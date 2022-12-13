ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Remote Learning on Snow Days

Seattle, Washington
 5 days ago

Planning for Remote Learning on Snow Days

This fall, Seattle Public Schools (SPS) and Seattle Education Association (SEA) worked together to create a remote instruction plan for potential snow days.

Because of the delayed start of the school year, the last day of school is June 30 with July 3, 5, and 6 as the three make-up days for potential snow.

SPS and SEA are responding to family and staff requests to avoid extending the 2022-23 school year into July if we have inclement weather (snow or ice).

Student and staff safety is a priority when making decisions related to inclement weather. SPS monitors weather forecasts and road conditions to determine if school changes are necessary. If snow or ice in the Seattle area affects road conditions, our schools may have schedule changes.

If weather conditions lead to schedule changes, we have two possible scenarios – two-hour late start with in-person learning or school buildings closed with students at home engaged in remote learning. Read more about two-hour late start.

Remote Learning Plan

Remote learning plan when school buildings are closed due to inclement weather

We cannot predict or control the weather, but we can maximize our response to it. Technology provides a way to engage with students even when winter weather makes it unsafe to go to school buildings.

Families will receive communication from the district if we have a two-hour delay or are switching to remote learning. Families will also receive communication from your student’s school with more information about how the school day will look if we have a remote learning day.

On the first day of remote instruction due to weather, there will be a two-hour delayed start. This late start will ensure staff and students are ready to begin learning. If there are consecutive days of inclement weather, the following days will begin at the standard start time.

For more information, read the inclement weather remote instruction frequently asked questions.

What if there is a power outage? 

If an entire school community is impacted by a power outage, the district may call an emergency closure of an individual school.

Do schools need to provide chargers with student devices? 

Your student should have a charger along with their SPS device. It is important to keep track of the charger as it will not be replaced if lost.

Will meals be served at SPS sites? 

Because road conditions are generally considered unsafe during inclement weather, meals will not be served in buildings during weather-related closures. 

Schools are encouraged to consider ways to support students in advance of inclement weather when possible. This support may look similar to supports provided to families during extended breaks such as winter break. 

Can schools use Zoom during remote instruction? 

SPS uses Microsoft Teams as its video platform. Only schools that previously had exemptions through DoTS may use zoom during remote instruction. 

Will schools have extra internet hotspots onsite for students?

Student access to internet is important regardless of inclement weather. Families in need of internet access at home should apply to the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP).

What will the school day schedule look like?

The school will follow the same schedule as on a typical full-length school day. On the first day of remote instruction due to weather, however, there will be a two-hour late start in order to ensure that staff and students are ready to begin learning. After that, the regular school schedule will be followed.

SPS Student Devices

Every student has access to an SPS device (laptop for older students or iPads for younger grades). Families in need of internet access at home should apply to the Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP).

For our elementary students who may not be bringing SPS devices to and from school on a regular basis, staff is preparing student devices to be sent home over winter break.

In case of inclement weather on January 3 — our first day back from winter break — all students should bring home an SPS device and charger before winter break begins. If you have questions about your student’s SPS device, please contact your student’s teacher or the school office.

View upcoming 2022-23 school year dates.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Seattle, Washington

Seattle Parks and Recreation winter holiday closures

Many Seattle Parks and Recreation facilities will be closed, or on modified schedules, on two or more dates in observance of the winter holidays. Please see below for details. Community Centers, Teen Life Centers, Environmental Learning Centers, and all Recreation Programs:. Sunday, December 25: CLOSED. Monday, December 26: CLOSED. Sunday,...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Join Our Upcoming Info Session for the Request for Qualifications (RFQ) for SPP Expansion

Applications to join the Seattle Preschool Program for the 2023-24 school year are due January 18. Last week, DEEL announced the opening of a new Request for Qualifications (RFQ) opportunity to solicit applications from qualified early learning providers in Seattle for the opportunity to join the Seattle Preschool Program (SPP), funded by the Families, Education, Preschool, and Promise (FEPP) Levy. An information session for interested applicants will be held this week to share details around the opportunity and review eligibility and application guidelines.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Seattle City (spot)Light: Cecelia Miller, Gardener

How long have you been at City Light? I started in January 2018 and am coming up on my five-year anniversary. Tell us about your role. What does your job entail? I’m a gardener. Here at City Light, it can mean a lot of different things day to day. My favorite thing is to add color to our landscapes with flowers. But we do a lot of different things, including cleaning up the yards inside of the substations, taking care of some of our decommissioned sites as well as maintaining grounds around the service centers and substations. We also create pollinator-friendly landscapes, which has been so rewarding.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Hiring for Participatory Budgeting Project

The City of Seattle is launching one of the largest participatory budgeting programs in the nation. The Seattle Office for Civil Rights has contracted the Participatory Budgeting Project to lead this work. As community engagement is an essential piece of a PB process, the Participatory Budgeting Project is looking to...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Lithium-ion battery safety tips

Lithium-ion rechargeable batteries are commonly used in home electronics such as phones, laptop computers, tablets, e-scooters and other devices that require plug in charging. These batteries are small and powerful but when used incorrectly, they can overheat, catch fire, or explode. Fire agencies in King County continue to respond to fires caused by lithium-ion batteries.
Seattle, Washington

Farewell, Pier 63, and welcome, salmon, and other fish!

