VIDEO: Man rescued from Table Rock avalanche, recovering in Walla Walla
A 47-year-old man was rescued from an avalanche at Table Rock Mountain around 11 a.m. on December 2 after being swept off his snow bike and down a hillside, according to the Spokane County Sheriff's Office. He is now recovering in Walla Walla.
Restaurant returns to its river roots after fire
Nine months after a fire forced Foodies from its downtown Kennewick space, the restaurant has been reborn in a new riverfront location where it can seat twice as many people. “It wasn’t a sad thing,” said owner Joanna Wilson of the closure of the former Foodies on West Kennewick Avenue.
Bookwalter, Jerrold "Jerry" (b. 1940)
Jerry Bookwalter (b. 1940) is a pioneer wine grower and winery owner who helped bring the Washington wine industry to prominence. He arrived from California in 1976 to manage Sagemoor Farms, which had the largest wine vineyard holdings in the state, including the Bacchus and Dionysus plots. In 1982, he left to open his own winery, Bookwalter Winery in Pasco, while continuing to be a vineyard manager, consultant, and grape broker. The winery moved to a new site in Richland in 1993. In 1997, his son John Bookwalter took over marketing duties and changed the winery’s name to J. Bookwalter. Jerry retired in 2008 and turned over the ownership to John Bookwalter. The winery site now includes a full-service restaurant named Fiction.
School bus and truck crash near Kahlotus
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash.- A school bus and a delivery truck have crashed on McClenny Road and Pederson Road in Franklin County. Franklin County Fire District 3 and Walla Walla County Fire District 5 are currently responding to the scene and local crews are on their way to the crash. According...
Crash on Washington Street in Kennewick sends two to hospital
KENNEWICK, Wash.- UPDATE. 12:45 p.m. Washington Street is now reopen for traffic from 1st to 4th Street. According to Commander Aaron Clem with the Kennewick Police, the drivers of both cars were transported to the hospital with "non-life threatening injuries." The crash was a partial head-on collision where one driver...
Tri-Cities Tackle reels in customers at new Richland store
It took Faith Akopov three attempts at starting her own business before she found the key ingredient to success: passion. She discovered it in a business called Tri-Cities Tackle, located at 660 George Washington Way, Suite M, in Richland. It’s inside the Nutrex Building next door to the Richland Dugout.
Richland’s new armory throws open doors to National Guard unit
The Washington Army National Guard welcomed a 150-member company of soldiers to its $14.2 million Richland Readiness Center on National Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day on Dec. 7. It took 10 years to conceive, fund and build Richland’s first armory and the first new National Guard facility in Benton County since the Prosser Armory was built in 1947.
Is Kennewick’s Popular Just Joel’s Diner Shutting Down for Good?
Is Just Joel's Closing For Good In The Tri-Cities?. A popular diner in Kennewick Washington might be shutting its doors forever. Popular Just Joel's Dinner In Kennewick Announces Closure. Joel Watson, owner of Just Joel's on Kennewick Ave posted on the Just Joel's Facebook page that the beloved breakfast and...
Suspect in Yakima hit-and-run arrested in Kennewick
KENNEWICK, Wash.- Detectives with the Kennewick Police's Criminal Apprehension Team (CAT) located and arrested a suspect on the 1100 block of West 10th Avenue in Kennewick on December 15. The 26-year-old male suspect had an active felony arrest warrant in connection to a hit-and-run in Yakima. According to Kennewick Police...
Nationwide Report
People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Crash In Franklin County (Franklin County, WA)
According to the Washington State Patrol, a multi-vehicle crash was reported on Monday in Franklin County. Officials did not state the exact number of people injured due to the accident. Authorities confirmed that the collision occurred on US 12 on the Snake River Bridge. A total of 13 cars were...
Speakers of the Umatilla language working to keep it alive for future generations
UMATILLA RESERVATION, Ore. - For many, language is a way to pass culture, information and history on to future generations. For The Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation and other native peoples, the language they used to speak is losing speakers faster than people learning become fluent. "Without language...
How Jim Crow policies shaped the Tri-Cities
EDITOR’S NOTE: This is Part 1 of a two-part series connecting historical segregation policies to how minority groups struggle to get political representation today. Segregation, red-lining, and sundown town policies in the 1940s through the 1960s shaped the Tri-Cities: Pasco, Kennewick and Richland, Washington, according to a recent book by two history professors at Washington State University Tri-Cities.
Walla Walla police in search of suspect who caused $25k in damages to infrastructure
WALLA WALLA, Wash. — Police are looking for assistance in identifying a person who broke into the water treatment plant, Nov. 4 around 8:40 p.m. “Some people are a little bit worried about it, that maybe his intention was to get in there and do something with the water system,” said administrative sergeant, Gunner Fulmer. The man is accused of...
What’s going on with Tri-Cities mail delivery? Here’s why customers are frustrated
People are saying they are not receiving mail for days in a row.
Poultry farm in Kennewick presumed positive for bird flu
KENNEWICK, Wash. — A large commercial flock of birds in Kennewick has been reported by the Washington Department of Agriculture (WSDA) as the first presumed positive avian influenza case in the state affecting such flocks. Investigation into the poultry farm’s flock began late in the second week of December, according to the press release from the Benton-Franklin Health District (BFHD), with results expected soon.
