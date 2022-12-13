ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Natrona County, WY

Natrona County Recent Arrests (12/16/22–12/19/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
Weekly arrest report (12/9/22–12/16/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here are the week’s compiled arrest logs for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The logs represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of...
Casper man on federal bond accused of felony domestic violence

CASPER, Wyo. — A Casper resident awaiting trail on federal charges was arrested Wednesday and charged with a new felony in an alleged domestic violence incident. Patrick Schutz, 37, was arrested Oct. 19 at his home after Casper police and regional Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms agents arrived to execute a federal warrant. He pleaded not guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm arraigned before United States Magistrate Judge Michael Shickich in Casper on Nov. 29.
Sheriff’s Office: Work release escapee arrested Friday in Casper

CASPER, Wyo. — The Natrona County Sheriff’s Office says a man reported as an escapee from official detention was arrested in Casper on Friday at around 2:30 p.m. Justin Collins, 27, was supposed to return to the Casper Re-Entry Center by 1 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15, according to a release early Friday. After he failed to do so, CRC staff reported his absence to NCSO at around 4 p.m. Thursday, the press release from NCSO said.
Natrona County divorce filings (12/5/22–12/12/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who filed for a divorce from Dec. 5 through Dec. 12. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the Natrona County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Natrona County. The report excludes sealed cases and confidential parties.
Former bookkeeper charged with embezzling over $120K from plumbing company

CASPER, Wyo. — The former bookkeeper for a Casper-based plumbing company has been charged with overpaying herself at least $120,000 over three years between 2019 and 2021. Terra Nevins, 32, was charged with obtaining goods by false pretenses, grand theft, and forgery in Natrona County Circuit Court on Tuesday, Dec. 13. Bond was set at $20,000 cash or surety, though the state had asked for a $50,000 bond.
Natrona County health and food inspections (12/12/22–12/18/22)

CASPER, Wyo. — The Casper-Natrona County Health Department inspects restaurants, grocery stores, convenience stores, mobile food units, commissaries, and food vending operations. Every facility has an unannounced inspection at least twice a year. According to the department, “There are three types of violations: priority, priority foundation and core.”
Fire-EMS Department to recognize Casper resident

CASPER, Wyo. — When Casper resident Andrew Harris saw his racquetball opponent collapse, he leapt into action, administering CPR and ultimately saving the man’s life. Today, the Casper Fire-EMS Department will recognize Harris for his quick thinking and lifesaving action. “In this instance, the initiation of Bystander CPR...
Eric Nelson hired as new city attorney for City of Casper

CASPER, Wyo. — Eric Nelson has been hired as the next city attorney for the City of Casper, Mayor Ray Pacheco announced Friday. “He brings many years of experience and knowledge to the city legal team,” Pacheco wrote. “Prior to accepting this position, he recently served as the Natrona County Attorney. Mr. Nelson brings experience and a proven track record of success in the legal field, which will be invaluable in meeting the departmental goals and objectives.
New events venue coming to Natrona County

CASPER, Wyo. — In the near future, there will be a new locally owned venue to host weddings, banquets, concerts and all other manner of events, as Casper residents Barb and J.W. Jones hope to give back to their community with The Five Deuces. The idea to create the...
Feds Charge Casper Man With Fentanyl Distribution

A Casper man was charged in federal court with one fentanyl-related count on Monday . The federal charge is on top of three fentanyl-related counts against him in state district court. Ronnell Robertson, 35, heard the single count of distributing 100 grams or more of a mixture or substance containing...
Cause of Bar Nunn structure fire under investigation

BAR NUNN, Wyo. — Bar Nunn firefighters are on scene near Tonkawa and Absaroka Trails, investigating the cause of a structure fire. With the assistance of the Natrona County Fire District and Mills Fire Department, the fire was able to be knocked down. First responders remain on scene to...
One Dead As Truck Plunges Over Lookout Point In Casper

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The Wyoming Highway Patrol on Sunday has confirmed one fatality after a truck crashed through a guardrail on Saturday on Casper Mountain near Lookout Point. Authorities say the 2003 Ford F-150, driven by Mills resident Lowell Campbell, failed to navigate the...
PHOTOS: Garage Fire Displaces Bar Nunn Family

The Fire Chief of the Bar Nunn Fire Department confirmed to K2 Radio News that a garage fire displaced one family on Sunday afternoon. "The Bar Nunn Fire Department received report that a structure fire was ongoing," Fire Chief Robert Hoover told K2 Radio News. "Upon arrival, we went through and got an initial knockdown on the fire in the garage. We kept it from going into the house. We did lose a vehicle in the garage. We got pretty heavy damage in the garage. And a little bit of smoke damage inside the house. But no injuries or fatalities or anything like that."
Natrona County’s average gas price falls 21 cents to $2.25; national average falls 11.9 cents

CASPER, Wyo. — While the national average for a gallon of regular gasoline fell 11.9 cents in the last week, Natrona County’s average dropped 21 cents to $2.25 per gallon. The national drop to $3.09 per gallon marks the sixth straight week of falling gas prices, GasBuddy reported. Data compiled from more than 11 million individual price reports shows the national average is down 57.1 cents from a month ago and is 20 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.
Wyoming Food for Thought Project hosting toy drive until 7 p.m. today

CASPER, Wyo. — It’s called the season of giving, and today several organizations are working together to ensure no child goes without during the holidays. The Wyoming Food for Thought Project, in partnership with the Boys and Girls Clubs of Central Wyoming and the Casper Housing Authority, is hosting its Stuff the Van toy drive at the east Walmart today until 7 p.m.
CASPER, WY

