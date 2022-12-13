Read full article on original website
HATCH Nonprofit in Huntsville Provides a Paid Culinary Training Program to Young Adults Between 18-24 Years OldZack LoveHuntsville, AL
A Huntsville Doctor with a History of Not Paying Payroll 'Failed to Pay One Employee for 150 Hours of Work'Zack LoveHuntsville, AL
4 Great Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Huntsville is Spending a Million to Recruit Workers but the City Still Needs a Solid Plan to Address Affordable HousingZack LoveHuntsville, AL
New Company Purchases the Huntsville Contract to Pick up Blue Recycle Carts After Bankruptcy & 2,000 Complaints CallsZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Vehicle accident leaves one dead and highway 72 lanes closed near Ryland Pike
A single-vehicle accident has blocked U.S Highway 72 near Parton Drive.
WHNT-TV
Christmas Lights: Hillcrest Avenue in Huntsville
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Every year, we feature Christmas light displays on News 19! There are many people who go all out to decorate their homes, and we want you to tell us where you’ve seen the best lights. This display is on Hillcrest Drive in Huntsville. If...
Alabama man dead after head-on collision with semi-truck
An Alabama man was killed Saturday when his car crashed head-on with a semi-truck on a state highway, officials said. Alabama state troopers said Jams L. Simpkins, 68, of Lineville, Alabama, was killed when his 2003 Lincoln Town Car collided with a 2016 Freightliner truck driven by a man from Centre, Alabama.
I-65 NB in Limestone County shut down for hours due to overturned commercial vehicle
Troopers with Alabama Law Enforcement Agency responded to a single-vehicle accident involving a commercial vehicle on Friday.
Series of accidents leads to congestion on I-65
Two motor vehicle accidents caused traffic delays on the southbound lanes of Interstate 65 Thursday
WHNT-TV
Christmas Lights: Todd Mill Road in Huntsville
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WHNT) — Every year, we feature Christmas light displays on News 19! There are many people who go all out to decorate their homes, and we want you to tell us where you’ve seen the best lights. This display is on Todd Mill Road in Huntsville.
WHNT-TV
Walk Through Wonderland
The magic of the North Pole is coming to North Alabama on Saturday! Huntsville Parks and Recreation will be hosting a walk through a winter wonderland. The magic of the North Pole is coming to North Alabama on Saturday! Huntsville Parks and Recreation will be hosting a walk through a winter wonderland.
WHNT-TV
Huntsville Parks & Rec Brings a Little Bit of the North Pole to North Alabama
The magic of the North Pole is coming to North Alabama on Saturday! Huntsville Parks and Recreation will be hosting a walk through a winter wonderland at the Dr. Richard Showers, Sr. Recreation Center. Huntsville Parks & Rec Brings a Little Bit of the …. The magic of the North...
WHNT-TV
19 Rewind: A Horseshoe Trail Christmas
For many, this is the most wonderful time of the year. No one enjoyed Christmas more than the Higginbotham family in southeast Huntsville. For many, this is the most wonderful time of the year. No one enjoyed Christmas more than the Higginbotham family in southeast Huntsville. New bakery Opens in...
WHNT-TV
ALEA: Georgia man killed in Madison County wreck
MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) has identified the man killed in a deadly U.S Highway 72 accident Friday. ALEA said Kenwin C. Printup, 50, of Dalton, GA died Friday after the 2021 Peterbilt tractor-trailer he was driving struck logs being carried by a 2000 Freightliner tractor-trailer.
Police Identify man killed in Madison County Wreck
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) has identified the man killed in a deadly U.S Highway 72 wreck Friday.
WHNT-TV
Attorney Reacts to Madison Bus Incident
Huntsville attorney Eric Artrip, who has handled a number of cases involving schools in the area, said what he saw in the video clips was shocking. Huntsville attorney Eric Artrip, who has handled a number of cases involving schools in the area, said what he saw in the video clips was shocking.
Man found dead inside vehicle at Polaris plant in north Alabama, foul play not suspected: Coroner
A man was found dead Thursday morning inside a vehicle in the parking lot of the Polaris Industries plant in north Alabama, according to the Limestone County coroner. Coroner Mike West said foul play was not suspected in the man’s death. The man left the plant on Greenbrier Road...
Gov. Ivey awards grant to bring new hotel, visitors to Cullman
MONTGOMERY, Ala. – A Cullman water park has helped reel in a new hotel and restaurant that will provide new jobs for the city. Gov. Kay Ivey has awarded the city a $150,000 grant to provide infrastructure required for Cobblestone Hotels to construct a 63-room hotel on Main Avenue. The hotel, which will employ at least 15 people, will be located a few blocks from the city’s new WildWater water park and Heritage Park, a sports facility with multiple fields and courts. The hotel, which includes a Wissota Chophouse restaurant, is the first Cobblestone Hotel to be built in Alabama. “The city of...
WHNT-TV
Attorney Responds to Viral Video of Bus Incident
A physical altercation on a school bus in Madison Wednesday has led to a statement of support from the superintendent, and a law enforcement investigation. A physical altercation on a school bus in Madison Wednesday has led to a statement of support from the superintendent, and a law enforcement investigation.
‘Armed & dangerous’ robber at large in Madison County
Authorities are asking for the public's help in identifying and finding a person they say has robbed multiple businesses at gunpoint.
WAAY-TV
Search underway for 2 drivers after wreck, shooting in Limestone County
The Limestone County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a reported wreck and shooting. Deputies responded to Blackburn Road, between Ham Road and Chris Way, for a wreck between two vehicles where a shot was fired. The office said the two drivers have fled the scene and an investigation is...
WHNT-TV
Local Group Honors Grandparents Who Raise their Grandchildren
Serving with a Purpose Ministry hosted a special event, honoring grandparents who raised their grandchildren on Sunday. Local Group Honors Grandparents Who Raise their Grandchildren. Serving with a Purpose Ministry hosted a special event, honoring grandparents who raised their grandchildren on Sunday. 19 Rewind: A Horseshoe Trail Christmas. For many,...
Search warrant leads to meth trafficking bust in Morgan County
One man was arrested by the Morgan County Drug Enforcement Unit (MCDEU) on Thursday after a search warrant was carried out in Decatur, according to authorities.
Guntersville Animal Hospital waives adoption fees ahead of holidays
The folks at Guntersville Animal Hospital & Surgery Center are pleading for adoptions ahead of the upcoming holidays.
