woody Paige's blackboard. Nobody likes dumb puns more than me, apart from possibly Paige, and after watching the show a few times just to see what he'd have on the chalkboard, I was hooked.

I was hooked because the show had great sports takes. But years later, and I really don't remember when I first started watching it, but it was a long time ago, I watched it for the sports takes. And truthfully, it's still the reason I watch. Few shows do as good a job as going around the world of sports and giving great insights and analysis, and they do a great job of mixing in voices from around the nation. That gives you a great chance to not only hear the news, but hear what people who work in other areas think about your teams when something big is going on. Obviously I enjoy the show more when the Eagles are the top team in the NFL and the Phillies made a run to the World Series, but even if you don't have a favorite team, or enjoy sports, Around the Horn is a great show.

It's because the more I watch, the more I learn. And the better I feel about sports.

I don't always agree with their takes on sports, but it's hard not to agree with the host and the guests on a variety of other topics the panelists tackle on a daily basis.

I've always been a fan of the show's host, Tony Reali. I don't like him because we're both about the same age, yet he looks 25 years younger than I do. But I think he does a great job touching on important topics. I remember when he was dealing with a very difficult time and he was candid and open.

He told viewers "It's OK to not be OK." That's not something you would hear on sports talk show, but it's something that people who watch sports shows should know.

Reali is the leader. The panelists follow his lead and because of that, the show is more than just sports. You will get everything you want, insights, analysis and mutes, but you'll also learn things.

Since there are so many greats on the show, I'll list my favorites and why. But truth be told, other than Bill Plaschke's Dodger takes, I love everything about the show. And that's not a shot at the talented columnist, as you'll see I enjoy him. I just really don't care for the Dodgers!

Tonight, the show celebrates its 20th anniversary with a bonus show at 7 p.m. on ESPN, so I thought I'd break down my favorite panelists from years ago through today. There are a lot of them, and some great ones were left off the list. But these are the men and women who stood out. When these folks are on, I just seem to enjoy it more.

So here's the list. I'll do my best to explain my narrative by using the best optics possible. I hope that's not problematic for anyone.

JA Adande

Few know the NBA better than Adande, and when he's on, I know I'm going to learn something. Who doesn't want to have a drink in the Adande lounge?

Kevin Blackistone

I'm a journalist and he's a journalism professor! He seems like a kind dude, and while I'm not down with Washington sports, he knows his stuff.

Tim Cowlishaw

A Philly guy liking a Cowboy writer? Yeah, because he's unbiased and isn't afraid to give hot takes that turn out to be not so hot, they often end up being right. Love his dry humor, too.

Elle Duncan

I think if I could hang out with anyone from the show, it would be Elle. Whether it's Sports Center or the show, she makes whatever she is on more fun. Is it funner? No, more fun. Funner should be a banned word.

Kate Fagan

Just like Reali, I don't think anyone has a bigger heart of anyone who has appeard on the show. Previously a great writer at the Inquirer, now doing great work with ESPN.

Israel Gutierrez

I loved him before knowing his story. Knowing his story, I love him even more. Probably the funniest dude on the show too. When he's on, you know it's going to be a good one.

Frank Isola

He's a New Yorker, so he's not afraid to mix it up with his fellow contestants. I rarely agree with him, but it's hard not to because he knows his stuff.

Mina Kimes

I don't think there's a better NFL analyst in the game right now, and I watch everything. Maybe Field Yates? But if Kimes says something, take it to the bank. She's incredible. And funny! And when she laughs, the show becomes that much better!

Jackie MacMullan

I don't trust anyone in sports more than her. She's a Hall of Famer for a reason. Only show I didn't like was her final one. She made the show special. It was like when Hulk Hogan was on WCW. If you read/listen to her, it's impossible not to respect her. One of the best in the industry.

Monica McNutt

As a top athlete, McNutt brings something to the table most can't. She was in the game. I love that when she disagrees with people, she has a great way of very nicely telling them they're wrong. I Tweeted this once, but when McNutt is on, the show is better.

Woody Paige

The reason I loved the show to begin with. He's the first star of the show, he's old school, but fun. His chalkboard is must-see TV. And nobody is more animated than Paige!

Bill Plaschke

I don't like the West Coast bias, but I love Plaschke. A nice dude and seeing his mom on the show always made me smile. His mom was so proud of him and for a good reason. He's a great columnist and gives great takes.

Bob Ryan

Another old school guy who fits great with the new school talent. I love when Ryan is mad about something because he get so animated.

Sarah Spain

When she was first on, I didn't like her because she was snarky. Now, I love her because she's snarky. She also won't allow stupidy. If someone does something inappropriate, she calls them out. I miss her on her ESPN radio show, one of the few shows my wife would listen to. Spain knows sports, but goes above and beyond to right wrongs and hold people accountable. Maybe the shows MVP, after my boy Reali of course!

Justin Tinsley

A young dude who clicked with me right away. Might be his takes on rap, might be how he gives great insights. You never know if you're going to like a newbie, but it took me like 10 seconds to think he was awesome, and my first opinion was correct. Hope he has 20 more years on the show!

Pablo S. Torre

Another young dude who steals the show when he's on. Like Gutierrez, I find his humor to be among the best on the show. He's so good, I'll even watch PTI when he's on with Michael Wilbon, a notorious Philly sports hater! And this isn't a shot at Wilbon, I respect him, but he's never fair to us!

Clinton Yates

Everything I wrote about Spain goes for Yates. He educates viewers, and just seems like a kind dude. But just as he's kind, he's not afraid to call out injustice. I started watching ATH for sports, but I'm happy to learn from them, and there are things I would never have known if it wasn't for Yates.