Extra Extra: Congrats, you’ve made it through NYC’s earliest sunset in 2022
We apologize for some disruptions to Early Addition and Extra Extra this week! We hope to resume regular programming come the New Year. But we did manage to find a few links to end your day:
- Today, the sun set in New York City at 4:28 p.m., and tomorrow we will have one minute more of sunlight. (Of course, the shortest day of the year doesn’t happen until the winter solstice on Dec. 21, and we are still experiencing dark mornings for now!)
- City & State New York declared Gothamist/WNYC reporter Jon Campbell as New York’s top tweeter of the year . Very good work, Jon. Congratulations. ( Here’s his Twitter .)
- Central Park is renaming one of its entrances “The Gate of the Exonerated” in honor of the Central Park Five, a group of Black and Latino men who were falsely convicted of assaulting a woman jogging in the park and spent many years in prison.
- An East New York teenager is getting her sneaker design manufactured by Reebok .
- At least one New York college, SUNY Purchase, is reinstating a mask mandate as COVID, RSV, and flu cases are on the rise. ( Here’s our story from today about what to do if you are infected.)
- Things are looking up for a community gardener at a Bed-Stuy NYCHA, who helped save a rodent-infested garden from being torn up and worked with the city to find a solution.
- A bill has been introduced in Albany which would ban New York employees from using TikTok on their phones . In Washington, lawmakers have introduced a bipartisan bill that would outright ban the app in the U.S. all together for fear “after years of broad concern across the Trump and Biden administrations about potential Chinese government influence on the company.”
- Last school year, nearly 30,000 NYC public school students lived in shelters, and 64% of them were chronically absent, according to a Chalkbeat New York investigation .
- The 2023 Tony Awards, an award show celebrating Broadway plays and musicals, will take place in Washington Heights for the first time ever.
- AND: Holiday shopping!!!!
