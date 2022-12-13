STILLWATER – Recruiting is coming up on the final weekend for official visits before the dead period starts at midnight on Sunday leading toward the early December signing day on Wednesday. Oklahoma State is holding strong with all of their high school commitments and looking to add a few before next Wednesday on Dec. 21. Decisions should be forthcoming from the likes of Macho Stevenson from Captain Shreve in Louisiana and the Pokes are back with Jelani McDonald of Waco (Connally), Texas. Those are two to watch along with junior college defensive tackle Iman Oates of NEO A&M J.C. plus there is the NCAA Transfer Portal activity. Yes, the Cowboys lost veteran corner Jabbar Muhammad, who was in and out, in and out of the portal in a 24-hour period but is now in. It is what Oklahoma State is taking out of the portal that truly counts forward. A real prize could be a visitor this weekend in LSU transfer and former four-star prospect from Colorado in tight end Kole Taylor. There will also be other visitors.

STILLWATER, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO