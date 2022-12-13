ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield man sentenced to 15 years for heroin trafficking

By Brandon Scott
SPRINGFIELD, Mo.- A man from Springfield, Missouri, was sentenced in federal court Tuesday for his role in a conspiracy to distribute heroin and possessing a firearm illegally.

Derrick L. Hall, 52, sold 14 grams of heroin to an undercover informant two separate times and an additional 23 grams of heroin and a firearm to a confidential informant afterward.

Hall drove to St. Louis, Missouri, on August 29, 2019, where he got 50 grams of heroin seized from him in a traffic stop. He returned to St. Louis a few weeks later and encountered law enforcement officers when he returned home.

In Hall’s car, officers found a plastic bag containing a white substance consistent with a cutting agent for heroin, a bottle of Dormin, and small plastic baggies. Officers also found ammunition in the trunk of Hall’s car.

On June 29, 2022, Hall pleaded guilty to participating in a conspiracy to distribute heroin from May 15 to Sept. 18, 2019, and to possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug-trafficking crime.

Hall was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison without parole.

Hall’s lengthy criminal history began in 1987 when he was 17 years old and was caught possessing cocaine. Later that year, he attempted to rob someone and shot them in the leg when the person said they had nothing for him to take. One year later, Hall was sentenced to 20 years in prison for assault and five years for possession of cocaine.

