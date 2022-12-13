Charles Keith Crowder, 69, of Radford, passed away Friday, December 16, 2022. He was a member of Unity Christian Church and retired from Radford University in housekeeping. He was a lifelong member of Radford Jaycees and the Virginia Jaycees, where he held numerous offices. With the Jaycees he was actively involved with the Annual Christmas Parade, 4th of July, and the Christmas shopping tour for underprivileged children. He worked parttime over 40 years for the Radford Park and Rec Department, delighting young and old as Santa Claus and the Easter Bunny.

RADFORD, VA ・ 1 DAY AGO