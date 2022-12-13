ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Murderer Who Jumped From 12-Story Boston Building With Dead Body Inside Charged: DA

The 37-year-old man who a police SWAT team had to rescue this week after he tried to jump from a 12-story building where a dead body was found now faces assault charges, authorities said.

Michael Perry was charged with first-degree murder on Friday, Dec. 16, and a judge ordered him held without bond, the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office said.

Police went to perform a welfare check on Jose Aponte who lived at 35 Northampton Street in Roxbury, but officers said he was dead when they arrived, authorities said. They called a SWAT team when they heard someone else inside the apartment. That person was later identified as Perry.

He threatened officers, and after a SWAT team failed to de-escalate the situation, Perry jumped from the 12th-story building but got caught on the window ledge, authorities said. He hung there until officers went down to the 11th floor and rescued him.

Police took him to a nearby hospital for minor wounds.

Investigators have not released the name of the person killed or how they died.