Over the last couple of months, the Office of the Waterfront & Civic Projects has been working to remove Pier 63, for good. To accomplish this, nearly 50,000 square feet of decking and 894 creosote-treated timber piles were removed!. Pier 63 was closed in 2017 due to safety concerns, and...
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Overnight Emergency Shelter at Fisher Pavilion | Dec 14-22

With freezing temperatures hitting our area again, Fisher Pavilion at Seattle Center will be open on Wednesday, Dec. 14 starting at 6pm. to provide an overnight shelter for people 18+ experiencing homelessness. It will remain open overnight, and close the morning of Thursday, Dec. 22 at 9am. Low temperatures are expected to be in the 30’s for the next few days, and this overnight shelter will ensure that people have some respite from the elements. At this time, the shelter is expected to remain open through Thursday, Dec. 22 between the hours of 6pm – 9am.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Ship Canal Water Quality Project: Year-End Update

In the closing weeks of 2022, we want to highlight some Ship Canal Water Quality Project milestones, successes and challenges from recent years and begin to look at how they may impact the overall project. While we are still a few years away from completion, it is exciting to see the progress we’ve made to build a system that will improve water quality regionally by keeping some 75 million gallons of polluted stormwater and sewage from entering our waters each year.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Seattle Office of Labor Standards Announces Settlement with Fantuan Delivery

Seattle, WA (December 13, 2022) – The Seattle Office of Labor Standards (OLS) investigated WA Fan Tuan Inc. dba Fantuan Delivery, a food delivery network company, for alleged violations of the Gig Worker Paid Sick and Safe Time (PSST) Ordinance and the Gig Worker Premium Pay Ordinance. The total financial remedy of $197,855.55 included $180,589.62 in back wages, interest, liquidated damages, and civil penalties to 168 gig workers and $17,265.93 in fines to the City of Seattle.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Seattle Office of Labor Standards Reaches Settlement with HungryPanda for More Than $186,000

Seattle, WA – (December 14, 2022) The Seattle Office of Labor Standards (OLS) investigated HungryPanda US Inc. dba HungryPanda, a Food Delivery Network Company (FDNC), for alleged violations of the Gig Worker Paid Sick and Safe Time (PSST) Ordinance and the Gig Worker Premium Pay Ordinance. The total financial remedy of $186,336.86 included $179,145.48 in back wages, interest, liquidated damages, and civil penalties to 148 gig workers and $7,191.38 in fines to the City of Seattle.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

A Look Back at SPU’s 25 Years of Delivering Essential Services 24/7/365

Much of the work at Seattle Public Utilities (SPU) goes back decades—as far back as the late 1800s—yet as one utility, it is this year we are celebrating our 25th anniversary. So how did it come to be? Prior to 1997, much of what is now SPU existed beneath the umbrella of the city’s longstanding Engineering Department. For many employees, the change in work structure offered new, welcome possibilities for collaboration and improved customer service. Over the next 25 years, staff focused on cohesively integrating operations, while the utility worked to understand and define its new identity.
Seattle, Washington

Seattle Center Monorail is currently out of service Dec 5

Note: Link below will open new window. Seattle Center Monorail is currently out of service, we do not yet have an estimate of when it will resume normal operations. The system is currently experiencing a localized electrical issue. Please plan for alternative transportation options at this time.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Mayor Harrell, Council President Juarez propose honorary name “Dzidzilalich” for Alaskan Way and Elliott Way, elevating Coast Salish tribal history and culture

SEATTLE – Mayor Bruce Harrell, City Council President Debora Juarez, and key waterfront leaders are proposing to establish an honorary name for Alaskan Way and Elliott Way, between S Dearborn St and Bell St. “Dzidzalalich” (pronounced: dzee-dzuh-lah-leech) means “Little Crossing Over Place” in the Coast Salish language Lushootseed. This honorary name would recognize the deep tribal history and culture on Seattle’s waterfront. The Dzidzilalich street name designation would be honorary; the legal name of “Alaskan Way” would not change nor would the official addresses on the street.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Police Investigating Tuesday Evening Stabbing in Central District

Police are investigating after a man was stabbed and injured on his way home from work Tuesday evening in the Central District. At 6:53 p.m., a resident in the 500 block of 31st Avenue called 911 to report a neighbor had been stabbed. Officers arrived and found a 64-year-old man with a stab wound to the back. Seattle Fire Department medics also responded and transported the victim to Harborview Medical Center in stable condition.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Mayor Harrell Signs Executive Order Directing City Departments to Reduce Greenhouse Gas Emissions from the Transportation Sector and Support Those Most Impacted by the Climate Crisis

On Wednesday, December 7, Mayor Bruce Harrell signed a new Executive Order directing City departments to work together to prioritize and expand actions that equitably reduce or eliminate greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) within the transportation sector. Actions are designed to invest in and build resilience among communities that are hardest hit by the climate crisis, expand workforce opportunities, and to improve the health of Seattle residents and workers – by improving air quality and making streets safer.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Mayor Harrell seeks new member for International Special Review District Board

Mayor Bruce Harrell invites community members to apply for an open position on the International Special Review District Board. The seven-member International Special Review District Board reviews facade alterations, signs, new construction, changes of use, and street improvements, and makes recommendations to the Seattle Department of Neighborhoods director for all properties within the International Special Review District. The goals of the board are to maintain architectural character, cultural heritage, social diversity and, through the use of historic preservation, enhance the economic climate in the International Special Review District.
SEATTLE, WA
Seattle, Washington

Tree lights start fire in Seattle – how to be safe

Over the weekend, Christmas tree lights started a home fire in Seattle causing over $100,000 in damage. Unfortunately, this is the time of year when the fire department responds to more fires involving decorative lights. Be mindful of festive lights this month and take a few steps to ensure your...
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy