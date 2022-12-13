ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tempe, AZ

2022 in review: ASU's top stories

With the full return to campus, in-person commencements, a lively Homecoming and buildings opening near and far, time seems to be moving awfully fast these days. The close of the year is a good time to take a moment to appreciate all that the Arizona State University community has achieved and experienced in 2022.
Math grad aims to specialize in computer verification of mathematical proofs

Sage Binder named Fall 2022 Mathematics Dean’s Medalist. Editor’s note: This story is part of a series of profiles of notable fall 2022 graduates. Sage Binder is the recipient of the prestigious Dean’s Medal for the School of Mathematical and Statistical Sciences in honor of his steadfast commitment to academic excellence. He will be recognized by The College of Liberal Arts and Sciences at Arizona State University during the fall 2022 convocation this week, where he will graduate with a bachelor’s degree in mathematics and a minor in philosophy.
