Uber’s Meijer Partnership Expands Grocery Delivery to Drive Platform-Wide Sales
Uber has announced a grocery delivery partnership spanning hundreds of stores with Midwestern retailer Meijer. According to a press release, Uber Eats is adding nearly 250 of the supermarket chain’s approximately 500 stores to its marketplace, expanding grocery delivery options in six states. “Fresh food, fresh thinking and a...
Personalization Is the New Credit Union Connected Finance Play
As consumers seek new connected financial experiences, more are turning to their local credit union for answers. Few organizations are as well positioned as credit unions for creating connected financial experiences. This comes from decades of cultivating one-to-one relationships with members in ways that banks and other financial institutions (FIs)...
Credit Card Delinquency Data Hints at Paycheck-to-Paycheck Pressures
Reports from banks and payment networks show credit card delinquency rates are on the rise. Connect the dots, and the data hints at trouble ahead in the paycheck-to-paycheck economy. Citigroup said in its latest details from its Credit Card Issuance Trust that its 30-day delinquency rate was 1.3% in November,...
FIS Shapes Client Dreams Into Product Realities
Given the diversity of payment models and methods today, clients’ questions are often quite similar. That’s the word from Chris Como, head of cards and money movement at FIS. Speaking with PYMNTS’ Karen Webster for our ‘Executive Insight Series: Top of Mind,’ Como described a surprising sameness in the questions that are top of mind with FIS clients.
Walmart Expands Drone Delivery
Walmart is inching closer to expanding its drone delivery service into six states by the end of the year. Drone delivery by DroneUp is now available for some customers in the Phoenix, Dallas-Fort Worth and Tampa, Fla. markets. The new delivery option will be fulfilled from four stores local to Phoenix—two each in the Arizona towns of Glendale and Peoria. Tampa-area shoppers can opt to receive drone delivery from seven Florida stores in Clermont, New Port Richey, Valrico, Winter Haven, Brandon and Tampa. And around the Dallas-Fort Worth metro, the deliveries will come from 11 stores across eight municipalities, including Dallas,...
Digital Transformation Shows Retail Store Payment Preferences Split by Geography
New research found payment innovation is seen as increasingly critical to long-term retail store growth. Introducing new and better payment choices for their customers is the key driver of internal innovation strategies among some of the largest U.K. and U.S.-based retailers. That’s according to “Navigating Big Retail’s Digital Shift: The New Payments Strategy Evolution,” a 2022 PYMNTS report.
FinTech-Powered Digital Financial Services Drive Small Business Growth
FinTechs are offering an alternative to cumbersome and risky corporate spending processes. And whether it’s freelancers or large enterprises, workers no longer have to go through the hassle of spending their own money, saving receipts and reconciling their bills at a later date to get reimbursed. Employers, on the other hand, are freed from having to share card details with multiple employees, exposing the company account to fraud.
New York Post
‘Fortnite’ maker to pay $520M for allegedly tricking kids into making purchases
Epic Games, the creator of the popular video game “Fortnite,” agreed to pay $520 million to settle allegations that it illegally tricked kids into making online purchases, among other violations, the feds said on Monday. The “Fortnite” publisher will pay a $275 million penalty for violating a federal rule against collecting personal information of children under the age of 13 – the largest payment of its kind on record, according to the FTC. Additionally, the video game giant will pay $245 million in refunds for purportedly tricking customers, including children, into purchases through “dark patterns and billing practices.” The FTC’s complaint said...
Porch Piracy Rises as Consumers Return to Offices
More porch piracy could happen this month than ever before. As the volume of online sales rises — especially leading up to the holidays — the opportunity for thieves to steal delivered goods from residential porches increases too, CNBC reported Sunday (Dec. 18). “Anecdotally, police and sheriff’s departments...
