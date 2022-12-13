ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FOUND ALIVE: Florida-Bound Sailboat That Left From NJ Located After 10 Days Without Contact

By Jon Craig
 5 days ago

Two New Jersey sailors missing at sea for nearly ten days have been found alive.

Kevin Hyde, 655, and Joe DiTommasso, 76, departed Cape May on the Atrevida II NJ 7033HN) and were headed toward Marathon, FL, the US Coast Guard said. They were last in contact with family and friends on Dec. 3, when they departed Oregon Inlet, North Carolina.

Hyde and DiTommasso were found alive approximately 214 miles east of Delaware on Tuesday, Dec. 13 at 4:18 p.m., and were brought aboard Silver Muna with a pet dog.

They were evaluated by the vessel’s medical staff with no immediate concerns. Hyde and Ditomasso will remain aboard Silver Muna as it proceeds to its next port of call in New York City, where they will be transferred to a Coast Guard vessel for further evaluation and reunification with their family and friends.

The Atrevida II was found to be without fuel and power, rendering their radios and navigation equipment inoperable. Hyde and Ditomasso gained the attention of the Silver Muna crew by waving their arms and a flag.

On Sunday, Dec. 11, watchstanders at the Coast Guard Fifth District command center were notified of Hyde and Ditomasso being overdue.

Coast Guard, Navy, and maritime partners searched a combined 21,164 square miles of water, spanning from northern Florida to the waters east of New Jersey.

“This is an excellent example of the maritime community’s combined efforts to ensure safety of life at sea,” said Cmdr. Daniel Schrader, spokesperson for Coast Guard Atlantic Area. “We are overjoyed with the outcome of the case."

Search and Rescue crews involved in this search effort included:

  • Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City HC-130 Hercules airplane and MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crews
  • A Coast Guard Air Station Clearwater HC-130 Hercules airplane crew
  • A Coast Guard Air Station Miami HC-144 Ocean Sentry airplane crew
  • A Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew
  • USCGC Oak (WLB 211), homeported in Newport, Rhode Island
  • USCGC Richard Snyder (WPC 1121), homeported in Atlantic City, North Carolina
  • USS San Jacinto (CG 56), homeported in Norfolk, Virginia
  • Multiple commercial and recreational vessels along the U.S. eastern seaboard

