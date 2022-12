LAKE MONTICELLO, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Lake Monticello had their annual "Welcome Santa" Christmas parade on Sunday. For the second year, hundreds of people watched as roughly seven departments from every station in Fluvanna County circled around Lake Monticello during a 10-mile parade route. Nearly 75 to 100 members from...

LAKE MONTICELLO, VA ・ 16 HOURS AGO