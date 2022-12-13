ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lumberton, NC

wpde.com

11 long-time Florence shelter animals get a Christmas miracle

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — It was a Christmas miracle for 11 shelter animals out of Florence over the weekend. The Florence Area Humane Society said "pawsengers" were flown to Long Trail Canine Rescue in Vermont for a heart-warming rescue. Amelia Air Santa pilots helped five dogs and six...
FLORENCE, SC
wpde.com

1 person shot, killed in Laurinburg

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WPDE) — Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead early Sunday morning in the area of First Street in Laurinburg, according to Cpt. Chris Young with the Laurinburg Police department. Later Sunday afternoon, Cpt. Young said the suspect, Byron McKenzie had been apprehended and...
LAURINBURG, NC
columbuscountynews.com

Sherman Lewis

Sherman "Mu Wakil" Lewis 66, of Whiteville, NC transitioned on Friday December 9, 2022 at Novant New Hanover Medical Center, Wilmington, NC. He was the son of the late Mrs. Eula Mae Baldwin and Mr. Ralph Carl Lewis. Janazah Prayer will be offered on Sunday, December 11, 2022 at 1:00pm...
WHITEVILLE, NC
abccolumbia.com

SLED charges Florence man with abuse of a vulnerable adult

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) charged 33 year-old Terry Leshawn Cooper, Jr., with Abuse of a Vulnerable Adult. The former Pee Dee Regional Center employee struck the victim several times in the side and stomach, say officials. The incident occurred at the SC Department...
FLORENCE, SC
WBTW News13

3 displaced following house fire near Aynor

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Three people were displaced Saturday night following a house fire near Aynor, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. It happened at 9:12 p.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of Jordanville Road near Aynor, HCFR said. Crews were able to get the fire under control. Smoke alarms alerted residents to vacate […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Section of Socastee Boulevard re-opens after police investigation

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Police were on the scene of an investigation in the Socastee area Sunday evening. The Horry County Police Department said the active investigation shut down Socastee Boulevard between Coalition Drive and Stonebridge Drive. The department later stated that officers responded “out of an abundance f...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Florence Co. coroner confirms body found in community

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken confirmed a body has been found Wednesday off Southborough Road in Florence. Lutcken said no additional is being released at this time. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is expected to release more information later Wednesday afternoon.
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

3 structures damaged in early morning fire in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched just after 5:00 a.m. for a reported structure fire. It happened on Watergate Drive off Highway 17 near the Super 8 Hotel. Three sheds sustained fire damage. The incident is under control and no injuries have been reported.

