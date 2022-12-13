Read full article on original website
Rising tensions: Communities grapple with unprecedented surge in hostility towards JewsEdy ZooCoralville, IA
KCJJ
Downtown IC shoplifter reportedly urinated himself after being caught
A downtown Iowa City shoplifter gave the term “wet bandit” a whole new meaning this holiday season after the intoxicated subject reportedly urinated himself after he was caught by loss prevention. That’s according to a call made to Iowa City Police by an employee of the downtown Target....
KWQC
Large police presence in downtown Davenport early Sunday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A large police presence was seen in downtown Davenport early Sunday. Police we’re near Iowa Avenue and 2nd Street near the Iowa on-ramp to the Arsenal Bridge. Both Davenport police and Iowa State Patrol were on the scene around 4 a.m. This is a developing...
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids police officer dies from surgery complications
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A longtime officer with the Cedar Rapids Police Department died this week following a surgery. David Zahn, 59, died on Thursday, December 15, at his home due to surgery complications, according to an obituary posted on the website for Cedar Memorial. He served on the Cedar Rapids Police Department for decades, along with a six-year run as the city’s Public Safety Commissioner.
ourquadcities.com
Driver sped at 80 mph with no lights in chase, police allege
A 21-year-old Silvis man faces multiple charges in Scott County after police allege he drove 80 mph without the car’s lights on during a police chase. Rory Bruno Jr. faces a felony charge of eluding, and serious misdemeanor charges of operating while under the influence – first offense, and possession of controlled substance – first offense, according to court records.
KCRG.com
Semi-truck fire disrupts travel on Interstate 80 in Iowa County
OXFORD, Iowa (KCRG) - A fire to a semi-truck in Iowa County delayed drivers on eastbound Interstate 80 on Sunday evening, according to officials. At around 6:35 p.m., the Williamsburg Fire Department and several other agencies were sent to the report of a fire to the semi near mile marker 230, close to the exit for Oxford on eastbound Interstate 80. Firefighters arrive within minutes to discover the fire in the trailer of the truck. Efforts were made to keep the fire from spreading to the cab of the semi.
KCJJ
Iowa City man claimed he owned HyVee when caught taking items
An Iowa City man had an interesting alibi when he allegedly was caught stealing items from the 1st Avenue HyVee; he said he owned the place. Just before 2am Wednesday, 45-year-old Christopher Briggs of Palmer Circle was reportedly seen stealing items from the store. An officer located Briggs in the parking lot of the nearby Kum and Go. When confronted about the theft, Briggs allegedly said that he took the items because he “owns HyVee.”
KCJJ
IC Police arrest suspect in Coralville Police chase after he allegedly threw a rock through the windshield of car
Iowa City Police have arrested a suspect wanted for a Coralville Police chase after he reportedly threw a rock through the windshield of a car. Officers were called to an address on Highland Avenue just after 1am Saturday after 32-year-old Tylor Hogan of the Holiday Lodge manufactured housing community in North Liberty allegedly threw a rock through the windshield of a 2008 BMW. Damage is estimated at $500.
KCJJ
Iowa City man arrested after repeated kicking of defenseless man
An Iowa City man was arrested Wednesday afternoon after an alleged assault on another man. Police say 18-year-old Kaden Leech is captured on surveillance video walking up to the victim. When the victim sat down, Leech reportedly kicked the man over and over. The video goes on to show the victim lying defenseless on the ground, but Leech kept up the assault.
KCJJ
IC man accused of assaulting multiple police officers after disrupting EMTs
An Iowa City man faces charges that he assaulted multiple police officers after interfering with emergency medical technicians. That’s according to Iowa City Police, who were initially called to Pancheros on South Clinton Street just before 1:30am Sunday for an assault. As EMTs were treating the victim, 28-year-old Shaan Desai of Ava Circle allegedly kept pushing up against them and refusing to give them space to work. Officers noticed Desai showing signs of intoxication, and he reportedly refused orders to leave the area…even after being encouraged by a friend.
Indiana man arrested for kidnapping woman, 3 children in Iowa
IOWA CITY, Iowa — An Indiana man was arrested after police said he shot himself after holding a woman at gunpoint at an Iowa bus depot. Iowa City police received a request for a welfare check on Monday afternoon at the Court Street Parking Ramp bus depot. A woman had sent a text to a […]
KWQC
16-year-old charged with armed robbery in Rock Island
Circle K offers 40 cents off a gallon Friday for Fuel Day. On Friday for Circle K Fuel Day more than 300 Circle K stores throughout Illinois, Iowa and Missouri, will have customers save 40 cents per gallon* of fuel at the pump between 3 and 6 p.m., according to a media release.
KCJJ
12-year-old charged with hate crime after reported IC Rec Center assault
A 12-year-old has been charged with a hate crime in connection with a reported assault at the Robert A. Lee Community Rec Center. Iowa City Police were called to a fight involving three people in the Rec Center basement just after 11:15am on Thursday, December 1st. Juvenile court records show a 12-year-old Southeast Junior High student was charged with Assault Causing Bodily Injury in Violation of Individual Rights.
ourquadcities.com
Suspect hid in dentists’ office with patients present, police allege
A 33-year-old Davenport man is behind bars after Bettendorf Police allege he drove a stolen car, ran from it, then tried to hide in a dentists’ office, where he caused thousands of dollars of damage. Travis Baker faces felony charges of first-degree theft, criminal mischief, and control of a...
KCRG.com
Armed robbery in Iowa City
A bond vote to overhaul the Cedar Rapids Community School District middle school system will not happen in March. As of today, the national average is now less than it was at this time last year. Hospital staff in Marengo recall response after plant explosion. Updated: 7 hours ago. Marengo's...
KCRG.com
Army Reserve unit set to deploy less than a week before Christmas
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A week before Christmas, more than 150 Army Reserve soldiers prepared to leave their families behind and join Operation Spartan Shield in the Middle East. Their flight was delayed and then delayed again to Monday at noon. TV9 caught up with both reservists and their...
ourquadcities.com
8 face federal drug-trafficking charges
Eight Burlington residents face charges in federal court as a result of a joint federal and state investigation of a drug trafficking organization that operated out of Burlington. Six individuals made their initial appearances in federal court at the U. S. Courthouse in Davenport on Thursday, Dec. 15: Gilbert Lee...
KCJJ
Coralville Police trying to determine identity of shoplifter arrested with drugs
Coralville Police are trying to determine the identity of a shoplifter who they say was in possession of multiple drugs upon his arrest. The man, listed in arrest records as “John Doe”, reportedly entered Scheels at the Coral Ridge Mall just after 2:30 Friday afternoon, selected merchandise, then tried leaving through an employees-only door. Store staff stopped the man in the parking lot. The total value of the stolen merchandise was about $55.
WQAD
Davenport man shot, killed by police shot at officers during pursuit
Scott County Attorney Mike Walton said six officers fired their weapons a total of 53 times. Kenneth Carrol was struck 13 times.
Construction Continues On Davenport’s 53rd Street Through 2023
Planning for the future requires investment. While construction can be inconvenient, #Davenport’s $16.2 million investment in East 53rd Street will pave the way for a better high-volume road for many years. The four-year, two-phase, multi-segment project reconstructed the street between Brady Street and Eastern Avenue in the 2020-2021 during...
KCRG.com
Des Moines-based Jethro’s BBQ coming to Coralville
CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - A popular barbecue restaurant is expanding with a new location in Coralville this Spring. The Des Moines-based Jethro’s BBQ already has seven locations in the Des Moines metro and Ames area. The Coralville location will be the company’s eighth. The company referenced the new...
