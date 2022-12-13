Read full article on original website
Legendary College Basketball Star DiesNews Breaking LIVESyracuse, NY
This Massive Antique Mall in New York is a Must-VisitJoe MertensSyracuse, NY
Former Delbarton Student Leads Syracuse University Soccer to NCAA ChampionshipMorristown MinuteSyracuse, NY
Illegal border crossings at northern border increase 676% over last year; Vermont, New York newest smuggling routeLauren JessopVermont State
This Small New York Town Has Been Named One of the Most Festive Christmas Towns in the CountryTravel MavenSkaneateles, NY
waer.org
City of Syracuse aims to tackle illegal cannabis shops through two new measures before council
Syracuse Common Councilors are expected to approve two measures Monday that aim to crack down on illegal marijuana dispensaries. The shops are blamed for creating quality of life problems in several neighborhoods. One of the measures is a local law that needs a second vote from councilors to take effect....
Tipp Hill provided hot meals, coats to Syracuse people in need with first annual Holiday Drive
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Tipperary Hill Community Center (THCC) partnered with Pavone’s Pizza to host its first annual holiday drive on Sunday, December 18 called: “Hope for the Holidays.” The drive was hosted at the THCC on 201 Hamilton Street in Syracuse and lasted from 12:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. At the drive, THCC […]
Developer hopes to break ground soon on 6-story Genesee St. apartments in Syracuse
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A developer planning yet another apartment complex in the lucrative housing market around Syracuse University has received a green light and hopes to break ground on the project in early 2023. The six-story development will preserve a Ward Wellington Ward home on East Street. Timberwolf Capital Properties,...
$996,000 home in DeWitt: See 196 home sales in Onondaga County
The Onondaga County Clerk’s office recorded 196 home sales between Dec. 4 and Dec. 9. The most expensive home sold was a 5-bedroom, 5½-bath contemporary home in the Town of DeWitt that sold for $996,000, according to Onondaga county real estate records. The home was profiled on Syracuse.com in September.
1,431 flu cases reported in Onondaga County from latest NYSDOH report
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The latest flu report from the New York State Department of Health has been released. According to the report, Onondaga County has the highest number of cases outside of the New York City/downstate area. 1,431 new flu cases were submitted for the week ending on December 10, 2022, in Onondaga County, […]
flackbroadcasting.com
Report: SUNY Poly has college of Nano-Science swept underneath their feet to the University at Albany
ONEIDA COUNTY- Local officials are reacting in disgust towards Governor Hochul and her administration after developments have surfaced that SUNY Poly will have its College of Nano-Science swept out from under their feet and moved to the University at Albany. “This is just the latest insult by an administration in...
cnycentral.com
Shop with a Cop returns to Syracuse
SYRACUSE, NY — The holidays are back in full swing as the City of Syracuse hosts its annual "Shop with a Cop" event, Sunday, December, 18th. During the event children from across the city were able to shop with Syracuse Police Officers. Each child was given a gift card...
localsyr.com
55,000+ packages heading out the door at Amazon’s ‘last mile’ shipping facility
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — At the Amazon shipping facility in East Syracuse an average of 35-40,000 packages go out the door every day. During the holiday surge, that number will be closer to 55,000. Employees know the shipping facility as the ‘last mile’ because it’s the last stop the...
Children are dying. Who will step up to fix Oswego’s broken child welfare system? (Editorial Board Opinion)
There is a dispiriting sameness to Syracuse.com’s investigation into the deaths of a 13-year-old Oswego County boy and his mother in a house fire one year ago. Another case of parental neglect, another failure of the child welfare system to recognize it, another child dead who should still be alive.
More than 50 firefighters respond to large fire in downtown Syracuse high-rise
Syracuse, N.Y. — A large fire Saturday night forced the evacuation of Icon Tower, a high-rise of apartments, offices and retail space in downtown Syracuse. At 7:14 p.m. someone called 911 to report smoke in the building at 344 S. Warren St., Fire Chief Michael Monds said. Firefighters arrived...
Over $1,000 raised for family of Nezamiyah White who died in tragic house fire
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Friends, family and members of the community gathered Saturday night at the Syracuse Academy of Science high school cafeteria to help raise money for the family of Nezamiyah “Nezzy” White and Anthony Wild. The 8-year-old little girl and and her 76-year-old grandfather were killed in a tragic house fire just before […]
Syracuse schools’ new super wants to return pride to the city: ‘I need the district to be respected’
Syracuse, N.Y. -- When Anthony Davis agreed to take the helm of the Syracuse schools in June, it was meant to be temporary. Davis, 58, had been retired for four years already. But people kept asking: Are you going to stay retired, or get back in and help us out?
Food for Families Food Drive at Tops Friday
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The annual Food for Families Food Drive is back on in area Tops stores. Food Bank of Central New York estimates over 160 thousand people may go hungry in our area Friday night. Make an online donation here That’s why on Friday, NewsChannel 9 is partnering with Tops Friendly Markets and […]
localsyr.com
Pre-Christmas storm could impact your travel plans
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Christmas holiday weekend is fast approaching and Mother Nature may try to throw a monkey wrench into people’s plans. Yes. Given the pattern setup it looks like there will be a storm evolving in the Eastern US and Great Lakes Thursday/Friday. As they...
This Massive Antique Mall in New York is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Taking a trip down to your local antique mall can be a cool experience. There's always something interesting to find and a good deal too! You never know what sort of fantastic items you'll be able to discover.
Upstate NY tree hunter discovers state’s biggest tree (Good Morning CNY for Dec. 19)
Subscribe to get the Good Morning, CNY newsletter delivered to your email inbox weekday mornings. High: 33; Low: 24. Monday flurries; see the 5-day forecast. Tuba Christmas: The auditorium of the Liverpool High School rumbled ferociously Saturday with the sound of 80 jolly horn players for the 20th annual “Tuba Christmas,” a seasonal event that brings together low brass players for a holiday concert each year. See video highlights. (Jules Struck photo)
localsyr.com
Cortland County firefighter diverts plow route to save man from freezing water
CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Like most snowy mornings, 21-year-old Jonathan Alteri was up around 2:00 a.m. to brave the slick roads in his plow truck. A few hours into clearing driveways, his volunteer fire radio blared. Sliding off a hilly curve, a driver crashed his pick-up truck into a...
WKTV
Oneida County issues Fentanyl awareness alert after five overdose deaths in one month
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY (WKTV) - The Oneida County Overdose Response Team has issued a fentanyl awareness alert after five overdose deaths in the past month. There have been 81 counted this year so far. “The introduction of fentanyl into the local drug supply is driving up deaths at an alarming...
Syracuse, many other districts cancelling after-school activities (list)
Some schools that did not close today have announced the cancellation of after-school activities due to the weather-related problems. Our information comes directly from school officials, school websites and news reports. We’ll continue to update the list as it changes. You can now click on any column heading to...
Syracuse.com
Syracuse, NY
