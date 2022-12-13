Pickswise provides exclusive sports betting content to Syracuse.com, including picks, analysis, tools, games and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. You may have heard of the recent platform PrizePicks as they have been steadily gaining traction as a sportsbook for months now. If this is your first interaction with them, then they really couldn’t make a better first impression. Using the PrizePicks promo code “Syracuse”, new members who sign up here can secure a 100% deposit match up to $100.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 3 HOURS AGO