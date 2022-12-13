Read full article on original website
wpde.com
11 long-time Florence shelter animals get a Christmas miracle
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — It was a Christmas miracle for 11 shelter animals out of Florence over the weekend. The Florence Area Humane Society said "pawsengers" were flown to Long Trail Canine Rescue in Vermont for a heart-warming rescue. Amelia Air Santa pilots helped five dogs and six...
wpde.com
19-year-old biking across east coast makes it to North Myrtle Beach on just one wheel
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A 19-year-old is biking down the East Coast from Maine to the Florida Keys - on just one wheel. Avery Seuter has cycled over 1,600 miles to make it to North Myrtle Beach, all on his unicycle. He's raising money for the East...
wpde.com
Santa Paws is comin' town : Horry Co. animal shelter free foster, adoptions for Christmas
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Horry County Animal Care Center is hoping some elves living along the Grand Strand will bring some cats and dogs home for the 'paw'lidays this season. In part of their new two part program, HCACC is looking to place as many shelter pets...
Medical community mourns the loss of longtime Richmond County physician
ROCKINGHAM — The Richmond County medical community is mourning the loss of longtime Richmond County Internal Medicine physician Shilpesh P. Patel, M.D. Dr. Patel passed away on Dec. 8, 2022, after complications related to a sudden heart condition. Dr. Patel served the Richmond County community for more than 22...
wpde.com
1 person shot, killed in Laurinburg
LAURINBURG, N.C. (WPDE) — Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead early Sunday morning in the area of First Street in Laurinburg, according to Cpt. Chris Young with the Laurinburg Police department. Later Sunday afternoon, Cpt. Young said the suspect, Byron McKenzie had been apprehended and...
wpde.com
Florence woman creates 'National Lampoon Christmas Vacation' holiday light display
WPDE — A Florence woman has won the ABC15 Holiday Lights Contest with her impressive display paying tribute to a Christmas classic. Kim from Florence has decorations highlighting the movie "National Lampoon Christmas Vacation," even adding a TV and speaker that plays the movie on a loop. She said...
wpde.com
Deputies searching for 12-year-old Marlboro County boy involved in stabbing, officials say
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies are searching for a 12-year-old boy who ran away after he stabbed and cut two people around 3 a.m. Monday in the area of Craig's Circle in Bennettsville, according to Chief Deputy Larry Turner with the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office. A news...
wpde.com
Man steals children's presents under Christmas tree at Marlboro Co. home: Deputies
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A McColl man was arrested Thursday after breaking into a home and stealing Christmas presents, according to the Marlboro County Sheriff's Office. On Wednesday night, around 10 p.m., deputies responded to a home on Trails Edge Road in the McColl area for a burglary.
columbuscountynews.com
Sherman Lewis
Sherman "Mu Wakil" Lewis 66, of Whiteville, NC transitioned on Friday December 9, 2022 at Novant New Hanover Medical Center, Wilmington, NC. He was the son of the late Mrs. Eula Mae Baldwin and Mr. Ralph Carl Lewis. Janazah Prayer will be offered on Sunday, December 11, 2022 at 1:00pm...
abccolumbia.com
SLED charges Florence man with abuse of a vulnerable adult
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) charged 33 year-old Terry Leshawn Cooper, Jr., with Abuse of a Vulnerable Adult. The former Pee Dee Regional Center employee struck the victim several times in the side and stomach, say officials. The incident occurred at the SC Department...
Police: 1 killed in early morning Laurinburg shooting; suspect in custody
LAURINBURG, N.C. (WBTW) — A man is in custody after one person was killed in an early morning shooting Sunday in Laurinburg, according to the Laurinburg Police Department. It happened at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday in the 100 block of 1st Street in Laurinburg, police said. Warrants were obtained for suspect Byron Douglas McKenzie, 23, […]
3 displaced following house fire near Aynor
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Three people were displaced Saturday night following a house fire near Aynor, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. It happened at 9:12 p.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of Jordanville Road near Aynor, HCFR said. Crews were able to get the fire under control. Smoke alarms alerted residents to vacate […]
WMBF
Section of Socastee Boulevard re-opens after police investigation
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Police were on the scene of an investigation in the Socastee area Sunday evening. The Horry County Police Department said the active investigation shut down Socastee Boulevard between Coalition Drive and Stonebridge Drive. The department later stated that officers responded “out of an abundance f...
Stolen check: Someone swiped $1.4 million from Cumberland County and Fayetteville Tech
The Fayetteville Observer reports someone stole a $1.4 million check sent via U.S. mail from the Cumberland County government to Fayetteville Technical Community College. The thief intercepted the check in June, got JPMorgan Chase Bank to redeem it, and got away with the cash, according to county and college officials.
wpde.com
Time is ticking to send packages in time for Christmas; USPS prepares
LORIS, S.C. (WPDE) — It's the holiday season which means the United States Postal Service is in the middle of its busiest time of the year. So far this holiday season- the post office has accepted more than eight billion packages and pieces of mail. If you're hoping to...
wpde.com
Florence Co. coroner confirms body found in community
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken confirmed a body has been found Wednesday off Southborough Road in Florence. Lutcken said no additional is being released at this time. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is expected to release more information later Wednesday afternoon.
wpde.com
3 structures damaged in early morning fire in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched just after 5:00 a.m. for a reported structure fire. It happened on Watergate Drive off Highway 17 near the Super 8 Hotel. Three sheds sustained fire damage. The incident is under control and no injuries have been reported.
wpde.com
2 charged after shots fired into Darlington County home with children inside
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Two people have been charged after shots were fired into a home Wednesday night in Darlington. The Darlington County Sheriff's Office said they responded to a home on Kant Avenue in reference to a report of someone shooting into a home. According to a...
wpde.com
Body found in Florence Co. golf club ditch identified as missing 66-year-old man
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The Florence County coroner has identified a body that was found Wednesday in a water-filled ditch at Traces Golf Club. Coroner Keith von Lutcken said 66-year-old Bansibhai Narsinhbhar Patel, of India, left home walking early Wednesday morning, but when he didn’t return, his family called for assistance.
North Carolina man accused of killing dad found dead, sheriff says
A man accused of killing his father was found dead Wednesday afternoon in Sanford, according to the Lee County Sheriff's Office.
