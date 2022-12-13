Read full article on original website
NRCA to assist with Family Resource Centers
New River Community Action (NRCA) has been selected by Families Forward Virginia (FFV) to participate in a three-year demonstration site program to build protective factors for children and their families within their communities. Selected sites will utilize the Family Resource Center model, identified by the National Family Support Network, as a strategy to reduce the likelihood of child abuse and neglect, advance racial equity and support for underserved communities in prevention programs, and speak to the complex issues that often contribute to families becoming involved in the child welfare system.
Waldron, Timothy Wayne
Timothy Wayne Waldron, 54 of Narrows, VA departed this life suddenly at his home on December 15, 2022. Born in Giles County on April 15, 1968, Timothy was a son of the late Billy and Annie Long Waldron. Timothy was a sportsman, enjoying fishing, horseshoes, and fishing. He also enjoyed...
Givens, Harold Lee
Harold Lee Givens, 82 of Pulaski, Virginia departed this life December 17, 2022 at his home. Born in Maggie, VA on March 5, 1940, Harold was a son of the late Harry and Grace Whittaker Givens. Harold served with the Ground Observer Corporation, RAAP, and was an honorary member of...
Crowder, Charles Keith
Charles Keith Crowder, 69, of Radford, passed away Friday, December 16, 2022. He was a member of Unity Christian Church and retired from Radford University in housekeeping. He was a lifelong member of Radford Jaycees and the Virginia Jaycees, where he held numerous offices. With the Jaycees he was actively involved with the Annual Christmas Parade, 4th of July, and the Christmas shopping tour for underprivileged children. He worked parttime over 40 years for the Radford Park and Rec Department, delighting young and old as Santa Claus and the Easter Bunny.
Jarrell, Edna Harman
On December 13, 2022, Edna O. (Harman) Jarrell died peacefully and went home to be with the Lord. Edna was born in Floyd County Virginia on June 16, 1931, to Stuart and Dada (Weeks) Harman. She graduated from Willis High School in Willis, Virginia. She was a member of Baywood...
RSVP Holiday Tote Bag Project
The Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) of Montgomery County and Radford delivered 120 Holiday Tote Bags to 65 residents of Commonwealth Senior Living and 55 residents of Noble Senior Living on Friday, December 16, 2022 with the help of RSVP Elves!. The reception was incredible as these wonderfully filled...
Parks, Diane Rose
Diane Rose Parks, 69 of Pembroke, VA departed this life December 17, 2022 in her home. Born June 5, 1953, she is a daughter of the late Everett Parks Sr. and Annabelle Milton Parks. Diane enjoyed building with the Litton Company. In her spare time, she enjoyed crocheting beautiful pieces...
Porterfield, William Burke
William Burke Porterfield, age 88, died on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at the Bowers Hospice House in Beckley, WV. Born August 18, 1934, in Rock Camp, WV, he was the son of the late Bracket O. and Annie Main Porterfield. Burke graduated from Peterstown High School and attended Concord College...
Riggins, Brenda Guynn Phillips
Brenda Sue Guynn Phillips Riggins, age 75 of Hiwassee passed away early Friday morning December 16, 2022 at her home. Born November 3, 1947 in Pulaski, she was the daughter of the late James Henry Guynn & Elsie Dean Guynn. She was also preceded in death by her beloved son, Eddie Phillips, husband, John Riggins, brother, Eugene Guynn, sisters, Ethel Gray and Susie Arnold.
Beckner, Kenneth Houston
Kenneth Houston Beckner, 72 of Roanoke, passed away on Tuesday, December 13, 2022. He is preceded in death by his father, Houston M. Beckner; and brother, Donald Beckner. He is survived by his wife, Mary Conner Beckner; daughter, Susan Meredith (D.K.); son, Rick Beckner (Chris); seven grandchildren; mother, Ida Bolt; sisters, Wanda Hale (Tommy) and Marsha Brown; sister-in-law, Becky Beckner; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other extended family.
Linkous, Mary Adila
Mary Adila Linkous, born June 17, 1944, passed away on December 15, 2022. She was preceded in death by her special daughter, Angela ‘Angie’ Linkous. Mary is survived by her sons, James Linkous (Juanita) of Floyd, Phillip Linkous of Christiansburg; daughter, Debbie Linkous; special grandson, J.R. Linkous; and special granddaughter, Gina Linkous.
