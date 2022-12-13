ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownsboro, AL

WHNT-TV

Christmas Lights: Hillcrest Avenue in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Every year, we feature Christmas light displays on News 19! There are many people who go all out to decorate their homes, and we want you to tell us where you’ve seen the best lights. This display is on Hillcrest Drive in Huntsville. If...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama man dead after head-on collision with semi-truck

An Alabama man was killed Saturday when his car crashed head-on with a semi-truck on a state highway, officials said. Alabama state troopers said Jams L. Simpkins, 68, of Lineville, Alabama, was killed when his 2003 Lincoln Town Car collided with a 2016 Freightliner truck driven by a man from Centre, Alabama.
LINEVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Christmas Lights: Todd Mill Road in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Every year, we feature Christmas light displays on News 19! There are many people who go all out to decorate their homes, and we want you to tell us where you’ve seen the best lights. This display is on Todd Mill Road in Huntsville.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

Walk Through Wonderland

The magic of the North Pole is coming to North Alabama on Saturday! Huntsville Parks and Recreation will be hosting a walk through a winter wonderland.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

19 Rewind: A Horseshoe Trail Christmas

For many, this is the most wonderful time of the year. No one enjoyed Christmas more than the Higginbotham family in southeast Huntsville.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WHNT-TV

ALEA: Georgia man killed in Madison County wreck

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) has identified the man killed in a deadly U.S Highway 72 accident Friday. ALEA said Kenwin C. Printup, 50, of Dalton, GA died Friday after the 2021 Peterbilt tractor-trailer he was driving struck logs being carried by a 2000 Freightliner tractor-trailer.
MADISON COUNTY, AL
WHNT-TV

Attorney Reacts to Madison Bus Incident

Huntsville attorney Eric Artrip, who has handled a number of cases involving schools in the area, said what he saw in the video clips was shocking.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Gov. Ivey awards grant to bring new hotel, visitors to Cullman

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – A Cullman water park has helped reel in a new hotel and restaurant that will provide new jobs for the city.  Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded the city a $150,000 grant to provide infrastructure required for Cobblestone Hotels to construct a 63-room hotel on Main Avenue. The hotel, which will employ at least 15 people, will be located a few blocks from the city’s new WildWater water park and Heritage Park, a sports facility with multiple fields and courts. The hotel, which includes a Wissota Chophouse restaurant, is the first Cobblestone Hotel to be built in Alabama. “The city of...
CULLMAN, AL
WHNT-TV

Attorney Responds to Viral Video of Bus Incident

A physical altercation on a school bus in Madison Wednesday has led to a statement of support from the superintendent, and a law enforcement investigation.
MADISON, AL
WAAY-TV

Search underway for 2 drivers after wreck, shooting in Limestone County

The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a reported wreck and shooting. Deputies responded to Blackburn Road, between Ham Road and Chris Way, for a wreck between two vehicles where a shot was fired. The office said the two drivers have fled the scene and an investigation is...
WHNT-TV

Local Group Honors Grandparents Who Raise their Grandchildren

Serving with a Purpose Ministry hosted a special event, honoring grandparents who raised their grandchildren on Sunday.
HUNTSVILLE, AL

