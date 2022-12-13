Read full article on original website
247Sports
Oklahoma State wide receiver transfer Braylin Presley commits to Tulsa
Oklahoma State wide receiver transfer Braylin Presley took to Twitter on Friday to announce his commitment to Tulsa. A former four-star prospect out of high school, Presley entered the transfer portal Dec. 6, one day after the winter transfer window opened. He is the younger brother of current Oklahoma State junior Brennan Presley.
pokesreport.com
Ike Esonwune Talks Pledge to Oklahoma State
STILLWATER – Talking to Ike Esonwune on the phone shortly after the Manor, Texas High School linebacker had made it public on his Twitter (@EsonwuneIke) and I asked him what made him decide on Oklahoma State. This was a fairly quick bounce back as the 6-2, 215-pound linebacker and sometimes safety had just de-committed from Tulsa and taken an official visit last weekend to Oklahoma State.
pokesreport.com
Oklahoma State Lands PWO Commitment From LB Andrew McCall
STILLWATER – Oklahoma State lands a preferred walk-on commitment from Atoka (OK) HS linebacker, Andrew McCall. He chose Oklahoma State over offers he received from Butler, East Central and Navy. McCall is a 6-1, 210-pound linebacker out of Atoka (OK) HS in the 2023 class. This past season, McCall...
pokesreport.com
Oklahoma State lands 2023 Texas Linebacker Ike Esonwune
STILLWATER – Oklahoma State has landed a commitment from 2023 Manor, Texas, linebacker Ike Esonwune. The 6-foot-2, 215-pound linebacker is the 14th commitment of the 2023 cycle of the Cowboys. Esonwune chose the Cowboys over offers from Tulsa, UNLV, and Prairie View A&M. Oklahoma State made a late run...
pokesreport.com
Cowboys Recruiting/Transfer Portal Update for the Weekend includes Kole Taylor
STILLWATER – Recruiting is coming up on the final weekend for official visits before the dead period starts at midnight on Sunday leading toward the early December signing day on Wednesday. Oklahoma State is holding strong with all of their high school commitments and looking to add a few before next Wednesday on Dec. 21. Decisions should be forthcoming from the likes of Macho Stevenson from Captain Shreve in Louisiana and the Pokes are back with Jelani McDonald of Waco (Connally), Texas. Those are two to watch along with junior college defensive tackle Iman Oates of NEO A&M J.C. plus there is the NCAA Transfer Portal activity. Yes, the Cowboys lost veteran corner Jabbar Muhammad, who was in and out, in and out of the portal in a 24-hour period but is now in. It is what Oklahoma State is taking out of the portal that truly counts forward. A real prize could be a visitor this weekend in LSU transfer and former four-star prospect from Colorado in tight end Kole Taylor. There will also be other visitors.
pokesreport.com
Recent Transfer Portal Commitment Dalton Cooper Talks Oklahoma State Commitment
STILLWATER – This may tell you more than anything else about the Cowboys recent NCAA Transfer Portal offensive lineman commit Dalton Cooper than anything I could write or that he could say. A friend of the family text me about an hour after Cooper made his commitment to Oklahoma State known on his Twitter page. Here is what he text: (Brent) Venables called the Coopers a little bit ago. They told him they made a commitment and they honor their commitments.
pokesreport.com
Another Rodriguez at Oklahoma State? Heck Yeah!
STILLWATER – There is no doubt that it is tough to follow in the footsteps of a highly successful older sibling. Are you kidding me, following in the footsteps of tackling machine and All-Big 12 and All-American linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez, who is now only the top rookie linebacker in the NFL starting for the resurgent Detroit Lions?
Ponca City News
OU football: Sooners looking to make additional moves as early signing period approaches
Body Dec. 14—Despite finishing the regular season with a 6-6 record, things are looking pretty good for Oklahoma. The Sooners’ 2023 recruiting class mostly remains intact, which is significant with the early signing period beginning on Dec. 21. OU’s class has continued to hold strong, ranking fifth nationally, per Rivals.
pokesreport.com
Cowboys’ John Smith Relives Most Recent Bedlam, “I Wouldn’t Change a Thing.”
STILLWATER – Oklahoma State head coach John Smith admitted it was closer than you’d want it to be. His Cowboys lost four of the first five matches and left the last five Cowboys going to the mat with a hefty deficit to make up. Oklahoma led in their gym on their crimson and gray mat 12-4. “Those first five matches, it wasn’t that we didn’t wrestle well,” Smith recounted. “We had some common-sense decisions to make to win the matches.”
Tulsa golfers react to announcement LIV Golf coming to Cedar Ridge Country Club
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — LIV Golf is coming to Broken Arrow’s Cedar Ridge Country Club. The controversial golf tour announced three new championship venues that will host tournaments as part of the 2023 LIV Golf League schedule. One of those tournaments will be held right here in Oklahoma.
‘What better way to honor our student body,’ Westmoore High School coach supports team after teen dies in multi-vehicle wreck
Tim Grantham told KFOR he hopes serving will help his students with healing after losing one of their classmates Thursday.
This Crazy and Rare Oklahoma Address has the Same Street, City, County and State In It
Imagine writing a letter or sending a package to someone who lives on Oklahoma Ave. in Oklahoma City located in Oklahoma County in the state of Oklahoma!. It's one of the few, maybe even the only U.S. address that contains the same street, city, county, and state. Now there could...
okcfox.com
Majority of Oklahoma school districts paying above minimum salary
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — New data from the Oklahoma State Department of Education (OSDE) shows that teachers are being paid more in Oklahoma. "Moore wants to be the highest paying school district or at the top," said Rep. Mark McBride, R-Moore. The state minimum teacher salary schedule ranges from...
KOCO
Oklahoma school serving Indigenous students could be in jeopardy
OKLAHOMA CITY — A charter school serving Oklahoma City's Indigenous community was at the center of the state's board of education meeting Thursday. The Oklahoma State Board of Education was looking at whether Sovereign Community Schools should close its doors. Academic outcomes for the school aren't proficient, but the largest concern is the $500,000 of debt the charter school is in.
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt under investigation for “illegal” ad – Newstalk KZRG
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma County’s top prosecutor confirmed Thursday he’s investigating whether a recent campaign ad by Gov. Kevin Stitt violates state law and ethics rules. David Prater said he launched an investigation after a bipartisan group of House legislators suggested the 30-second ad, titled “...
According to Google, Oklahoma City Was Obsessed with This Food in 2022
How many times throughout the year do you hop on Google and search "(something) near me?" Odds are, if you're under 40, you do that quite often. If you're not under 40, you're technologically inclined. If you've never searched that, it's time you learn a new trick. I shared this...
Westmoore HS student killed in crash identified
Students and staff members at a local school district are dealing with heartbreak following a devastating crash just before winter break.
blackchronicle.com
Derrick Scobey Announces Election Bid for Oklahoma County Clerk's Office
Oklahoma County—Derrick Scobey is a lifelong servant of the people. He has spent a significant amount of time trying to be a good steward of the position and places he has had the privilege of occupying. After observing the litany of issues directly connected to or created by the county, Derrick decided to enter this special election.
Funeral home uses water to cremate bodies in first-of-its-kind service in Oklahoma history
Aquamation is a water-based alternative to flame cremation that uses 95% water and 5% Alkali to transform human remains into a liquid form.
Police: ‘Bait and Switch’ scam leaves Oklahoma City cash and gold business out $21,000
The old “Bait and Switch” scam has left one Oklahoma City business out $21,000 after a man ran off with the cash - and they say the alleged crime was caught on surveillance cameras.
