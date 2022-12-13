ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State wide receiver transfer Braylin Presley commits to Tulsa

Oklahoma State wide receiver transfer Braylin Presley took to Twitter on Friday to announce his commitment to Tulsa. A former four-star prospect out of high school, Presley entered the transfer portal Dec. 6, one day after the winter transfer window opened. He is the younger brother of current Oklahoma State junior Brennan Presley.
Ike Esonwune Talks Pledge to Oklahoma State

STILLWATER – Talking to Ike Esonwune on the phone shortly after the Manor, Texas High School linebacker had made it public on his Twitter (@EsonwuneIke) and I asked him what made him decide on Oklahoma State. This was a fairly quick bounce back as the 6-2, 215-pound linebacker and sometimes safety had just de-committed from Tulsa and taken an official visit last weekend to Oklahoma State.
Oklahoma State Lands PWO Commitment From LB Andrew McCall

STILLWATER – Oklahoma State lands a preferred walk-on commitment from Atoka (OK) HS linebacker, Andrew McCall. He chose Oklahoma State over offers he received from Butler, East Central and Navy. McCall is a 6-1, 210-pound linebacker out of Atoka (OK) HS in the 2023 class. This past season, McCall...
Oklahoma State lands 2023 Texas Linebacker Ike Esonwune

STILLWATER – Oklahoma State has landed a commitment from 2023 Manor, Texas, linebacker Ike Esonwune. The 6-foot-2, 215-pound linebacker is the 14th commitment of the 2023 cycle of the Cowboys. Esonwune chose the Cowboys over offers from Tulsa, UNLV, and Prairie View A&M. Oklahoma State made a late run...
Cowboys Recruiting/Transfer Portal Update for the Weekend includes Kole Taylor

STILLWATER – Recruiting is coming up on the final weekend for official visits before the dead period starts at midnight on Sunday leading toward the early December signing day on Wednesday. Oklahoma State is holding strong with all of their high school commitments and looking to add a few before next Wednesday on Dec. 21. Decisions should be forthcoming from the likes of Macho Stevenson from Captain Shreve in Louisiana and the Pokes are back with Jelani McDonald of Waco (Connally), Texas. Those are two to watch along with junior college defensive tackle Iman Oates of NEO A&M J.C. plus there is the NCAA Transfer Portal activity. Yes, the Cowboys lost veteran corner Jabbar Muhammad, who was in and out, in and out of the portal in a 24-hour period but is now in. It is what Oklahoma State is taking out of the portal that truly counts forward. A real prize could be a visitor this weekend in LSU transfer and former four-star prospect from Colorado in tight end Kole Taylor. There will also be other visitors.
Recent Transfer Portal Commitment Dalton Cooper Talks Oklahoma State Commitment

STILLWATER – This may tell you more than anything else about the Cowboys recent NCAA Transfer Portal offensive lineman commit Dalton Cooper than anything I could write or that he could say. A friend of the family text me about an hour after Cooper made his commitment to Oklahoma State known on his Twitter page. Here is what he text: (Brent) Venables called the Coopers a little bit ago. They told him they made a commitment and they honor their commitments.
Another Rodriguez at Oklahoma State? Heck Yeah!

STILLWATER – There is no doubt that it is tough to follow in the footsteps of a highly successful older sibling. Are you kidding me, following in the footsteps of tackling machine and All-Big 12 and All-American linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez, who is now only the top rookie linebacker in the NFL starting for the resurgent Detroit Lions?
Cowboys’ John Smith Relives Most Recent Bedlam, “I Wouldn’t Change a Thing.”

STILLWATER – Oklahoma State head coach John Smith admitted it was closer than you’d want it to be. His Cowboys lost four of the first five matches and left the last five Cowboys going to the mat with a hefty deficit to make up. Oklahoma led in their gym on their crimson and gray mat 12-4. “Those first five matches, it wasn’t that we didn’t wrestle well,” Smith recounted. “We had some common-sense decisions to make to win the matches.”
Majority of Oklahoma school districts paying above minimum salary

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — New data from the Oklahoma State Department of Education (OSDE) shows that teachers are being paid more in Oklahoma. "Moore wants to be the highest paying school district or at the top," said Rep. Mark McBride, R-Moore. The state minimum teacher salary schedule ranges from...
Oklahoma school serving Indigenous students could be in jeopardy

OKLAHOMA CITY — A charter school serving Oklahoma City's Indigenous community was at the center of the state's board of education meeting Thursday. The Oklahoma State Board of Education was looking at whether Sovereign Community Schools should close its doors. Academic outcomes for the school aren't proficient, but the largest concern is the $500,000 of debt the charter school is in.
Derrick Scobey Announces Election Bid for Oklahoma County Clerk's Office

Oklahoma County—Derrick Scobey is a lifelong servant of the people. He has spent a significant amount of time trying to be a good steward of the position and places he has had the privilege of occupying. After observing the litany of issues directly connected to or created by the county, Derrick decided to enter this special election.