JPMorgan Expands Digital Payments Exposure Through In-Solutions Global Investment
J.P. Morgan is growing its digital payments ventures in Asia with its In-Solutions Global investment. The partnership announcement comes as the first major investment into In-Solutions Global since its launch in 2004, according to a Monday (Dec. 19) press release emailed to PYMNTS. Headquartered in India, In-Solutions Global is a...
‘Kids at Heart’ Account for 60% of Toy Sale Growth
Kids aren’t the only ones excited by a toy sale. One-quarter of the toys sold each year are going to adults, CNBC reported Monday (Dec. 19), citing a study by NPD Group. What’s more, these “kidults” represent the greatest source of growth for the toy industry. While the industry’s sales declined 3% during the first nine months of the year, revenue rose 3%, driven by higher prices caused by both inflation and the willingness of these “kids at heart” to spend more on toys that they are buying for themselves, according to the report.
Intelligent Tech Balances Customer Convenience With Identity Theft
Identity theft and other types of fraud will become even more widespread in 2023. That’s according to the latest report released by the Identity Theft Resource Center (ITRC), which predicts that next year will see a greater proliferation of payment app scams. Incidents of ID criminals using impersonation techniques to open new financial accounts and hijack social media accounts are anticipated to rise as well.
Business Travel Platform TripActions Partners With Airwallex
Business travel platform TripActions has tapped Airwallex for cross-border payment support. The companies said in a news release Thursday (Dec. 14) that Airwallex’s support will benefit TripActions Liquid, the company’s corporate card and expense management solution. “With support from Airwallex’s global payments and banking infrastructure, TripActions can further...
B2B eCommerce Platform Fashion Cloud Raises $26.6M
B2B eCommerce platform Fashion Cloud has raised €25 million (about $26.6 million). The B2B software solution for the European fashion wholesale industry said in a Tuesday (Dec. 13) press release that it will use the new capital to accelerate its international expansion. “Brands and retailers want to be able...
Payments Orchestration Helps Small Business Shorten Time to Making a Sale
The pandemic brought merchant aggregators — marketplaces that onboard and provide crucial platforms for individual merchants — to the forefront of the payments ecosystem. Demand continues to generate new, more specialized digital marketplaces, but the proliferation of diverse payment systems worldwide means that platforms are subject to the same challenges of scale that once daunted their merchant customers.
Small Businesses Increasingly Targeted by BEC Scams and Other Internet Crimes
Criminals are using BEC scams against small businesses to steal hundred-thousand-dollar food shipments. They are spoofing emails and domains to impersonate employees at real firms, according to a joint Cybersecurity Advisory (CSA) issued Thursday (Dec. 15) by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the Food and Drug Administration Office of Criminal Investigations (FDA OCI) and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).
Online Car-Buying Firm Cazoo Sells Spanish Business
Online car-buying platform Cazoo has sold its Spanish subscription business. In a Thursday (Dec. 15) press release, the U.K.-based online auto seller announced that it has sold Swipcar to Renting Finders. The financial details of the deal were not disclosed, but when Cazoo purchased Swipcar last year it paid 30 million euros for the startup.
Giving a Leg Up to SMBs Through Payments Orchestration
Troy Pike, CEO of merchant aggregator platform Volusion, and Justin Benson, CEO of Spreedly, explain how payments orchestration allows aggregators to help their small merchants contend with bigger rivals on a global scale. --- Like Volusion, many merchant aggregators see their mission as helping small to midsized merchants thrive in...
Amazon Deal With EU Gives Rivals More Website Real Estate
A new European Union-Amazon deal will force the retailer to alter its business practices. The company has agreed to a settlement with regulators in Europe that will require Amazon to offer makers of rival products equal access to space on its website, The New York Times reported Thursday (Dec. 15), citing anonymous sources.
JPMorgan Buys $800M Stake in Viva Wallet
J.P. Morgan Payments will acquire a 48.5% stake in Greek payments firm Viva Wallet. The $800 million deal is expected to be announced early next week, Reuters reported Saturday (Dec. 17), citing unnamed sources. PYMNTS has reached out to both companies for comment. News that the banking giant was interested...
