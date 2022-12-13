Read full article on original website
NRVNews
Parks, Diane Rose
Diane Rose Parks, 69 of Pembroke, VA departed this life December 17, 2022 in her home. Born June 5, 1953, she is a daughter of the late Everett Parks Sr. and Annabelle Milton Parks. Diane enjoyed building with the Litton Company. In her spare time, she enjoyed crocheting beautiful pieces...
NRVNews
Givens, Harold Lee
Harold Lee Givens, 82 of Pulaski, Virginia departed this life December 17, 2022 at his home. Born in Maggie, VA on March 5, 1940, Harold was a son of the late Harry and Grace Whittaker Givens. Harold served with the Ground Observer Corporation, RAAP, and was an honorary member of...
NRVNews
Riggins, Brenda Guynn Phillips
Brenda Sue Guynn Phillips Riggins, age 75 of Hiwassee passed away early Friday morning December 16, 2022 at her home. Born November 3, 1947 in Pulaski, she was the daughter of the late James Henry Guynn & Elsie Dean Guynn. She was also preceded in death by her beloved son, Eddie Phillips, husband, John Riggins, brother, Eugene Guynn, sisters, Ethel Gray and Susie Arnold.
NRVNews
Crowder, Charles Keith
Charles Keith Crowder, 69, of Radford, passed away Friday, December 16, 2022. He was a member of Unity Christian Church and retired from Radford University in housekeeping. He was a lifelong member of Radford Jaycees and the Virginia Jaycees, where he held numerous offices. With the Jaycees he was actively involved with the Annual Christmas Parade, 4th of July, and the Christmas shopping tour for underprivileged children. He worked parttime over 40 years for the Radford Park and Rec Department, delighting young and old as Santa Claus and the Easter Bunny.
NRVNews
Waldron, Timothy Wayne
Timothy Wayne Waldron, 54 of Narrows, VA departed this life suddenly at his home on December 15, 2022. Born in Giles County on April 15, 1968, Timothy was a son of the late Billy and Annie Long Waldron. Timothy was a sportsman, enjoying fishing, horseshoes, and fishing. He also enjoyed...
NRVNews
RSVP Holiday Tote Bag Project
The Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) of Montgomery County and Radford delivered 120 Holiday Tote Bags to 65 residents of Commonwealth Senior Living and 55 residents of Noble Senior Living on Friday, December 16, 2022 with the help of RSVP Elves!. The reception was incredible as these wonderfully filled...
Community mourning loss of longtime local figure
HINTON, WV (WVNS)– A longtime Summers County servant is remembered for all of her work within the community. 99-year-old Dorothy Jean Boley died on Tuesday, December 13. Boley spent 43 years working for the Clerical Department of the Chesapeake and Ohio Railroad. Dorothy Jean is known for her work and organization of Railroad Days in […]
NRVNews
NRCA to assist with Family Resource Centers
New River Community Action (NRCA) has been selected by Families Forward Virginia (FFV) to participate in a three-year demonstration site program to build protective factors for children and their families within their communities. Selected sites will utilize the Family Resource Center model, identified by the National Family Support Network, as a strategy to reduce the likelihood of child abuse and neglect, advance racial equity and support for underserved communities in prevention programs, and speak to the complex issues that often contribute to families becoming involved in the child welfare system.
Large crowd shows up for Kierra Jackson’s vigil in Princeton
PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) –The Princeton community gathered at one local high school to honor the life of a missing girl who was found dead. A large crowd showed up to remember 14-year-old Kierra Jackson. Jackson went missing on Saturday, December 3, 2022 and was found dead on Thursday, December 8, 2022. The Princeton Senior High […]
This Diner Has Been Named the Best in Virginia
Whether you’re in the mood for breakfast at 10 pm or a juicy club sandwich for lunch, you can find a diner in just about every corner of Virginia. But not all diners are created equally. According to the online media publication Food & Wine, there's one diner in Virginia that is a winning favorite.
Neighbors speak out about Kierra Jackson
PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — 14-year-old Kierra Jackson of Princeton was reported missing on December 3rd, 2022. Her body was then found on December 8th. While the investigation into her death is still ongoing, 59News spoke with several of her neighbors about what they heard and saw at the house where Kierra lived with her mom, […]
WDBJ7.com
Missing girl out of Pittsylvania Co. found by Danville Police
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Pittsylvania Co. Sheriff’s Office has announced Jamila Gadson was located by Danville Police and taken back to her parents. Gadson, 17, went missing on Tuesday.
The Haunted House on Patton Ave
I was driving my grandchildren to the Gainsboro Branch Library this afternoon and looked up the hill to the right at the duplexes on Patton Ave NW Roanoke. A long-ago memory came back to me so after we left the library we drove up the hill and my grandson took two pictures for me. Many years ago my mother told me she and my dad once lived in the second duplex (the blue one on the right) which is number 118. She said she had a frightening experience in that home when I was about six months old.
Heavy police presence reported at Martinsville Walmart
UPDATE 12/18 6:43 P.M.: WFXR has learned from its media partner BTW21 that Henry County Sheriff Lane Perry says the Walmart was evacuated due to a threat. They say the threat came in at approximately 3:30 p.m. and the Walmart was evacuated. An article from BTW21 says the building is being searched and should be […]
WDBJ7.com
‘Odds in our favor’: Meteorologist Brent Watts looks at chance of snow ahead of Christmas
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It never fails. The only thing more predictable than me starting my shopping two weeks before Christmas is the question that starts around the same time. “Will we have snow for Christmas?”. Most of the time I laugh it off and confidently say “probably not.”...
WSET
One hospitalized after four-vehicle accident in Roanoke: Firefighters
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Roanoke County Fire & Rescue Department said there was a four-vehicle accident Saturday night. There was an overturned tractor-trailer that caused the northbound I-81 ramp onto southbound 581 to be closed for a little while. According to firefighters, it was a four-vehicle accident and...
Smith Mountain Eagle
Bedford County makes narcotics arrests
On Thursday, Dec. 8, the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit served multiple indictments for narcotics violations with the assistance of the United States Marshal’s Service, the Virginia State Police and the Bedford Police Department, according to the sheriff’s office on Friday. The following individuals were arrested...
Shooting under investigation in Greenbrier County
GREENBRIER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) – Greenbrier County dispatch confirmed a shooting on Route 63, just outside of Alderson. This is an early and ongoing investigation and details are limited. What we know is Greenbrier County Sheriffs’ department, West Virginia State police and Alderson EMS responded to a call that came in at 1:43 p.m. on […]
WXII 12
School delays for Friday due to possible slick roads
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Some schools will operate on a delay on Friday, Dec. 16, due to possible slick/icy roads in the morning. Make sure to check back as more schools could be added. SCHOOL DELAYS. Yadkin County Schools - Two-hour delay. Stokes County Schools - Two-hour delay. Patrick County...
wfxrtv.com
Furry Friends: Meet Milo, available for adoption at Roanoke Valley SPCA
ROANOKE, Va. (WFXR) — WFXR News continues to highlight the adoptable pets filling up animal shelters across southwest and central Virginia during our Furry Friends segment. On Tuesday, Dec. 13th, Julie Rickmond with the Roanoke Valley SPCA brought sweet and spunky Milo onto “Good Day Virginia.”. Rickmond says...
