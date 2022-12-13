ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

cnycentral.com

Shop with a Cop returns to Syracuse

SYRACUSE, NY — The holidays are back in full swing as the City of Syracuse hosts its annual "Shop with a Cop" event, Sunday, December, 18th. During the event children from across the city were able to shop with Syracuse Police Officers. Each child was given a gift card...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Food for Families Food Drive at Tops Friday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The annual Food for Families Food Drive is back on in area Tops stores. Food Bank of Central New York estimates over 160 thousand people may go hungry in our area Friday night. Make an online donation here That’s why on Friday, NewsChannel 9 is partnering with Tops Friendly Markets and […]
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Pre-Christmas storm could impact your travel plans

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Christmas holiday weekend is fast approaching and Mother Nature may try to throw a monkey wrench into people’s plans. Yes. Given the pattern setup it looks like there will be a storm evolving in the Eastern US and Great Lakes Thursday/Friday. As they...
SYRACUSE, NY
Joe Mertens

This Massive Antique Mall in New York is a Must-Visit

Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Taking a trip down to your local antique mall can be a cool experience. There's always something interesting to find and a good deal too! You never know what sort of fantastic items you'll be able to discover.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Upstate NY tree hunter discovers state’s biggest tree (Good Morning CNY for Dec. 19)

Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 33; Low: 24. Monday flurries; see the 5-day forecast. Tuba Christmas: The auditorium of the Liverpool High School rumbled ferociously Saturday with the sound of 80 jolly horn players for the 20th annual “Tuba Christmas,” a seasonal event that brings together low brass players for a holiday concert each year. See video highlights. (Jules Struck photo)
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
